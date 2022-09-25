ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania adding new state park near Newark

Pennsylvania is adding to its collection of state parks, and one will become their closest entrant to the Delaware line. Big Elk Creek State Park is the provisional name given to a 1,712 plot of land that will straddle the southern 3.5 miles of Big Elk Creek in Pennsylvania on its pathway towards Elkton and eventually the Chesapeake Bay. It is located just a 10 mile drive west of Newark.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
delawaretoday.com

This 14-Year-Old Delaware Native Rocked Firefly Festival

Delaware’s own 14-year-old DJ Sophia Rocks impressed crowds as the youngest performer ever to take the stage at Firefly Music Festival. “Today I am taking you all on a musical journey!”. So said DJ Sophia, the 14-year-old phenom from Dover, who rocked the Firefly Festival Saturday afternoon as the...
DELAWARE STATE
High School Soccer PRO

Middletown, September 27 High School ⚽ Game Notice

The Hodgson Voc-Tech High School soccer team will have a game with St. Georges Technical High School on September 27, 2022, 12:45:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
MIDDLETOWN, DE
NBC Philadelphia

2 Shot Near Del. High School Football Game

Two people were shot near a high school football game in Middletown, Delaware on Friday night, authorities said. The shooting occurred on Bunker Hill Road just west of Choptank Road at around 9:15 p.m., Middletown police said in a statement. Two gunshot victims were found in the area and taken to Christiana Hospital with non life-threatening injuries, police said.
MIDDLETOWN, DE
The Review

Blue Hens take on Firefly

Delaware’s Firefly Music Festival, held this past weekend, is a straight 50-minute drive from the university, making it the ideal event for students who are looking to escape campus for a few days. Blue Hens flocked down to Dover to experience four days of live music, fun activities and a break from the stress of school.
NEWARK, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Stadium#Coaches Poll#American Football#Sports#Fcs#Delaware Football
Delaware LIVE News

Diocese of Wilmington to honor first responders, lawyers

The Catholic Diocese of Wilmington will honor police officers, firefighters, EMTs and military personnel during its annual Blue Mass on Friday, Oct. 7. The mass will be held at 11 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Roman Catholic Church in Wilmington, located at the corner of Cedar Street and South Clayton Street. The Diocese invites first responders and military personnel of any ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

These Delaware Restaurants Take Kids’ Menus to Culinary Heights

These are not your average kids’ menus. Photos by Becca Mathias. For littles with big-people palates, these Delaware restaurants have elevated kids’ menus for your fearless foodies. At Raas in Lewes, kids can embark on a culinary adventure to exotic climes, exploring Indian fusion and pan-Asian dishes crafted...
WILMINGTON, DE
woodsidepawprint.com

Woodside football team suffers from the injury bug

The Woodside football team, coached by Coach Justin Andrew and Coach Jaime Gonzalez, has been riddled with injuries with four people currently out, including players Mason Furtado and Giordano Presotto. Presotto is out with an Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) injury on his right knee after getting tackled during the Sequoia...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
CBS Philly

Man arrested for allegedly robbing dating app victims at gunpoint in Delaware

WILMINGTON, Del. (CBS) -- Police in Delaware have arrested a man they say met his victims on a dating app and then robbed them at gunpoint. Jyar Davis, 22, turned himself into New Castle County police on Monday.Davis allegedly met two men in Wilmington, pulled out a weapon, and then took their phones and money.Detectives fear that there could be other victims who have not come forward.If you have any information, contact New Castle County police.
WILMINGTON, DE
NewsBreak
Football
WDEL 1150AM

Man indicted following suspicious death in Wilmington

A man faces both an assault and negligent homicide charge following the death of a Newark man in Wilmington last April. A Grand Jury indicted 53-year-old Paul Schofield Jr. in connection to the death of Edward Morris, who was found injured on the 1900 block of North Scott Street in the Forty Acres neighborhood on April 29, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
Alina Andras

3 Great Seafood Places in Virginia

What's your favorite thing to eat when you go out with your friends and family members? If the first thing that comes to mind is seafood then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of three amazing seafood places in Virginia that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food so if you have never been to any of them, definitely go and taste their food.
firststateupdate.com

Police: Wilmington Man Charged In Forty Acres Homicide Case

Wilmington Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with a death that occurred in the Forty Acres part of Wilmington police said Tuesday. On April 29 at approximately 9:58 p.m., police responded to the 1900 block of North Scott Street in reference to an injured person. The victim, who was identified as 53-year-old Edward Morris of Newark, was transported to the hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
WILMINGTON, DE

