York News-Times
One killed, one seriously injured in Highway 34 crash
YORK – One person was killed and another was very seriously injured in a head-on crash on Highway 34, west of Utica, on Friday, Sept. 23. York County Sheriff Paul Vrbka explained that the accident happened around 6:20 a.m. Sheriff Vrbka said Scott Sorenson, 42, of Seward, was westbound...
KSNB Local4
Officer-involved shooting near Hastings Police station
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings. Hastings Police Captain Mike Doremus said the call came in at 12:41 p.m. in the 300 block of South Lincoln Avenue for an officer-involved shooting near the Hastings Police station. An area is...
News Channel Nebraska
Man rams car into GIPD vehicle
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Thirty-three-year-old Anthony Mattison of Shelby, was referred after he rammed the vehicle he was driving into a GIPD police car. The officer made a traffic stop on Mattison near the Walmart on South Locust street Saturday night. When the officer attempted to make contact, Mattison allegedly reversed his car into the front of the police vehicle and sped off.
North Platte Telegraph
19-year-old Lexington man charged with motor vehicle homicide after pedestrian’s death
LEXINGTON — A 19-year-old Lexington man has been charged with motor vehicle homicide after a pedestrian was struck and killed Saturday. Salvador Canales Dubon, 19, has been charged with motor vehicle homicide, a Class 3A felony, and reckless driving, a Class 3 misdemeanor. Dubon was scheduled to appear for...
Kearney Hub
Several people involved in two-vehicle crash in northeast Buffalo County
According to a press release from the Buffalo County Sheriff's Office, a Dodge pickup and a Toyota Highlander had collided Saturday afternoon north of Shelton. Two adults and three juvenile occupants of the Toyota were transported to CHI Health Good Samaritan and Kearney Regional Medical Center by EMS. The occupant of the Dodge was transported to Good Sam by AirCare.
KETV.com
Deceptively deadly doll evacuates Grand Island businesses
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Authorities said a suspicious doll evacuated two Grand Island businesses Monday morning. Due to concerns of a bomb in the building, police said officers and Nebraska State Patrol's bomb squad responded to a clinic located near the 600 block of North Diers Avenue around 9:30 a.m. Monday.
KSNB Local4
Three Omaha teens cited for stolen car in Grand Island
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police report that three juveniles, a 17-year old male, 15-year old male, and 15-year old female, were cited for stealing a car early Friday morning. According to police, officers contacted the teens at the Pier Park Skate Park around 2:45 am, and noticed...
foxnebraska.com
Iowa man arrested after traveling 132 mph on I-80 in Lincoln County
LINCOLN COUNTY, Neb. — Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested an Iowa man following a high-speed chase on I-80 in Lincoln County this past weekend. On Saturday evening, NSP received a report of a Dodge Challenger traveling well over 100 miles per hour in a reckless manner on Interstate 80 in Dawson County. A trooper was able to locate the Challenger in Lincoln County and clocked the vehicle at 132 miles per hour.
KSNB Local4
19-year old Grand Island man arrested for assaulting GIPD officer
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - 19-year old Danny Gragg is behind bars in Hall County, after assaulting a Grand Island police officer on Saturday. It started after officers responded to a two-car accident on Atlanta Street Saturday evening. When they arrived, they found Gragg, who was showing signs of impairment....
KSNB Local4
Hastings man convicted of manslaughter for December double fatality
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - A Hastings man will be sentenced for manslaughter in connection with a traffic accident that killed two teenagers last December. As part of a plea deal 33-year-old Anthony Pingel on Monday pleaded no contest to two counts of felony manslaughter. He also pleaded no contest to two counts of misdemeanor third degree assault and one count of DUI. He had originally been charged with felony motor vehicle homicide, but prosecutors dropped those charges. Pingel is scheduled for sentencing Dec. 5.
