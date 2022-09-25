ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KGO

Stanford Cardinal running back E.J. Smith will miss rest of the season, coach David Shaw says

Stanford running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury, coach David Shaw said Tuesday. Smith, the son of NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, picked up the injury in Stanford's loss to USC on Sept. 10, and he did not appear in a loss to Washington on Saturday. Initially, Shaw said he expected Smith to return after one or two games, but further evaluation changed the timeline.
