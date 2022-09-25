ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocatello, ID

The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley holds grand opening

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – The Future Boys & Girls Club of Portneuf Valley will hold a grand opening and will celebrate with a ribbon cutting and open house on Tuesday at 5:15 p.m. at Syringa Elementary School. The ribbon will be cut at the playground doors, closest to the...
POCATELLO, ID
Idaho Falls Zoo announces fall hours and October events

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Beginning in October, fall hours at the Idaho Falls Zoo allow guests even more time to enjoy the zoo as temperatures cool. From Oct. 1 through 16, the zoo will be open Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. In addition to the fall hours, the zoo will be open for special hours and dates for some amazing events.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Distinguished Under 40 honorees announced

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced the 2022 recipients of its annual Distinguished Under 40 awards. Ashley Jo Winters-Glenn, Idaho National Laboratory. Brady Bloxham, CourseOps. Carissa Coats, Better Homes & Gardens Real Estate Voigt Davis. Dakota Roberson, University of Idaho. Dallin Draney,...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
3 things to know this morning – September 27, 2022

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here's what you should know to start your Tuesday. 1. The Moose Fire was started by a smoldering and abandoned campfire. Investigators want to hear from anyone who camped in the area across from the Moose Creek Drainage between the Salmon River Road and the Main Salmon River from July 16th through the morning of the 17th.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho State University to conduct annual CarFit event Sept. 30

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Are you and your vehicle a good fit? It may not be something that many people consider, but answering that question could play a vital role in your health. Idaho State University students and faculty will be offering free assessments to the community on September...
POCATELLO, ID
IFFD kicks off fire prevention week with block party on Sept. 29

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The community is invited to come enjoy a fun evening with local fire departments for the annual Fire Prevention Block Party on Thursday, Sept. 29 from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Idaho Falls Fire Department Station 1 Headquarters located at 343 E Street.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls' commercial real estate market is still attractive — and attracting new business to town

Amazon is building a 110,000-square-foot distribution warehouse on the south side of Idaho Falls. That news is the top highlight from a positive commercial real estate report for the Idaho Falls area. While the Amazon warehouse will be about one-sixth the size of the massive 650,000-square-foot fulfillment center the company opened in Nampa in 2020, it's still a significant addition to the Idaho Falls market. Idaho Falls' commercial real estate...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center helps thousands connect to their past

Last week a couple visiting Idaho Falls from Tennessee was transported back in time nearly a millennium. No, they'd not cracked the secret of time travel. They'd made a stop at the Idaho Falls FamilySearch Center and, armed with little more than the name of the husband's long-dead grandfather, were able to trace his paternal lineage to England during the reign of King Henry III.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
Four weekend wrecks in East Idaho claim one life, injure eight people

One man died and eight other people were injured in four separate wrecks in East Idaho over the weekend, according to news releases from local authorities. Killean Taylor, 31, of Blackfoot, died and two women were seriously injured after being ejected from an SUV when it crashed on a rural road east of Blackfoot in a 12:55 a.m. Sunday wreck, according to the Bingham County Sheriff's Office. Taylor died at...
BLACKFOOT, ID
Looking back: This week in eastern Idaho history

Representatives from 19 counties converged on Idaho Falls this week in 1922 for the regional conference of the Red Cross. "Meetings are being conducted at the health center in the county courthouse, and are attended by delegates from all chapters of the Red Cross in this section of the state," the Salt Lake Tribune reported. "The work of the Red Cross in connection with the ex-servicemen was presented by the American Legion and the United States veterans' bureau, and was demonstrated by members of the junior Red Cross. Discussions were led by E.A. Swift of the veterans' bureau; R.H. Snyder, city superintendent of schools of Idaho Falls. R.C. Brandon, assistant manager of the Pacific division; Mrs. Donald Roles of Custer County and Captain Milo Godfrey, who has been conducting classes in life-saving at the swimming pool in the Idaho Falls High School. … Miss Grace Harrington, assistant director of public health nursing, and Miss Ola Davis, Red Cross nurse, also took a prominent part in the conference."
IDAHO FALLS, ID
PCSD 25 announces Food Service Coordinator

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – Pocatello/Chubbuck School District 25 (PCSD 25) announced the selection of Heather Canfield as the Food Service Coordinator. She is replacing Tom Wilson, who recently retired after working for PCSD 25 for 24 years and as the Food Service Coordinator for 13 years. Canfield grew up...
POCATELLO, ID
Motorhome crash in Idaho sends two Utahns to the hospital

BANNOCK COUNTY, Idaho — The Idaho State Police continue to investigate a motorhome crash that occurred Sunday afternoon, involving a pair of individuals from Centerville. The ISP says the crash occurred on northbound I-15 at milepost 51, near McCammon, Idaho, at 12:45 p.m. Police say a 2007 Holiday Rambler...
MCCAMMON, ID
Dump truck hits fiber lines in Idaho Falls

IDAHO FALLS — A dump truck pulling a trailer hit overhead fiber lines Tuesday afternoon at the intersection of Sunnyside Road and McNeil Drive. The crash happened around 2:10 p.m. It caused the Idaho Falls Fiber lines to fall across McNeil Drive and along the sidewalk. The main dump...
IDAHO FALLS, ID