York News-Times
Sutton man pleads not guilty of running from trooper
YORK – Gildardo Garcia, 31, of Sutton, has pleaded not guilty to felony flight to avoid arrest and willful reckless driving after allegedly running from a trooper with the Nebraska State Patrol in York. Garcia appeared for arraignment this week in York County District Court, before Judge James Stecker.
kiwaradio.com
Sibley Man Involved In Accident That Killed Nebraska Man
Merna, Nebraska — A Sibley resident was involved in a fatal accident near Merna, Nebraska on Wednesday, September 21, 2022. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office in central Nebraska reports that at about 1:00 p.m., 39-year-old Nathan Rosentrater of Arnold, Nebraska was driving a 2005 Lincoln westbound on Nebraska Highway 92, two miles west of Merna. They tell us that 53-year-old Robi Brose of Sibley was eastbound on 92 in a 2016 Peterbilt semi.
KSNB Local4
Grand Island man gets 10 years for drug conviction
OMAHA, Neb. (KSNB) - A Grand Island man is heading to prison for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Chief U.S. District Court Judge Robert F. Rossiter Jr. sentenced Nicholas Holder, 43, to 10 years in federal prison. After completing his term, Holder will be required to serve a five-year term of supervised release as there is no parole in the federal system.
Kearney Hub
Psychological evaluation ordered for Elwood man accused of injuring deputy
LEXINGTON — The Dawson County District Court has order a psychological evaluation of an Elwood man accused of discharging a gun and injuring a deputy with a knife while being arrested. Jeremy Bendler, 36, has been charged with felony assault of an officer, use of a deadly weapon to...
klkntv.com
Sheriff’s office identifies man killed in crash near Central City
LINCOLN, Neb (KLKN) — Authorities have identified the man the who died in a Tuesday crash south of Central City. Roger W. Campbell, 80, of Stromsburg was killed in a crash at the intersection of Highway 14 and L Road, according to the Merrick County Sheriff’s Office. The...
KSNB Local4
Nebraska Manufacturing Alliance contest is a family affair in Aurora
Slightly higher budget on the way for Grand Island Public Schools. Grand Island Public Schools have a budget incoming. An investigation is underway by multiple agencies following a shooting Tuesday in Hastings.
Sand Hills Express
County Court Opens Custer School Case
BROKEN BOW – The five juveniles suspected of allegedly vandalizing Custer Elementary School earlier this summer appeared before the Custer County Court to hear charges against them; all five appeared with at least one parent or guardian. The youths each face two charges: burglary and criminal mischief in excess...
KSNB Local4
Weather perfection...
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - We are struggling to come up with something to write about regarding our weather through the upcoming week. Skies will be sun-filled, temperatures will be right in the comfort zone, staying at or a little above the averages this time of year, and the wind will be hardly noticeable most days. The only fly in the ointment may be a possible elevated fire danger by the end of the week as winds pick up moderately but it’s not expected to reach critical levels. As for Tuesday, the morning will not be as crisp as it was Monday morning, though the day will start in the mid to upper 40s. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 70s and lower 80s under sunny skies and northeast winds at 5 to 10 mph.
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Roper
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Roper at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hey there! My name is Roper. I’m a handsome young sheep dog who would love to find his forever home! I am very energetic and would do best with a job or a family who has plenty of time to train and exercise me! I am very smart and oh so sweet! I love to be pet and brushed (once in a while) and would make a great companion for somebody! I came in as a stray so nothing about my past is known. I will need to meet with children or other dogs in the household before being adopted! If I sound like a perfect fit for you, please stop by the shelter and meet me today!
Kearney Hub
Angry Buffalo County taxpayers with pink postcards jam hearing
KEARNEY — An estimated crowd of about 100 upset property owners overflowed from the commissioners meeting room into the hallway at the Buffalo County Courthouse Monday evening. Many in the crowd carried pink postcards sent last week by Buffalo County officials to alert property owners about likely tax increases...
