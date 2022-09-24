ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

Charles Payne.
3d ago

it's no such thing as racism! you can't force anyone to like you because of the color of your skin, sorry but it's true!

St. Louis American

Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP

Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Alestle

Preacher’s return to campus brings protest

Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
St. Louis American

Speaking for the dead

Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
St. Louis American

Roland Martin to keynote ESL Freedom Fund Banquet

Television and radio personality Roland Martin will host the East St. Louis NAACP 68th Freedom Fund Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington. The 2022 theme is “This is Power: Illuminating Justice by Blazing an Equitable Path." Martin has...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Terry Mansfield

How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis

If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

More police, more problems

The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
SAINT LOUIS, MO

