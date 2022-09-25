ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
ABC4

UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash

SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
SARATOGA SPRINGS, UT
ABC4

Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
BANNOCK COUNTY, ID
ksl.com

Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019

SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
SOUTH JORDAN, UT
Gephardt Daily

Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
LEHI, UT
KSLTV

West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert

CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
CEDAR CITY, UT
KSLTV

Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial

UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
UTAH COUNTY, UT
ABC4

Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash

SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
SPANISH FORK, UT
KSLTV

At least one killed in Redwood Road crash

BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
BLUFFDALE, UT
kslnewsradio.com

Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation

LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
LAYTON, UT

