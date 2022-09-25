ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

What the papers say – September 25

By The Newsroom
newschain
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eA4Xr_0i9ChFDp00

Many of Sunday’s papers continue to feature the fall-out from the Government’s controversial tax-cut package.

Budget tax breaks will go to “affluent Tory areas”, says The Independent, reporting some wealthier counties, including those that contain the seats of Liz Truss and her deputy, are earmarked for “investment zones” where billions will be handed to businesses.

The Sunday Telegraph adds Ms Truss is planning to continue her “tax-cutting spree” in a new year Budget that will include further reductions in income tax, and discounts for savers and child benefit claimants.

The Sunday Express has the Chancellor saying, “You ain’t seen nothing yet”, in relation to tax cuts – with a “true blue Tory revolution” on the cards.

The Sunday Times, meanwhile, writes the Prime Minister is facing her first “Cabinet row” as she prepares to increase immigration to boost economic growth by trying to tackle acute labour shortages.

Sir Keir Starmer will pledge to turn the UK into an independent green “superpower” before 2030 through a massive expansion of wind and solar energy, The Observer says.

Elsewhere, Sunday People reports one of the Brits freed after being held as a prisoner of war by Russia celebrated with an egg McMuffin.

Former Tottenham boss Harry Redknapp has detailed his wife’s severe battle with Covid on the front page of the Sunday Mirror.

And the Daily Star Sunday splash features a woman who says she is marrying a ghost from the Victorian era, claiming he “has a jealous streak” and regularly hides her “skimpy clothing and lingerie”.

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Labour argues ‘cavalry is coming’ after ‘reckless’ Tory economic strategy

Voters can be reassured that the “cavalry is coming” in the form of the Labour party, the shadow health secretary said, as his party was buoyed by promising polling amid financial turmoil under the Conservatives. Wes Streeting squarely blamed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “reckless and irresponsible choices” for the...
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Harry Redknapp
TheDailyBeast

Putin Ally Teases Secret Meetings ‘That Could Destroy’ America

Belarusian Minister of Foreign Affairs Vladimir Makei disclosed on Monday that he attended a series of confidential meetings with European and American leaders on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly last week. “Those were meetings with Europeans and Americans. They asked us to keep our conversations confidential,” Makei...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Independent#Sunday Express#The Sunday Times#Brits#Tottenham#The Sunday Mirror
newschain

Starmer takes aim at Tories as Labour buoyed by promising poll

Sir Keir Starmer will be buoyed by promising polling for Labour as he accuses the Tories of losing control of the economy and vows to get the UK “out of this endless cycle of crisis”. He will quote Sir Tony Blair to dub Labour the “political wing of...
ELECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
Income Tax
Country
U.K.
newschain

Vladimir Putin grants Russian citizenship to NSA whistleblower Edward Snowden

Vladimir Putin has granted Russian citizenship to former US security contractor Edward Snowden, according to a decree signed by the Russian leader. Snowden is one of 75 foreign nationals listed as being granted Russian citizenship. The decree was published on an official government website. Snowden, a former contractor with the...
POLITICS
newschain

Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to make owning a home a reality for another 1.5 million households, branding Labour “the party of home ownership in Britain today”. The Labour leader said he wanted to see 70% of households own their own homes and appeared to back more housebuilding in his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.
REAL ESTATE
newschain

Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool. The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.
U.K.
newschain

Government White Paper on independent football regulator due in autumn, FSA told

The Government still aims to publish a White Paper this autumn setting out the remit for a new independent regulator for football, the new sports minister has told fan representatives. The Times reported last week that the new Government under Prime Minister Liz Truss could abandon plans for a regulator,...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy