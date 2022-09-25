Honu release, year of the limu celebration at Sea Life Park

HONOLULU (KHON2) — In honor of the year of the Limu, Sea Life Park hosted festivities for keiki and family.

Five sea turtles were also released which were raised from the Honu Breeding and Conservation Program at Sea Life Park. It is also the only breeding colony of sea turtles in the United States, according to Sea Life Park.

Sea Life Park hosted a Limu fest on Saturday, Sept. 24 in partnership with Waimānalo Limu Hui, limu practitioners and other local organizations.

The fest had educational booths, food, vendors and a preview of Sea Life Parks’ new Limu Tour.

Before the festivities started, the park Educational Team had a ceremony on the beach as they released five Hawaiian green sea turtles, also known as honu.

Those who attended got to enjoy lemonade from Waimanalo Country Farms, furikake popcorn, konbu musubi, poke and drinks featuring Koloa Rum for the adults.

Proceeds from the event went to the Waimanalo Limu Hui.