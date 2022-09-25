ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lansing, MI

Scottie Hazelton says Michigan State’s defense isn’t ‘super far away,’ just needs to fix details

EAST LANSING – With a 52-0 win against Akron three weeks ago, Michigan State picked up the first shutout since Mel Tucker took over the program in 2020. In the two games since, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have been shredded on defense while suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They gave up 73 points combined and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the double-digit defeats.
Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster

EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota

EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State

Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice

There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently

Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released

After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent

The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton wins Athlete of the Week vote

Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton was voted Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. Hampton took 51.3% of the vote to beat another setter, Wester’s Brynn Rogers who had 43.78% of the vote. Homer’s Paige Austin was third. Hampton had 65 assists over the course of the Spring Arbor Invitational,...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game

Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
