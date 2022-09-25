Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
explore venango
Franklin Hangs With Mercyhurst Prep Early, But Ultimately Falls
FRANKLIN, Pa. (EYT/D9) — There was cause for optimism early for the Franklin football team on Saturday night. (Photo by Richard Sayer/Eight & 322) Cole Buckley continued his strong season, hauling in a 71-yard touchdown pass from Hunter Marsteller early in the first quarter to tie the game against Mercyhurst Prep at 7-7.
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
Man injured in shooting near E. 9th & Ash streets in Erie
One person is injured after reportedly being shot overnight. Calls went out just before 12:15 a.m. Monday for one person with a gunshot wound near the intersection of East 9th and Ash streets in Erie. According to reports from the scene, one man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg. He was transported to the […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle State Park Announce Seasonal Hours
Presque Isle State Park officials announced that beginning Saturday, October 1st, Presque Isle State Park will be closed at 9 p.m. Park officials said no parking will be permitted on the park after sundown. However, visitors are allowed to take an evening drive around the park, but they still should...
One injured in rollover accident on E. 22nd St. in Erie
One person is injured following a rollover accident in the city overnight. Calls went out just after 11:45 p.m. Monday night for an accident in the 500 block of East 22nd Street. According to Erie Police, the driver of a car reportedly fell asleep at the wheel, hit a parked car and flipped their car […]
Rain brings woes for drivers, but could spell good news for fishermen
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Erie has been inundated with rain. Minor flooding is reported throughout the city, drivers are encountering hazardous pooling water on roadways, and sump pumps are working overtime. While it’s worsening news for some homeowners near waterways, it’s pretty good news for fishermen. Steelhead fishermen, in particular, will benefit from the abundant and persistent […]
2022 Porch Fest kicks off at Saint Andrew’s Church
Saturday was Porch Fest in Erie’s downtown bayfront area. Porch Fest is a music festival throughout the day that sees various musicians performing, just as you might think, out on local front porches. One such performance was in front of Saint Andrew’s Church, which had parishioners playing jazz music for their community. “Today in the […]
RELATED PEOPLE
erienewsnow.com
Eerie Horror Fest Features a Spooktacular Line-Up for Horror Movie Fans
Eerie Horror Fest is back this October! The Horror Fest is the only festival of its kind in Northwestern Pennsylvania. The festival brings in a vast audience of cinema lovers, filmmakers, artists, entertainers, and industry leaders to convene in downtown Erie every fall. The 2022 Eerie Horror Fest will feature...
Two people shot in early Saturday morning shooting
Erie City Police were called to East 10th Street and Hess Avenue overnight for a reported shooting. According to Erie City Police, the call came in around 3:20 a.m. Saturday. Once on the scene, police found two males had been shot and were transported to UPMC Hamot. Police have no suspects, and they continue to […]
Rain to continue through Tuesday; watch for possible flooding
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Heavy rain has fallen in the Erie County area in the last 24-36 hours, with anywhere from 2” to locally 7” of rainfall reported. The weather set up is such that more bands of rain will rotate through Erie County into Tuesday, allowing for another 1-3” of rain on top of what has […]
One person reportedly shot near downtown Erie
Reported shots fired were called in on East 9th and German Streets around noon Saturday. At least one person has been shot. We have a crew on the scene. This is a developing story.
IN THIS ARTICLE
35-year-old man shot on Buffalo Road Saturday night
Erie City Police responded to a Saturday night shooting at the 2100 block of Buffalo Road. Police report a 35-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the groin. Witnesses at the scene told police there was an altercation outside a tavern before the shooting. Currently, police have no suspects. Deputy Chief Rick Lorah made the […]
explore venango
Amelia Lynn Shook
Amelia Lynn Shook, age 7, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, September 20, 2022 at UPMC-Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh with her beloved family by her side. Amelia was born on St. Patrick’s Day, March 17, 2015, a beloved daughter of John and Brianna Shook. She was a sweet and...
erienewsnow.com
Feeling Well-rested During the Winter
Erie News Now contributor Dr. Becky Dawson joined us live with advice on how to feel more rested during the fall and winter months. "It's all about routine," said Dr. Dawson. "What most people agree is that we need to put our phones down. So that means having no technology a half an hour before you go to sleep and creating a morning routine that doesn't involve picking up your phone and scrolling through things first thing in the morning."
erienewsnow.com
Grammy Winner Sheena Easton to Perform at Erie Philharmonic's Season Opener
The legendary pop icon, Sheena Easton, will grace the stage at the historic Warner Theatre this weekend, joining forces with Music Director Daniel Meyer and the Erie Philharmonic. The performance will take place this Saturday, and will feature an unforgettable opening night performance of the top radio hits of all...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Mercer County woman celebrates 112th birthday
Generations of nieces, nephews and grandchildren gathered at St. Paul's Senior Living Community to celebrate Naomi Whitehead.
chautauquatoday.com
Signficant Lake Effect Rainfall Expected in Chautauqua County Through Midweek
Parts of Western New York, including Chautauqua County, should see some significant rainfall over the next few days. Meteorologist Jon Hitchcock with the National Weather Service in Buffalo says a low pressure system will stall Sunday night over southern Ontario and linger over the area. In addition to the rain from that system, Hitchcock says it will be cool enough to produce periods of lake effect rain through Wednesday, with as much as four inches possible...
erienewsnow.com
Erie High School Engineering Students Create the Pumpkin Walk 2022 Display
Students in Erie High School's engineering lab have created a spooktacular lighting display featuring roughly 17,000 lights for this year's Pumpkin Walk at Waldameer Park. Students and teachers began planning, designing and programming the display last year. The monster-themed display features 8-feet tall dancing skeletons, flying bats, running rats, "singing"...
Comments / 0