WCAX
Green Mountain Power expanding energy storage capacity
COLCHESTER, Vt. (WCAX) - As more green energy comes online across Vermont, Green Mountain Power is nearly doubling its storage capacity statewide. GMP is working with battery companies and local developers to expand energy storage projects in Vermont. The battery projects will be located in Georgia, Springfield, Bethel, Middlebury, Bristol...
WCAX
State of Vermont selling surplus supplies
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Department of Buildings and General Services is getting rid of surplus office supplies in Montpelier, and you can go to the sale. The sale opened on Monday to state agencies and departments. On Tuesday, schools, towns and nonprofit agencies gained access. Wednesday, the sale...
WCAX
Leaf-peeping season expected to bring more tourists than years past
STOWE, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s no secret that leap-peeping season is a popular one in Vermont, and according to the Stowe Area Association, it’s only getting more popular. Stowe is known for its foliage viewing, attracting thousands from all over the world every year to peep the leaves.
montpelierbridge.org
Capital Cannabis Ready for Retail. The Question is, When?
This past summer, AroMed store owner Lauren Andrews leased a Montpelier Main Street storefront from which to sell cannabis — as soon as her application gets approved. Andrews said her daughter will be the general manager, and Andrews will move her aromatherapy/CBD shop (AroMed) from its location on State Street to a spot next door to the cannabis shop.
Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters
A SpaceX mission to deploy Starlink satellites was visible from Vermont on Saturday night, puzzling many who spotted the rocket’s path. Read the story on VTDigger here: Mysterious bright light baffles Vermonters.
WCAX
Police concerned about increase in catalytic converter thefts in Northeast Kingdom
NEWPORT, Vt. (WCAX) - Crooks can get them quickly and they’re stealing them more often: catalytic converter thefts are on the rise in the Northeast Kingdom. At Hayes Ford in Newport, remnants are left on the ground after a catalytic converter was stolen and the thieves left their tools behind.
Après Only Opens in Stowe; alla vita to Close in Montpelier
Get out your ugly sweaters and vintage snowsuits. Stowe's Field Guide Lodge has a new bar concept, and it's a celebration of 1980s ski culture. The redesigned bar at 433 Mountain Road is called Après Only. Last winter, it was home to a seasonal pop-up tasting space for Stowe- and Grand Isle-based Ellison Estate Vineyard.
mynbc5.com
Underhill's Old Fashioned Harvest Market off to a strong start
UNDERHILL, Vt. — TheOld Fashioned Harvest Market in Underhill kicked off Saturday, Sept. 24. The town transforms into a festival, with more than 100 vendors and food trucks lining the streets. It's held annually at the United Church of Underhill. Attendees can find treats at the Cider Tent, the...
WCAX
Motorists may see rolling roadblocks on I-89 Tuesday
WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Motorists on Interstate 89 in the Waterbury-Bolton area on Tuesday will see some delays, but VTrans says they won’t last long. Starting at 10 a.m., there will be rolling roadblocks on I-89 north and south between exits 10 and 11. The roadblocks will allow Green...
newportdispatch.com
High times an The High Country dispensary in Derby
DERBY — The High Country Cannabis dispensary hosted an open house yesterday outside their location near Walmart in Derby. Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board has started issuing retail licenses across the state, and the first shops are expected to open on Saturday, October 1. After more than a year...
newportdispatch.com
Parklet dedicated in downtown Newport
NEWPORT — The City of Newport hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony inaugurating the new parklet by the Municipal Building on Saturday. The new space, which consists of the main pavilion and several benches, was designed to be seen as a gateway to Lake Memphremagog, as the city continues to draw from the motto “look to the lake,” moving forward.
WCAX
Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in Stowe
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America.
vermontbiz.com
AGC/VT receives second national award
Vermont Business Magazine It’s been a good 12 months for the Associated General Contractors of Vermont. A year ago, the Montpelier-based construction trade association was named the best AGC in the nation for its size. Last week they were named the fastest growing. They also specialize in Burgers and Brews.
mynbc5.com
Moose causes two accidents on I-91 in St. Johnsbury
SAINT JOHNSBURY, Vt. — A moose caused two accidents in St. Johnsbury on Monday morning after it wandered into the roadway and was hit by a tractor-trailer. Vermont State Police responded to a report of an accident at 3:02 a.m. on I-91 South near Exit 22 after a tractor-trailer driver hit a moose that had crossed in front of his vehicle.
WCAX
What to do: Sunday, September 25
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Let’s take a look at what to do this Sunday, September 25. Awarded USA Today’s Best Fall Festival in the nation, go celebrate the sport of chucking pumpkins! Organizers describe the event as a cross between a soap box derby and a shot put contest. It’s a great opportunity for folks of all ages to build something by hand and engage in some family-friendly competition. The current record is 780 feet. Admission is $10, and free for kids under 5, but you can get in for free if you make 2 gallons of chili and compete in the cookoff! The event is cash only, though parking is free. The proceeds benefit the Clarina Howard Nichols Center, which works to stop domestic and sexual violence in Lamoille County. It’s 11:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Mayo Events Field in Stowe. Check it out!
WCAX
Police seize heroin, fentanyl from Barre transitional housing unit
BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - Barre City Police say they seized 130 bags of heroin and fentanyl Friday afternoon. Police say they served a search warrant at a transitional housing unit in the city and arrested Malcolm Morillo, 25, of Springfield, Massachusetts. Along with the 130 bags, Police say they found...
WCAX
Commemorating the birthday of Alexander Twilight
BROWNINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - People from across Vermont made their way to the Old Stone House Museum in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. “We’re celebrating the 227th birthday of Alexander Twilight,” said Carmen Jackson. the board of trustees president for the Old...
WCAX
YCQM Sept. 25, 2022
People from across the state made their way to the old stone house in Brownington to commemorate the birthday of a historic figure for education in America. They set an attendance record at the Big-E in West Springfield, Massachusetts. Possibly thanks to Vermont Day. Catapulting pumpkins draws a crowd in...
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
Barton Chronicle
VT Rte. 100 closed due to MV crash
VT RT 100 in the vicinity of #1242 Lowell is closed to through traffic in both directions due to a motor vehicle crash. No other details are available at this time and this closure will be in effect for some time. Updates will beprovided when they become available.
