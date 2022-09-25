Read full article on original website
Scottie Hazelton says Michigan State’s defense isn’t ‘super far away,’ just needs to fix details
EAST LANSING – With a 52-0 win against Akron three weeks ago, Michigan State picked up the first shutout since Mel Tucker took over the program in 2020. In the two games since, the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) have been shredded on defense while suffering back-to-back losses to Washington and Minnesota. They gave up 73 points combined and allowed more than 500 yards of total offense in each of the double-digit defeats.
Michigan State opens official practices with slimmed-down roster
EAST LANSING – There was a little more space for everyone in the practice gym when Michigan State held its first official preseason practice on Monday afternoon. The Spartans opened practice six weeks before its Nov. 7 season opener with only eight scholarship players on the floor. For a...
Mel Tucker ‘determined and optimistic’ Michigan State can make much-needed changes
EAST LANSING – Following a 34-7 loss at home to Minnesota on Saturday, Michigan State coach Mel Tucker said he needed to watch the film to fully evaluate what went wrong. Tucker did that over the weekend and with the Spartans (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) now coming off back-to-back defeats, there’s a long list of areas he’s looking for the team to improve.
Michigan State needs to make drastic improvements quickly to avoid season falling apart
EAST LANSING – Two Minnesota possessions, two touchdowns, more than 10 minutes chewed off the clock. Trailing 14-0, Michigan State needed an answer and followed with an incomplete pass and a 2-yard run before Payton Thorne was sacked on third down. Another three-and-out in a horrible start. As the...
5 things to watch as Michigan State opens preseason practice
EAST LANSING – Six weeks from now, Michigan State will embark on a diabolical non-conference schedule against the likes of Gonzaga, Kentucky, Villanova, Notre Dame, Alabama and others. It’s time to start preparing.
Takeaways, observations from Michigan State’s ugly loss to Minnesota
EAST LANSING – The final game of nonconference play was a loss for Michigan State. The Big Ten opener seven days later was another humbling defeat for the Spartans. A week after a 39-28 loss at Washington, Michigan State (2-2, 0-1 Big Ten) was steamrolled 34-7 at home by Minnesota (4-0, 1-0 Big Ten) on Saturday.
Blake Corum by the numbers: Michigan star is running into record books
ANN ARBOR -- What was supposed to be a two-headed rushing attack for Michigan has, due to injury, become a one-man show. No problem. Blake Corum has done the work of two running backs. The junior was given more responsibility in recent weeks and, well, ran with it. It culminated...
Smaller Michigan State basketball roster opens practice with several breakout candidates
EAST LANSING — Tom Izzo believes Michigan State basketball’s limited number of bodies will be enough this winter. But as practice opened for college basketball teams around the country Monday, the Spartans did so two players down from their 14-player roster. Forward Malik Hall sported a walking boot...
4-star CB Jamari Howard commits to Michigan State
Michigan State has dropped back-to-back games but just picked up a recruiting victory. Jamari Howard, a 2024 four-star cornerback from Westland Hialeah High School in Florida, announced his commitment to the Spartans via Twitter on Monday afternoon. At 6-foot-2 and 175 pounds, Howard is listed as the No. 16 cornerback...
‘Bring the juice’: Michigan basketball has first day of practice
There have been workouts throughout the summer, but Monday (Sep. 26) was the first official day of practice for the Michigan men’s basketball team. The Wolverines, who overcame an uneven regular season to reach the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament last year, are hoping for bigger things in 2022-23.
Michigan State fans rain boos on Mel Tucker, players during embarrassing performance
On Saturday afternoon, Michigan State had a chance to bounce back from a tough loss against Washington, and most thought head coach Mel Tucker would have his boys ready. Those people (including myself) were VERY wrong as the Spartans came out and embarrassed themselves during a 34-7 loss to Minnesota.
Week 5 AP College Football Top 25 poll released
Week 4 of the 2022 College Football season is already in the books, and fans of the Michigan Wolverines will be pleased to see that their team is still ranked highly in the latest edition of the AP College Football Top 25 poll. The Wolverines pulled out a big win...
Trips to Iowa have brought out the worst in Michigan football recently
Last season, the Michigan football team went to Wisconsin and won for the first time in 20 years. The Wolverines will try to exorcise a similar (though slightly younger) demon this Saturday in Iowa. Michigan hasn’t won at Kinnick Stadium since 2005. The drought includes four losses by a combined...
Michigan at Iowa opening point spread released
After absolutely destroying a trio of cupcakes (Colorado State, Hawaii, and Connecticut) in their first three games of the season, Michigan was tested on Saturday against Maryland but the Wolverines emerged victorious by a score of 34-27. Up next for Michigan will be their first road game of the season...
Up next for Michigan: Iowa, which just stifled another opponent
The joke is that they should be called Idwa, because the Hawkeyes’ ‘D’ is far more prominent than its ‘O.’. That was certainly true again on Saturday night, as Iowa stifled Rutgers for a 27-10 win in New Jersey. Iowa’s defense scored twice -- on an interception and a fumble return -- while the offense managed just 13 points.
Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton wins Athlete of the Week vote
Napoleon volleyball player Momo Hampton was voted Jackson-area Athlete of the Week. Hampton took 51.3% of the vote to beat another setter, Wester’s Brynn Rogers who had 43.78% of the vote. Homer’s Paige Austin was third. Hampton had 65 assists over the course of the Spring Arbor Invitational,...
Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year
We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
Meet the candidates for a new state Senate seat stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson
ANN ARBOR, MI - Current elected officials hailing from different sides of the Washtenaw-Jackson county line will go head-to-head in a race to decide a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Jackson to Ann Arbor in the November general election. Democrat Sue Shink, an attorney and current chair of the...
Big Stars Come to Lansing for Charity Softball Game
Have you already made your plans for this Friday night, September 30th? If you have, cancel them. If you haven't, make em for the Challenge for Charity Celebrity Softball Game at Jackson Field, home of the Lansing Lugnuts!. This event is no stranger to Lansing. The event, put on by...
Michigan DNR eyes inland lake restrictions on wakesurfing boats
LANSING, MI — Powerful wakes thrown by specialized boats which people surf behind is drawing scrutiny from state officials, who are recommending restrictions on where and how the boats can operate on Michigan’s inland lakes. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) is proposing larger shoreline buffers and...
