The Post and Courier
Mexican restaurant opens first SC location in downtown Spartanburg
SPARTANBURG — Downtown Spartanburg is set to get a new restaurant that serves authentic Mexican cuisine and a variety of margaritas in early October. El Paso Tacos & Tequila will open its fifth restaurant in the former location of The Farmer’s Table on 149 S. Daniel Morgan Ave. There are other locations in Valdosta, Ga.; Crestview, Fla.; Victoria, Texas; and Belle Chasse, La.
FOX Carolina
City of Greer officials make tourism announcement
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - City officials say Greer has grown exponentially over the past several years and is now looking to welcome visitors to the area in a new way. On Tuesday, Sept. 27 at 10 a.m., Mayor Rick Danner, Director of Parks, Recreation & Tourism Ann Cunningham, and Tourism Specialist Lindsey Shaffer are expected to make an announcement at City Hall to promote tourism in Greer.
FOX Carolina
Spartanburg postpones International Festival due to incoming weather
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Spartanburg announced that this weekend’s International Festival is being postponed due to the weather that Hurricane Ian could bring to our area. Officials said the festival will now happen on Saturday, October 15, at the Spartanburg Memorial Auditorium. They added that...
Spartanburg Regional to host job fair in Greenville
Spartanburg Regional Healthcare System will host a job fair Tuesday afternoon.
getnews.info
HOA Upstate Launches New Homeowner’s Association App
Greenville, SC – September 26, 2022 – HOAupstate is a homeowner’s association, condo association, and townhome association management company serving all of South Carolina’s Upstate area. With offices in Greenville, SC, and Greer, SC, they provide association management to Greenville and surrounding counties. Since 2001 HOAupstate has worked to offer tech-based solutions to make South Carolina HOA living easier for the associations they serve.
gsabizwire.com
Mashburn Construction joins Laurens County in Notable Groundbreaking Celebration
Columbia, S.C. — Mashburn Construction is pleased to announce the official groundbreaking of the Laurens County Historic Courthouse project. The project focuses on the historic exterior restoration and addition of the decades’ old courthouse in downtown Laurens, South Carolina. “We congratulate Laurens County on the decision to restore...
This Massive Flea Market in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Visiting your local flea market can be a fun way to spend your day. From the deals you can get and all of the cool, antique items you can see, there's something there for everyone.
The Post and Courier
California-based burger chain to open second SC spot in Greer
GREER — A California-born fast casual burger chain is coming to Greer in 2023. The Habit Burger Grill — a restaurant known for burgers chargrilled over an open flame — will be one of three businesses on a 1.69-acre site along West Wade Hampton Boulevard, positioned between a dentist's office and an Aldi with a Dunkin' Donuts, Popeyes and Andy's Frozen Custard across the street.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville Ghost Tours explores the paranormal starting Oct. 1
Greenville Ghost Tours, a local tour company, will begin offering 90-minute Saturday tours starting Oct. 1 in downtown Greenville. Led by certified paranormal investigator Gabe Mathews of Truth Searchers: Paranormal Investigators, all walking tours will discuss stories, events and locations in Greenville relating to paranormal topics. Each tour will also...
wspa.com
Upstate school district mourns death of longtime bus driver
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Spartanburg School District One announced on Tuesday the passing of longtime bus driver Lynn Pittman. Pittman started driving buses for the district in 1978 and in 2019 was honored for logging over one million miles. A majority of the miles were spent on the special needs bus route, the school district said.
FOX Carolina
New track released for Hurricane Ian, latest timing for Upstate impacts
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The National Hurricane Center released the latest track at 11 a.m. on Tuesday for Hurricane Ian. First Alert Meteorologist Bryan Bachman is breaking down the impacts and latest timing for the Upstate. Download the First Alert Weather app to stream the update, or watch here.
FOX Carolina
Owner closing Greenville restaurant due to ‘labor situation’
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville restaurant is closing its doors as it faces a “labor situation” according to the owner. Emilie Blanchard, founder of Tasty As Fit, posted a video on Instagram saying the decision to close the restaurant on Augusta Street was one of the hardest decisions she’s ever had to make.
wspa.com
Police: Person wanted for financial fraud in Greenville
GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – The Greenville Police Department is looking for a person suspected of committing financial fraud. The police department said the individual in the following photos is wanted for taking a victim’s financial information and using it at several businesses in Greenville. The suspect is believed...
golaurens.com
Preparations continue for opening of downtown steakhouse, speakeasy in 2023
Caleb and Jess Satterfield started Rootimentary with a simple conversation between a husband and wife about the possibilities behind opening a restaurant. Caleb Satterfield is a skilled chef and knowledgeable in the business world, while Jess Satterfield has a passion for HR work and making employees feel wanted and needed. With these skillsets combined, they approached Laurens City Council and immediately got to work in October 2021.
greenvillejournal.com
Greenville City Council Notes: Group names 10 most dangerous roads for walkers
Here’s a recap of the Greenville City Council meeting for Sept. 26. Greenville City Council heard from Stantec Consulting Services as part of a project that aims to address pedestrian safety, specifically when it comes to 10 roads the city wants to improve. The consulting group studied 46 total...
upstatebusinessjournal.com
Profile: Dr. Tywana Groce of Precision Dental knows you’re afraid of the dentist
Dr. Tywana Groce does not want you to hate visiting the dentist, but she understands if you do. After practicing dentistry for almost 10 years, she says her high self-esteem is the reason it doesn’t bother her when people say they dread the dentist. But she also aims to...
WYFF4.com
Greenville doctors concerned over rise in pediatric Delta 8 overdoses
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Greenville Prisma Health doctors say they're seeing a concerning rise in pediatric emergency room patients from Delta 8 overdoses. Delta 8 and Delta 9 are derived from hemp and contain THC. Adults use it for sleep or relaxation purposes. "A sense of euphoria and kind of...
wspa.com
Bitcoin data mining center opens in Spartanburg Co.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — On Tuesday, state and local leaders revealed a new bitcoin data mining center in Spartanburg County. “This is the future, so digital assets are going to be a part of our lives going forward and it’s great that we’re on the leading edge,” said U.S. Representative William Timmons.
The Post and Courier
Greenville library meeting reveals confrontation between board chair, employees
GREENVILLE — After remaining publicly silent on issues that have popped up at the public library system over the last four months related to LGBTQ materials, the Greenville County Library Board of Trustees spent a majority of its Sept. 26 meeting addressing some of the public's concerns. The board...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
