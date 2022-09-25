Read full article on original website
Related
abccolumbia.com
Gamecocks home game being moved due to Hurricane Ian
Carolina will move up their home game against SC State, originally scheduled for Saturday October 1. The game will now kick off at 7 p.m. Thursday September 29 at Williams-Brice Stadium, due to the threat of Hurricane Ian, expected to make landfall in Florida this week and impact the Carolina’s this weekend.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Shane Beamer jokes that decision to cancel classes over hurricane 'isn't my call'
Shane Beamer would probably cancel classes if he could. Hurricane Ian is looking like it will be landing very near to Columbia, South Carolina. The Gamecocks have already moved their football game against SC State to Thursday in stead of Saturday in effort to get out in front of the storm, which is projected to be Category 3-4 as of Tuesday afternoon.
abcnews4.com
LIST: Games, events rescheduled due to possible Hurricane Ian impact
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — University of South Carolina's game against SC State. The football game has moved to Thursday at 7:00 p.m. due to the possible impact of Hurricane Ian. The team tweeted Tuesday that television coverage of the game will be announced later Tuesday. The school says all...
WIS-TV
LIST: High school football cancellations, reschedules
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Below is a list of high school football game cancellations and rescheduled games. Lexington Two has announced the following changes for athletics and after-school activities scheduled on Friday, September 30:. Brookland-Cayce High School’s football game at Orangeburg-Wilkinson is now scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 28....
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
WLTX.com
#10 Newberry College defeats Erskine 32-14
NEWBERRY, S.C. — Newberry College, ranked 10th in this week's AFCA Top 25, ran its record to 4-0, 2-0 in the SAC, with Saturday's 32-14 win over Erskine at Setzler Field. The Wolves did not find the end zone until a little more than four minutes left in the second quarter when Pat Phongsat returned a punt 45 yards, giving Newberry a 9-0 lead after the extra point was blocked.
WLTX.com
Benedict College remains unbeaten after 40-14 victory over Kentucky State
COLUMBIA, S.C. — COLUMBIA, S.C. – The Benedict College Tigers remained undefeated by outscoring Kentucky State 26-7 in the second half and defeated the Thoroughbreds 40-14 on Saturday night in Charlie W. Johnson Stadium. The Tigers broke away from a 21-14 game at the end of the third...
WLTX.com
Area high school football games rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ian has forced high school football teams across the Midlands to adjust their schedules. Several games have been moved to either Wednesday or Thursday because of the weather forecast for the State over the weekend. Here's a look...
RELATED PEOPLE
wach.com
S.C. State Marching 101 plans to electrify crowd during halftime performance of NFL game
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina State University Marching 101 Band performed for the halftime show between the Indianapolis Colts and Kansas City Chiefs. “This is an exciting moment for the band program and the university as we are honored to showcase this prestigious ensemble on yet, another national stage,” said Dr. Patrick Moore, SC State director of bands. “We hope that everyone will tune in and watch our dynamic performance. Go Bulldogs!”
WYFF4.com
South Carolina governor gives update on Hurricane Ian preparations
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster spoke Tuesday about how the state is getting ready for Hurricane Ian and said now is the time for residents to prepare. McMaster's comments came during a Tuesday afternoon press conference alongside other emergency management officials. McMaster held a news conference...
One school district already changing plans due to effects of Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. — At least one school district in the Midlands is changing their plans later this week due to the impacts of Hurricane Ian. Elementary schools will dismiss at 11 AM. Middle schools will dismiss at 11:30 AM. High schools will dismiss at 12:30 PM. All afterschool activities are canceled.
wach.com
LIST: School Closings ahead of Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Sumter School District. Thursday: Early Dismissal for All Schools. All afterschool activities are cancelled. Friday: eLearning day for all students. All activities are cancelled.
IN THIS ARTICLE
The Post and Courier
Chemical-free burials are growing more popular: 'This is traditional, and it's the future'
SWANSEA — Jeff and Laurie Ickes are glad to stretch their legs after driving to the Columbia area from northern Georgia. They hike up hills, through woods and fields and past graves marked with natural stones and wood. The Ickes have traveled for hours, across state lines to visit...
holycitysinner.com
Joe Cunningham Receives South Carolina Education Association Endorsement in Governor’s Race
Democratic nominee for Governor Joe Cunningham today announced that he has accepted the endorsement of the South Carolina Education Association (The SCEA). Joined by The SCEA representatives and county leaders at a press conference in Columbia, Cunningham formally accepted the endorsement and spoke about his plan to improve South Carolina’s education system.
abcnews4.com
30 years since Dail Dinwiddie disappeared in Five Points
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — Saturday marks 30 years since 23-year-old Dail Dinwiddie disappeared from Columbia's Five Points. Dinwiddie was last seen on September 24, 1992 around 2 a.m. She and her friends were at the former Jungle Jim’s bar after attending a U2 concert at Williams-Brice Stadium. They somehow got separated at the bar and Dinwiddie was last seen walking towards the Harden and Green Street intersection.
New director of Veteran’s Affairs in Newberry County
NEWBERRY – Raleigh Hickman has taken the position of director at the Newberry County Veteran’s Affairs Office. As a veteran himself, serving eight years in the Navy and 15 in the Army, Hickman understands the struggle that veterans go through after leaving the military. He’s driven to help veterans better understand how the VA works and ensure they receive the benefits they need.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Experienced jumper killed in South Carolina skydiving incident
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina in South Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded at 1:26 p.m. Saturday to calls about an incident involving Skydive Carolina, which is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester. The sheriff’s […]
WJCL
Officials: Ex inmate returns to SC prison, does doughnuts on lawn
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Video above: Tybee Island offers free sand to residents ahead of Ian's arrival. A former South Carolina prison inmate is behind bars after officials said he did. doughnuts in the grass outside of the Department of Corrections headquarters in Columbia. Department officials said Ryan P. Turner,...
abccolumbia.com
Annual Irmo Okra Strut this weekend
IRMO, SC (WOLO)– It’s time to strut! The 48th annual Irmo Okra Strut is now underway. The event is Saturday September 24th 2022, 9:00am – 10:00pm. It includes live music, crafts and of course food. The Annual Irmo Okra Strut Parade starts at 9am. The Okra Strut...
Over 20 arrested in largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history, DOJ says
Over 60 state and federal agents arrested and charged more than 20 people over the weekend for their role in what the Department of Justice said is believed to be the largest dogfighting operation in South Carolina history.
Comments / 0