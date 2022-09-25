18 neglected dogs rescued by humane society

The Humane Society of Richland County said it seized 18 dogs this week from "heart-breaking, inhumane neglect" and is seeking help from the public to pay veterinary bills.

"Cases like these will require a lot of veterinary and staff care to ensure we get these poor animals back to both physical and mental health," said Executive Director Linda Chambers in a news release issued Saturday. "We are looking to our community to help with monetary donations for vet care for the animals."

It was unclear if the dogs were seized from one or more locations or on different days during the week.

In a post on the nonprofit's Facebook page, a young dog was pictured being held by a staff member with the caption: "One of the new babies that was pulled yesterday. Skin issues, severe flea infestation, seriously emaciated but so happy to be here. Life is getting better already."

The animals will need 4% cottage cheese to help gain weight. "Many of the dogs are literally skin and bones," the news release stated.

The animals are still being assessed and will not be up for adoption as these are currently active cases. When available, they will be posted on the website, adoptourstrays.com and Facebook page."

For more information, call the humane society at 419-774-4795 or by email, adoptourstrays@yahoo.com.