Independent Florida Alligator
Nikki Fried, Danielle Hawk engage with Gainesville voters on abortion access
For decades, they thought it was a bluff. Democrats like Nikki Fried and Danielle Hawk never believed the U.S. Supreme Court would overturn Roe v. Wade, the landmark decision that secured the right to an abortion. Though a looming threat in every election cycle, Fried said progressive politicians never imagined the reversal would happen.
Independent Florida Alligator
‘The big answer’: Charlie Crist stops in Gainesville ahead of gubernatorial election
Democratic gubernatorial hopeful former Rep. Charlie Crist fielded big questions — on reproductive health care, on climate change, on gun reform and on other issues. Big questions need big answers, Crist said. He advocated for statewide solar panel installation, education reform and an executive order securing the right to an abortion as he offered responses to voter questions.
niceville.com
Florida habitual felon reportedly found with gun, drugs, sentenced to 21 years
FLORIDA – A Florida career criminal has been sentenced to more than 20 years in federal prison, the United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida has announced. William Harrison Quarterman, III, 33, of Gainesville, Florida, was sentenced on September 20, 2022, to 21 years in federal prison...
floridapolitics.com
Pride Center vandalized in Gainesville; Democrats blame GOP hateful rhetoric
Officials at the center called out a “cowardly act of hate and violence. Gainesville law enforcement is seeking information on vandalization of the Pride Community Center of North Central Florida. Officials at the center called out a “cowardly act of hate and violence.”. Local Democrats, meanwhile, are blaming...
mainstreetdailynews.com
Hurricane Ian prompts widespread school closures
With Hurricane Ian barreling toward Florida, all area public school districts have announced closures for later this week. Some of those schools may end up as shelters, depending on the severity of the storm. “The district has been meeting and collaborating with the Alachua County Emergency Management team and the...
WCJB
Officials encourage evacuations for some people living in North Central Florida
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state of Florida is recommending millions of people across the state evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian. Levy County has a mandatory evacuation order for coastal communities, RV parks, mobile homes, and low-lying areas. For Gilchrist County, there is a voluntary evacuation for low-lying areas and...
News4Jax.com
Hurricane Ian: What to know about waste collection in Northeast Florida
Here’s what we know about waste and recycling collection in Northeast Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian. In Gainesville, residential trash collection has been suspended only on Thursday. Neighbors are asked not to set containers or items curbside that day. Baker County. As of Tuesday night, no information had been...
alachuachronicle.com
City of Gainesville Hurricane Ian Update #2
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Gainesville Mayor Lauren Poe has signed an executive order declaring a local state of emergency as Hurricane Ian continues its advance toward Florida. The order mobilizes all resources necessary to coordinate the City’s response for the safety and protection of all neighbors. Alachua County is...
Sheriff restricts media access
As Hurricane Ian advanced on Florida on Tuesday, Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods convened a morning meeting of elected officials and staff from the county, municipalities, and various businesses and organizations at the Emergency Operations Center, presumably to discuss storm preparations and readiness. Business leaders from utility companies, leaders of...
Independent Florida Alligator
Hurricane Ian postpones second day of Student Government elections to Monday
Due to campus closure in preparation for Hurricane Ian, the second day of the UF Student Government election has been pushed to Monday, Oct. 3, according to an email from supervisor of elections Ethan Halle. The election was originally scheduled for Sept. 28. Monday’s elections will run as usual from...
Citrus County Chronicle
Williston City Council passes “No-Build” Resolution
WILLISTON — Williston City Council has passed a “No-Build” resolution, in opposition of the proposed Florida Northern Turnpike Extension Project at the Sept. 20 council meeting. Public opposition had been fierce throughout almost all of the Northern Florida municipalities that would be affected by the project. Currently,...
Independent Florida Alligator
The need for liberation in UF SG
A specter haunts the University of Florida. The specter of liberation. Our university and our democracy is under attack. On a broad scale, assaults on our academic freedom by Tallahassee have gone unchecked by the UF Board of Trustees, creating an atmosphere of fear and censorship. The graduate assistants who help produce UF’s prized research and teach numerous courses continue to be underpaid and overworked, while graduate housing is being destroyed and outsourced to for-profit corporations.
click orlando
Marion County leaders prepare as Hurricane Ian strengthens
OCALA, Fla. – During a news conference, Marion County leaders said they are ready to respond to emergencies from Hurricane Ian. Leaders said the situation remains fluid, but residents should take this time to prepare and get provisions. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. “Everybody is...
News4Jax.com
All 11 Northeast Florida school districts closing due to Ian; Universities, other schools also closing
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian gains strength and approaches Florida, school districts in Baker, Columbia and Putnam counties decided Monday to close schools later this week. By Tuesday, Duval, St. Johns, Nassau, Clay, Bradford, Alachua, Union and Flagler counties announced they would join them -- meaning all 11...
Florida picks North Florida farmer for pot license
TALLAHASSEE - The owner of a Suwannee County farm is in line to be the state's newest medical marijuana operator, beating out 11 other applicants competing for a license earmarked for a Black farmer with ties to Florida.The state Department of Health on Tuesday announced it had issued a "written notice of intent" to approve a medical-marijuana license for Terry Donnell Gwinn, setting the stage for what could be protracted litigation over the sought-after opportunity to join the medical-pot industry."Mr. Gwinn is very pleased that his application was selected for licensure and is grateful for the hard work by the...
wuft.org
Pride Center of North Central Florida building vandalized
Pride Center of North Central Florida board members arrived Saturday morning to find their building’s front door and window shattered. Among the rubble, rocks and a hateful note were found. At around 4 p.m. on Friday, the owner of the Center’s Plaza noticed no damage to the building. When...
News4Jax.com
Crews gather at FPL processing site in Lake City as Hurricane Ian threatens Florida
LAKE CITY, Fla. – As Hurricane Ian threatens to affect parts of Florida later this week, crews are forming plans of how they plan to help in the aftermath. Florida Power & Light is ready to assist different communities in the state. Hundreds of crews from 27 different states...
WCJB
Alachua and Marion County have numbers to call for information and hurricane questions
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The state has activated an information line to provide more information and resources to Floridians. You can call the toll-free number 1-800-342-3557. Alachua County officials also activated their information line. You just need to dial 311. Officials say this number is for questions and rumor control....
Independent Florida Alligator
South Carolina stuns No. 12 Florida in five sets
The momentum was undeniably on South Carolina’s side of the court. An upset over No. 12 Florida lay in front of them, even after having been down two sets to one earlier in the match. Gamecocks junior outside hitter Riley Whitesides rose to the left side of the net...
Hurricane Ian: Essential information for Columbia County
The following information was sent by Columbia County. Waste pickup service will run beginning at 5:00 a.m. Wednesday morning and conclude service at noon. If your regularly scheduled service day is tomorrow (Wednesday, September 28) it is recommended that waste receptacles be placed out this evening (Tuesday, September 27) to ensure pickup tomorrow. Service will resume normal operating hours when storm conditions have ceased.
