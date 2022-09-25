Read full article on original website
Related
ksl.com
3 bouncers charged with shooting man outside Salt Lake concert venue
SALT LAKE CITY — Three people working security at a concert venue in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood are facing charges accusing them of shooting a man outside the venue over the Fourth of July weekend. Ryan Uiva Lua, 47, of West Jordan, was charged Monday in 3rd District...
Gephardt Daily
Police: Man cuts woman with box cutter, threatens to stab others in downtown convenience store
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Police say a 27-year-old man cut a woman’s arm with a box cutter inside a downtown convenience store and threatened to stab customers, employees and officers before being arrested Sunday afternoon. Salt Lake City police responded at 12:16...
Gephardt Daily
Suspect dead after exchange of gunfire with South Salt Lake police
SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A man is dead after an exchange of gunfire with officers of the South Salt Lake Police Department. South Salt Lake police were called to the area of 400 E. Robert Ave. on reports of a man armed with a gun. SSLPD spokeswoman Daniele Croyle said the incident began sometime between 11 p.m. and midnight on Monday.
UPDATE: Victims identified in Saratoga Springs school bus crash
SARATOGA SPRINGS, Utah (ABC4) – The victims in the crash involving a school bus in Saratoga Springs Monday morning have been identified. Chief Burton with the Saratoga Springs Police Department confirmed with ABC4 the 20-year-old woman who died in the crash was identified as Lauren Scott of Saratoga Springs. 19-year-old Caden Simmons is confirmed to […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
ksl.com
Utahn who fired at neighbor's apartment said he mistook gun for flashlight, police say
TAYLORSVILLE — A Taylorsville man who claims who mistook his gun for a flashlight is facing a criminal charge accusing him of firing into his neighbor's apartment. The 64-year-old man was charged Monday in 3rd District Court with shooting in the direction of a person, a third-degree felony. On...
Gephardt Daily
Man recently jailed in Davis County for auto theft arrested in Salt Lake City in another stolen vehicle
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 27, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah man was arrested in a stolen vehicle Monday, five months after he was arrested on a similar charge, and three months after he pleaded guilty and was jailed in the previous case. Pastor James Lewis, who turned...
kjzz.com
No evidence found of 'inappropriate contact' between first-grade teacher, students
MAGNA, Utah (KUTV) — The Granite School District says an elementary school teacher arrested on suspicion of felony child sexual abuse of a relative had only been at the school since the start of this year. 70-year-old Dale Andreason, a first-grade teacher at Elk Run Elementary, was arrested last...
Centerville couple hospitalized after motorhome crash in Idaho
BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho (ABC4) – A Utah couple from Centerville was injured after a crash that took place Sunday afternoon in Bannock County, Idaho. At approximately 12:45 p.m., Sunday Sept. 25, Idaho State Police were called to investigate a crash on Northboud I-15 involving a motorhome. The motorhome – a 2007 Holiday Rambler pulling a […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KUTV
Man accused of fatally shooting 24-year-old girlfriend in SLC had previous arrest
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Over the last couple of weeks, our 2News Investigates team has been searching thousands of records relating to domestic violence cases in our state. A lot of difficult questions have been asked why some cases have not been prosecuted. MURDER SUSPECT: NOT JAYDEN FERNELIUS’...
ksl.com
Man admits to killing South Jordan realtor in early 2019
SALT LAKE CITY — A man admitted on Wednesday to shooting and killing his landlord when the landlord visited his rental property in 2019. The admission plea came a day before prosecutors decreased the charges from murder to manslaughter. Amended charges cite a Utah law that says a murder...
Gephardt Daily
Six injured, at least 1 critically, in ‘chaotic’ chain-reaction crash in Lehi
LEHI, Utah, Sept. 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Six people were injured in a multi-vehicle accident in Lehi on Saturday evening. Cpl. Prawitt, Lehi Police Department, told Gephardt Daily that five vehicles were stopped at a red traffic light at Center Street, waiting for the green light to head east on Timpanogos Highway, at about 6 p.m.
KSLTV
West Valley man charged with raping woman at Cedar City concert
CEDAR CITY, Utah — A West Valley City, Utah man was charged Friday with raping a woman at an outdoor festival concert in Cedar City last year. Robert Jacob Garcia, 23, is charged in 5th District Court with rape and object rape, first-degree felonies; and two counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSLTV
Man convicted of murder of two Utah teens requests retrial
UTAH COUNTY, Utah — Jerrod Baum, a man convicted of murder for the killings of 17-year-old Breezy Otteson and 18-year-old Riley Powell, has requested a retrial. Court documents state, “At present, the defense continues to investigate a number of potential irregularities that may justify granting a new trial.”
Truck driver dead in Spanish Fork Canyon crash
SPANISH FORK, Utah (ABC4) – A truck driver has died in Spanish Fork after breaking through a concrete barrier in a fatal crash early Monday morning, Sept. 26. The Semi-truck driver was reportedly driving Westbound on US-6 in Spanish Fork canyon. For an unknown reason, the truck driver collided with the concrete road barrier around […]
KSLTV
At least one killed in Redwood Road crash
BLUFFDALE, Utah — Police have responded to a fatal crash involving a semi-truck and vehicle on Redwood Road near the border of Salt Lake and Utah counties. Assistant Chief Bill Robertson with the Bluffdale Police Department said one person has died and another was injured. Police have not identified...
Women survive mountain lion attack on Millcreek Canyon trail
SALT LAKE CITY — Two women survived a mountain lion attack in Utah over the weekend that occurred when they were running in a canyon east of Salt Lake City. […]
kslnewsradio.com
Layton City Police Department arrest wanted suspect after SWAT operation
LAYTON, Utah — Layton City Police Department arrested a wanted suspect following a SWAT operation Sunday afternoon. LCPD says a suspect wanted for aggravated robbery was in hiding at the Villas on Main apartment complex, located at 1475 N. Main St. SWAT began negotiating with the suspect at around...
The Justice Files: Accomplice in golf course murder granted parole
SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 Utah) – Spencer Cater claimed he just wanted to fit in. It was February of 2009 when Cater was part of a West Valley gang. But police and prosecutors claimed he was more than just an observer. They said Cater was the one who convinced a 14-year old to pull the […]
Shocking video shows 3-year-old walking out of Clearfield day care
What was supposed to be an exciting first day at daycare for Emerhys Guthrie ended up a nightmare for her mother.
Gephardt Daily
Two members of the Black 14 honored during ceremonial visit to BYU football game
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 25, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two members of the Black 14 were honored by Brigham Young University and The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Friday and Saturday. The visit came 53 years after the men, former football players for the University...
Comments / 1