The Review
Blue Hens stay undefeated, Henderson continues to make history after blowout victory against Hampton
The Delaware Blue Hens continued their undefeated season after their blowout victory against the Hampton Pirates by a score of 35-3 on Saturday night in front of 16,035 people at Delaware Stadium. Ryan Carty begins his reign as Delaware’s football head coach with a 4-0 start to conclude their September...
WDEL 1150AM
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark
Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712 plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
WDEL 1150AM
Appo School District tells parents double-shooting 'not connected' to football game
Appoquinimink School District officials sent an email to their community Sunday night saying a double-shooting outside a rivalry game was not connected to the football contest. Two people were shot on Bunker Hill Road, just east of Choptank Road, around 9:15 p.m. Friday night, just as the game between Appoquinimink...
delawaretoday.com
This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival
Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice
NBC Philadelphia
2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game
Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
The Review
Blue Hens take on Firefly
Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
Second largest blue marlin in Virginia history snagged off Virginia Beach
The Reelin N Dealin was already having a good day on the water when it turned into a great day some 70 miles off the coast of Virginia Beach.
Diocese of Wilmington to honor first responders, lawyers
The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will honor police officers, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel during its annual Blue Mass on Friday, Oct. 7. The mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, located at the corner of Cedar Street and South Clayton Street. The Diocese invites first responders and military personnel of any ... Read More
delawaretoday.com
These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights
These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
woodsidepawprint.com
Woodside football team suffers from the injury bug
The Woodside football team, coached by Coach Justin Andrew and Coach Jaime Gonzalez, has been riddled with injuries with four people currently out, including players Mason Furtado and Giordano Presotto. Presotto is out with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury on his right knee after getting tackled during the Sequoia...
Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WDEL 1150AM
Man indicted following suspicious death in Wilmington
A man faces both an assault and negligent homicide charge following the death of a Newark man in Wilmington last April. A Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Paul Schofield Jr. in connection to the death of Edward Morris, who was found injured on the 1900 block of North Scott Street in the Forty Acres neighborhood on April 29, 2022.
Williamsburg residents recount damaging storms
A line of heavy storms rocked parts of Williamsburg Sunday. Trees were uprooted, several homes saw damage, and thousands were left without power.
There's a Ghost Town Hidden Inside this Virginia State Park
Virginia is brimming with fun and interesting places to explore. No matter how many state parks and hikes you embark on, there's always something new to uncover within the Old Dominion.
hamptonroadsmessenger.com
President Darrell K. Williams and First Lady Myra R. Williams Make $100,000 Gift to Hampton University
Hampton University has announced that President Darrell K. Williams, the 13th President of the University, and First Lady, Mrs. Myra R. Williams, have made a $100,000 gift to the institution. Their gift will be divided among six areas, as per the following:. $50,000 will be utilized to establish the Darrell...
Officials on scene of possible ordnance in Hampton, homes evacuated
HAMPTON, Va. — Hampton Fire & Rescue and crews are on the scene of a possible ordnance in the Buckroe Beach area Tuesday afternoon. According to Hampton Fire Chief Anthony Chittum and Hampton Police Division dispatch, the ordnance is on the 300 block of Buckroe Avenue. Several homes nearby...
CBS News
NEXT Weather: Severe thunderstorms expected for Sunday afternoon
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- CBS3 is tracking the potential for thunderstorms Sunday as a cold front approaches the area. While most of the day is dry, we will see more cloud cover and slightly warmer temperatures in the upper 70s. A cold front approaches late in the day on Sunday with...
3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia
What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
firststateupdate.com
Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case
Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
