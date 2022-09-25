Stanford running back E.J. Smith will miss the rest of the season due to an undisclosed injury, coach David Shaw said Tuesday. Smith, the son of NFL all-time leading rusher Emmitt Smith, picked up the injury in Stanford's loss to USC on Sept. 10, and he did not appear in a loss to Washington on Saturday. Initially, Shaw said he expected Smith to return after one or two games, but further evaluation changed the timeline.

STANFORD, CA ・ 13 HOURS AGO