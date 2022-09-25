ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah’s IsReally Hummus introduces catering service

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - If you would like to have hummus for your next party, you can spend days making it properly, or now, you can get it on order from IsReally Hummus. Assaf Gleizner and Tegan Miller opened their midtown Savannah shop six months ago. Recently, they introduced a catering service out of it.
Savannah residents on how they are preparing for Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Hurricane Ian is pounding western parts of Cuba with strong category 3 winds with further intensification likely as it moves into the Gulf of Mexico Tuesday. Although uncertainty remains on the impacts that will be felt in the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry some Savannah residents are preparing now. Joshua Pate said, […]
Hilton Head residents impacted by Elsa watch Ian closely

HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (WTOC) - Some Hilton Head residents have already gone through storms in the past. One specifically in Sea Pines where a tree crushed a home last year during Tropical Storm Elsa. Fifteen months later and it’s a drastic difference. You can see where that tree was...
Savannah’s Hot Dog Man

In a city increasingly known for it’s great food, it is always nice to know that you don’t necessarily have to break the bank for a quick lunch. Half of the battle in navigating our food scene-particularly downtown- is knowing where to go and when is the best time to do so.
Oktoberfest is Back at Plant Riverside District

Plant Riverside District is pleased to announce the return of Oktoberfest in Savannah!. Savannah’s Entertainment District will host its second annual six-week-long Oktoberfest celebration from Saturday, September 24 through Saturday, October 29. Every Saturday from 1-4 p.m., the Pavilion Tent along the riverfront at Plant Riverside District will showcase a blend of old and new German traditions.
Shrimpers keeping watchful eye on Ian with hopes of decreased impacts

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - On the coast, shrimpers are watching Hurricane Ian. The location of shrimp is often dependent on the weather and the effects from Ian could put them out of reach for local shrimpers. Tuesday was a beautiful day in Darien, but one shrimper said the water was...
LIST: School closures due to Hurricane Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Below is a list of area schools that have canceled or moved classes online due to Hurricane Ian’s possible impact on Coastal Georgia and the Lowcountry. Glynn County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, September 30th. Long County Schools will be closed on Thursday, September 29th and Friday, […]
Savannah crews preparing stormwater drains for potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Preparations are underway in the Hostess City ahead of any impact Ian might have. That means City of Savannah crews are out in force this week, doing things like clearing storm drains and making sure tree canopies are trimmed. Savannah Mayor Van Johnson says the development...
Hometown Hero: Savannah celebrating its first Day of Peace

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah celebrated its first Day of Peace Sunday with an event called Peace in the Park. It’s a partnership between the city and the Mediation Center of the Coastal Empire. The day in Daffin Park featured conversation circles and a Peace Parade led by Savannah...
List of closures in the area from potential Ian impacts

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — Here is a list of all of the closures in our area ahead of potential impacts from Ian. McIntosh County School District: Schools are closed on Thursday, Sept. 29, and Friday, Sept. 30. All extracurricular events and school activities on those days will be rescheduled, and McIntosh County Academy's football game has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 28.
Making Chile Relleno with the Savannah Tequila Company

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chile Relleno is a popular dish in Mexico. It’s a roasted pepper stuffed with meat, on a bed of rice and beans. Afternoon Break stopped by the Savannah Tequila Company, located at Savannah’s Plant Riverside District, to learn how to make it.
Georgia Southern not planning to close any campuses ahead of Ian

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern officials are closely following Hurricane Ian. University leaders say they have been sending notifications to students this week about what to expect. As of Tuesday afternoon, Georgia Southern has no plans on closing any of the three campuses due to Ian but they are...
Savannah Jazz Festival 2022: Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame Band

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A highlight of the festival every year, the Savannah Jazz Hall of Fame All-Stars performance featured inductees Teddy Adams, Howard Paul, Delbert Felix, Quentin Baxter, and Randall Reese. Legends in the Hall of Fame include familiar names like Johnny Mercer, Jabbo Smith, King James Oliver...
1 shot, injured near Oglethorpe Mall Tuesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A male was shot and injured near Oglethorpe Mall on Tuesday, according to police. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the shooting happened in the parking lot in the 7800 block of Abercorn Street. The male was shot in the thigh and then went to a Crunch Fitness trailer for help. […]
