wtoc.com
Savannah’s IsReally Hummus introduces catering service
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you would like to have hummus for your next party, you can spend days making it properly, or now, you can get it on order from IsReally Hummus. Assaf Gleizner and Tegan Miller opened their midtown Savannah shop six months ago. Recently, they introduced a catering service out of it.
WJCL
Hurricane Ian Closings & Cancellations: Events impacted in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry
SAVANNAH, Ga. — In anticipation of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian, several closings and cancellations in Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry have been announced. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Want to share info on your event? Email us at news@wjcl.com. Fort Pulaski National Monument...
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
Gallery: Harris Lowry & Manton’s 9th Annual First Responders Event
SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Harris Lowry & Manton’s celebrated its 9th Annual First Responders Event this weekend! Check out the photo gallery below.
wtoc.com
Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
Tracker for Hurricane Ian
Follow the latest forecast for the path of Hurricane Ian, including warnings and potential flooding....
eatitandlikeit.com
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man
In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
drifttravel.com
Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District
Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
wtoc.com
Shrimpers keeping watchful eye on Ian with hopes of decreased impacts
DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - On the coast, shrimpers are watching Hurricane Ian. The location of shrimp is often dependent on the weather and the effects from Ian could put them out of reach for local shrimpers. Tuesday was a beautiful day in Darien, but one shrimper said the water was...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
wtoc.com
Savannah crews preparing stormwater drains for potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway in the Hostess City ahead of any impact Ian might have. That means City of Savannah crews are out in force this week, doing things like clearing storm drains and making sure tree canopies are trimmed. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the development...
wtoc.com
Hometown Hero: Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park. It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah...
wtoc.com
‘I went out and bought jugs of water:’ Savannah resident concerned about Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - “I don’t want to get caught by Ian.”. Preparing for tropical storms is typically an annual occasion for seasoned Chatham County residents but moving to the area under a year ago, Marilyn Woods is preparing for her first named storm. “I went out and...
WTGS
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
wtoc.com
Making Chile Relleno with the Savannah Tequila Company
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chile Relleno is a popular dish in Mexico. It’s a roasted pepper stuffed with meat, on a bed of rice and beans. Afternoon Break stopped by the Savannah Tequila Company, located at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, to learn how to make it.
wtoc.com
Dry start to Wednesday before rain starts moving in from Hurricane Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It will be a dry and cool start to our Wednesday with temperatures starting out in the mid to upper 50s. Inland areas will be mostly dry, but we’ll start seeing the chance for rain to move into our southern communities Wednesday afternoon and evening.
wtoc.com
More people are signing up for Coastal Health District’s Hurricane Registry
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - While emergency management officials say it’s unlikely that we’ll need evacuate because of the storm headed our way, more people are calling the Coastal Health District to be added to the Hurricane Registry so they’re prepared for the next storm that comes our way.
wtoc.com
Georgia Southern not planning to close any campuses ahead of Ian
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern officials are closely following Hurricane Ian. University leaders say they have been sending notifications to students this week about what to expect. As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Southern has no plans on closing any of the three campuses due to Ian but they are...
WSAV-TV
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
