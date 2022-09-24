Read full article on original website
Charles Payne.
3d ago
it's no such thing as racism! you can't force anyone to like you because of the color of your skin, sorry but it's true!
Reply
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in MissouriAlina AndrasMissouri State
How to Avoid Crime in St. LouisTerry MansfieldSaint Louis, MO
First Responders Recognized For Delivering Healthy Baby Boy In Glen CarbonMetro East Star Online NewspaperGlen Carbon, IL
Man Charged With Lighting Troy Illinois House On Fire And Killing LadyMetro East Star Online NewspaperTroy, IL
The renovation of an old 1913 train station into the Frisco Station Lofts saved another historic buildingCJ CoombsJoplin, MO
Related
St. Louis American
Harlan Hodge named DEI director at UHSP
Harlan Hodge was selected as the director of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at University of Health Sciences & Pharmacy in St. Louis, where he is leading campus wide DEI efforts. His work is focused on creating a community and culture of belonging on campus, while partnering with groups on and off-campus to recruit and retain students and expand educational development opportunities. Prior to this role, Hodge served as Senior Manager of Diversity and Inclusion at BJC HealthCare. He is a 2019 recipient of a St. Louis American Foundation Salute to Young Leaders award.
Alestle
Preacher’s return to campus brings protest
Local religious figure and preacher Tom Rayborn returned to campus last week after being barred from the area due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Before the pandemic, Rayborn’s presence sparked controversy, including an SIUE community town hall meeting addressing the campus’ concerns about alleged hate speech in Rayborn’s preaching and multiple protests against his presence on campus.
KSDK
St. Louis public schools push attendance incentives for teachers as shortage continues
ST. LOUIS — School systems across the country continue have struggled with teacher shortages exacerbated by the pandemic and St. Louis Public Schools is no exception. On Tuesday, the district's communications director George Sells told 5 On Your Side there were currently 76 openings with 111 at the beginning of the year.
Frat hazing University of Missouri student in court today
A hearing is scheduled Tuesday morning in the case of an alleged hazing incident at the University of Missouri.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Career Central: City of St. Louis looking for experienced workers
ST. LOUIS — From healthcare jobs to positions in accounting and payroll, there are many opportunities to grow your career this week. City of St. Louis needs experienced job candidates. Are you an accountant, auditor, payroll specialist, legal secretary, or personal property appraiser? Are you an outgoing customer service...
KMOV
Local doctor known for giving medical marijuana cards could lose her license
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A local doctor could lose her license because she is now facing discipline for doling out medical marijuana. Dr. Zinia Thomas is also facing criminal charges. We’ve met Dr. Thomas before. She’s a licensed psychiatrist in Missouri who runs several local businesses. But she also took...
St. Louis American
Speaking for the dead
Gershom Norfleet, MD, recently was appointed as the Chief Medical Examiner for the St. Louis County Medical Examiner’s Office, becoming the first African American to lead a regional office that conducts autopsy reports, determines cause of death, and provides expert medical testimony for the state at trial. As a University City native, he is proud to have reached this milestone in his home region.
St. Louis American
Roland Martin to keynote ESL Freedom Fund Banquet
Television and radio personality Roland Martin will host the East St. Louis NAACP 68th Freedom Fund Banquet at 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at the Marriott St. Louis Grand Hotel, 800 Washington. The 2022 theme is “This is Power: Illuminating Justice by Blazing an Equitable Path." Martin has...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSDK
'This is all new stuff for us': St. Louis area natives living in Florida brace for Hurricane Ian
ST. LOUIS — University City native Valerie Hyman has lived in Tampa for 30 years. She moved to the area for a job. She's seen her fair share of hurricanes and tropical storms. "I evacuated once before," Hyman said. However this time, storm surge predictions are as much as...
Missouri City Called Out as One of the Most Unfaithful in America
Someone's been naughty and there's a better than average chance that someone lives in a Missouri city that was just named as one of the top 5 most unfaithful places in America. My Dating Advisor has created what they are calling the "Infidelity Index" using US census data to figure...
St. Louis trucking firms gain drivers despite national shortage. Here's how one did it.
ST. LOUIS — It's no secret the trucking industry is struggling. In 2021, the American Trucking Associations reported that the trucking industry was short more than 80,000 drivers, a historic high. But St. Louis companies that responded to a Business Journal survey seem to have it figured out, reporting...
How to Avoid Crime in St. Louis
If you're planning a trip to St. Louis, Missouri, it's essential to be aware of the crime rate in the city. Police foot patrol.Photo by Kindel Media on Pexels. While there are many safe and fun things to do in St. Louis, there are also areas of the city that can be dangerous. Following a few simple tips can help keep yourself safe and avoid becoming a victim of crime.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The Couple Behind One of St. Louis' Most Popular Facebook Groups
Morgan Casey and Donnah Thomas' group Date Ideas & Things to Do in STL has over 287,000 members
St. Louis American
More police, more problems
The Defund the Police movement has taken a rhetorical media hit during the latest surge in St. Louis homicides and the chronic “shortage” of police officers. The Post Dispatch certainly went after the movement in a recent editorial, referring to “’defund the police’ platitudes that seem increasingly naïve.” [ “As St. Louis police remain understaffed, city blames automakers for car thefts”]
New St. Louis Store Lets You Color Karens, 'the Woke' and More
Really Big Coloring Books' storefront brings divisive offerings — and more — to a retail space
Horse Dies During Polo Match Fundraiser for St. Louis Kids
The horse collapsed during a polo game hosted by Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital
Take a Look Inside the Abandoned Naval Academy in St Louis, Missouri
In 1902, this St. Louis, Missouri school was built featuring unique architectural designs. Now, almost 120 years later, it sits in decay with only shadows of what it used to be. It really hasn't been abandoned that long. What used to be known as Cleveland High School in St. Louis...
WashU study finds COVID infections can lead to long-term neurological problems
A new study out of Washington University has found that COVID-19 infections increase people’s risk of long-term brain problems. KMOX health editor Fred Bodimer spoke with lead researcher, Dr. Ziyad Al Aly, to learn more.
Archdiocese plans to close St. Mary's, Rosati-Kain high schools
ST. LOUIS — The Archdiocese of St. Louis is planning to close Rosati-Kain and St. Mary's high schools at the end of the school year. The St. Louis Archdiocesan Teachers Association confirmed the plan to close the schools in a Wednesday statement. "...We are extremely saddened by the decision...
Two St. Louis Catholic High Schools to close
The Archdiocese of St. Louis has informed St. Mary’s and Rosati-Kain High Schools this is their final school year. Both will shut down as part of the local Catholic church’s All Things New restructuring plan.
Comments / 3