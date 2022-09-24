ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, SC

The Post and Courier

Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

City of Greer officials make tourism announcement

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
GREER, SC
FOX Carolina

Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
SPARTANBURG, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Greenville, SC
Columbia, SC
Greenville, SC
getnews.info

HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App

Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
GREENVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer

GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
GREER, SC
greenvillejournal.com

Greenville Ghost Tours explores the paranormal starting Oct. 1

Greenville Ghost Tours, a local tour company, will begin offering 90-minute Saturday tours starting Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville. Led by certified paranormal investigator Gabe Mathews of Truth Searchers: Paranormal Investigators, all walking tours will discuss stories, events and locations in Greenville relating to paranormal topics. Each tour will also...
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
SPARTANBURG, SC
FOX Carolina

New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
GREENVILLE, SC
FOX Carolina

Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
GREENVILLE, SC
wspa.com

Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
GREENVILLE, SC
golaurens.com

Preparations continue for opening of downtown steakhouse, speakeasy in 2023

Caleb and Jess Satterfield started Rootimentary with a simple conversation between a husband and wife about the possibilities behind opening a restaurant. Caleb Satterfield is a skilled chef and knowledgeable in the business world, while Jess Satterfield has a passion for HR work and making employees feel wanted and needed. With these skillsets combined, they approached Laurens City Council and immediately got to work in October 2021.
LAURENS, SC
wspa.com

Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.

SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County. “This is the future, so digital assets are going to be a part of our lives going forward and it’s great that we’re on the leading edge,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC

