ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Independent Florida Alligator

Nikki Fried, Danielle Hawk engage with Gainesville voters on abortion access

For decades, they thought it was a bluff. Democrats like Nikki Fried and Danielle Hawk never believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that secured the right to an abortion. Though a looming threat in every election cycle, Fried said progressive politicians never imagined the reversal would happen.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election

Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Gainesville, FL
Health
City
Gainesville, FL
Local
Florida Health
Gainesville, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
mainstreetdailynews.com

Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures

With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
News4Jax.com

Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida

Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
FLORIDA STATE
alachuachronicle.com

City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
GAINESVILLE, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bo Diddley
Ocala Gazette

Sheriff restricts media access

As Hurricane Ian advanced on Florida on Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods convened a morning meeting of elected officials and staff from the county, municipalities, and various businesses and organizations at the Emergency Operations Center, presumably to discuss storm preparations and readiness. Business leaders from utility companies, leaders of...
MARION COUNTY, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

Hurricane Ian postpones second day of Student Government elections to Monday

Due to campus closure in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the second day of the UF Student Government election has been pushed to Monday, Oct. 3, according to an email from supervisor of elections Ethan Halle. The election was originally scheduled for Sept. 28. Monday’s elections will run as usual from...
GAINESVILLE, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution

WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
WILLISTON, FL
Independent Florida Alligator

The need for liberation in UF SG

A specter haunts the University of Florida. The specter of liberation. Our university and our democracy is under attack. On a broad scale, assaults on our academic freedom by Tallahassee have gone unchecked by the UF Board of Trustees, creating an atmosphere of fear and censorship. The graduate assistants who help produce UF’s prized research and teach numerous courses continue to be underpaid and overworked, while graduate housing is being destroyed and outsourced to for-profit corporations.
GAINESVILLE, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Medical Marijuana#Cannabis Legalization#Big Pharma#Gainesville Hempfest#Navy#Cbd#Bad Fish Smoke Shop
click orlando

Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens

OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
MARION COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license

TALLAHASSEE -  The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
FLORIDA STATE
wuft.org

Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized

Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to find their building’s front door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful note were found. At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the owner of the Center’s Plaza noticed no damage to the building. When...
GAINESVILLE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Meditation
Independent Florida Alligator

South Carolina stuns No. 12 Florida in five sets

The momentum was undeniably on South Carolina’s side of the court. An upset over No. 12 Florida lay in front of them, even after having been down two sets to one earlier in the match. Gamecocks junior outside hitter Riley Whitesides rose to the left side of the net...
COLUMBIA, SC
Action News Jax

Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Columbia County

The following information was sent by Columbia County. Waste pickup service will run beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and conclude service at noon. If your regularly scheduled service day is tomorrow (Wednesday, September 28) it is recommended that waste receptacles be placed out this evening (Tuesday, September 27) to ensure pickup tomorrow. Service will resume normal operating hours when storm conditions have ceased.
COLUMBIA COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy