Hundreds show up for 20th annual Mark Linder Walk for the Mind
PEORIA (25 News Now) - The RiverPlex Recreation and Wellness Center was full of people ready to walk for the 20th annual Mark Linder Walk for the Mind Saturday morning. The fundraiser was not only celebrating 20 years, but they celebrated making a million dollars in the course of those years. The walk remembered those who lost their battle with brain cancer and supported those who were survivors. Doctors, survivors, and supporters all came up to speak to the crowd. Linder lost his battle in 2005, but his vision remained alive, offering support to families battling brain cancer and aiding in funding for research.
The Wedding R&B Singer: KEM congratulates Peoria newlyweds during their first dance
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Former Peoria school board president Greg Wilson and his wife Kim Wilson got a special surprise Friday night at the Scottish Rite Theater. Three-time Grammy-nominated R&B singer and songwriter KEM performed during the newlywed’s first dance. Needless to say, this moment came as quite the surprise to the bride, groom and for all of their guests.
Pekin native writes children’s book
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — One local author read her children’s book to St. Joseph’s students Friday in Pekin. The book is called, “I’m Too Big To Be This Little,” and its author, Pekin native Corrie Salmon, said the book is 20 years in the making.
Bloomington teen launches ‘Tiny Turtle’ jewelry brand
PEORIA (25 News Now) - When the pandemic began, Joli Duquenne and her fellow 7th graders started their own little businesses at home. She began out making leather jewelry, but she couldn’t get the hang of it. She switched to polymer clay instead. “I’ve been doing it ever since,”...
1470 WMBD
Echevarria talks police response if a bus of migrants comes to Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. – Would Peoria Police Chief Eric Echevarria be worried about any potential criminal history of any migrants that might show up on a bus from Chicago or the southern border, as has been rumored in the last week or so?. Echevarria tells WMBD’s Craig Collins no, not...
WAND TV
Potbelly's coming to Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area
CHICAGO (WAND)– Potbelly Corporation announces new locations coming soon to the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur area. The company announced they are moving swiftly on its Franchise Growth Acceleration Initiative signing two agreements that will bring a total of 19 new shops to the Tampa, Florida area and the Champaign-Springfield-Decatur areas in Central Illinois.
New bore beetle emerges in Chicago suburbs, Peoria Public works ready but not concerned
PEORIA (25 News Now) - After years of fearing the Emerald Ash bore beetle, there’s another creature ready to bug local trees. The Two-Striped Chestnut bore beetle prefers white oak trees. It’s been spotted in the Chicago suburbs, in Deerfield, Lake Forest, and Northbrook for instance. Peoria Public Works said they are aware of the threat in neighboring states as well.
Bradley community mourns loss of marketing professor, director of Supply Chain Institute
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Bradley University is mourning the unexpected loss of a professor. Dr. Edward “Ed” Bond was a marketing professor and the Director of the Supply Chain Institute at the university, according to an email from university president Stephen Standifird. Bond had been a member...
Apple ‘n Pork Festival returns to Clinton
CLINTON, Ill. (WCIA) — Having a hard time coming up with a place to go this weekend? The 54th Apple ‘n Pork Festival at DeWitt County Museum may be a perfect choice for you. “The modest fundraising event…originated on the C.H. Moore Homestead DeWitt County Museum grounds years ago around a kettle of soup simmered over […]
You're invited to pull up a seat to this year's Big Table of Greater Peoria
The Big Table of Greater Peoria is returning for a third year, and organizers want you to pull up a seat. Kelly Schneider is director of programming for the CEO Council and the Young Professionals of Greater Peoria. "This isn't just another one of those things where you come in...
Family of missing Peoria girl says the search continues
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Five years ago, then 20-year-old Alexis Scott went missing, and to this day hasn’t been found. But that doesn’t mean her friends and family have stopped looking. On Saturday in Laura Bradley Park, loved ones of Scott gathered to celebrate her life and...
8-time Grand Slam champ helps celebrate Evergreen Racquet Club’s 50th Anniversary
BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - Eight-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander continues to share his love of tennis. This past weekend, Wilandersharing his love of the game with fans in the Twin Cities. “I have a passion for tennis,” Wilander said. “I think I have knowledge that I like to...
Dental facility on the way to address access problem in McLean County
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Taking aim at a major health disparity, McLean county’s federal health center is about to add dental work to their offerings in Bloomington. Today, U.S. Congressman Rodney Davis (R-13th District) helped announce the $430,000 that will help open a dental clinic for Chestnut Family Health Systems, which treats some 3,000 Medicaid clients per year, who now often use the emergency room for dental care.
Water damage at Ashley leads to salvage sale
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A private water main break has damaged 75% of showroom products at the Ashley Homestore on North Knoxville Avenue in Peoria. It’s not great for the company, but it means that you could score a great deal. According to Ashley’s Director of Sales Tom...
State Farms assisting with Hurricane Ian fallout
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — State Farm is sending a fleet of mobile catastrophe vehicles to help Florida and other states affected by Hurricane Ian. The three semi-trucks and mobile van left Bloomington at 6 a.m. Monday. They are headed to Birmingham, Alabama where they will form a staging area.
Cement truck overturns at Peoria intersection Tuesday
PEORIA, Ill. — Precise information about injuries is unknown, but an investigation will be underway in the wake of an accident involving an overturned cement truck in Peoria. It happened sometime after 2 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of War Memorial Drive and Knoxville Ave. An image showed significant...
Bloomington police find missing teen
UPDATE — 12:00 p.m. — Bloomington police said Aaron Beaty was located Monday. BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A 16-year-old teen was reported missing in Bloomington early Monday morning, and police need the community’s help to find him. According to police, Aaron J. Beaty snuck out of...
Crowds bubble over for beans and cider at Clinton Apple ‘n Pork Fest
Clinton was frothing over Saturday with humans, ham and beans for the annual Apple ‘n Pork Festival. Big crowds returned for 250 flea market booths and 25 food vendors.
Twin brother of Peoria’s 19th homicide victim ‘lost his other half’
PEORIA (25 News Now) - A Peoria man says he’ll never be the same again after his twin brother became Peoria’s 19th homicide victim this weekend. Xaveria Joiner says he lost his other half, his twin brother Jarvis Joiner. “It’s like half of my heart and it’s so...
Peoria Board of Education votes on new teacher contracts Monday evening
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Teachers in Peoria will soon have a new contract following tonight’s school board vote. Dozens of hours have been spent, as the Peoria Federation of Teachers, strategized over their new contracts for this school year. Now after several back and forths and talks of...
