Columbia, SC

abccolumbia.com

Gamecocks home game being moved due to Hurricane Ian

Carolina will move up their home game against SC State, originally scheduled for Saturday October 1. The game will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida this week and impact the Carolina’s this weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
saturdaydownsouth.com

Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'

Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
LEXINGTON, SC
WIS-TV

LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

#10 Newberry College defeats Erskine 32-14

NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College, ranked 10th in this week's AFCA Top 25, ran its record to 4-0, 2-0 in the SAC, with Saturday's 32-14 win over Erskine at Setzler Field. The Wolves did not find the end zone until a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter when Pat Phongsat returned a punt 45 yards, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.
NEWBERRY, SC
WLTX.com

Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
ORANGEBURG, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina governor gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about how the state is getting ready for Hurricane Ian and said now is the time for residents to prepare. McMaster's comments came during a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside other emergency management officials. McMaster held a news conference...
COLUMBIA, SC
wach.com

LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
COLUMBIA, SC
holycitysinner.com

Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race

Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
COLUMBIA, SC
abcnews4.com

30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
COLUMBIA, SC
Newberry Observer

New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County

NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
WJCL

Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend

IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
IRMO, SC

