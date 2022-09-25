PEORIA (25 News Now) - The RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center was full of people ready to walk for the 20th annual Mark Linder Walk for the Mind Saturday morning. The fundraiser was not only celebrating 20 years, but they celebrated making a million dollars in the course of those years. The walk remembered those who lost their battle with brain cancer and supported those who were survivors. Doctors, survivors, and supporters all came up to speak to the crowd. Linder lost his battle in 2005, but his vision remained alive, offering support to families battling brain cancer and aiding in funding for research.

PEORIA, IL ・ 3 DAYS AGO