ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

President Biden approves Florida emergency declaration for Tropical Storm Ian

By Rachel Tucker
WFLA
WFLA
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fFC1W_0i9Cdi3I00

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — President Joe Biden has declared an emergency in Florida, directing federal resources toward the state to prepare and respond to Tropical Storm Ian.

According to a release from the White House, the move authorizes the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to coordinate disaster relief efforts and supplement state, tribal and local response to the storm.

5 PM UPDATE: Hurricane warning declared for Grand Cayman ahead of Tropical Storm Ian

The emergency declaration covers Brevard, Broward, Charlotte, Collier, Desoto, Glades, Hardee, Hendry, Highlands, Hillsborough, Indian River, Lee, Manatee, Martin, Miami-Dade, Monroe, Okeechobee, Osceola, Palm Beach, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota and St. Lucie counties, as well as the Miccosukee Tribe of Indians of Florida and the Seminole Tribe of Florida.

Emergency protective measures under FEMA, including direct federal assistance, will be provided at 75 percent federal funding. FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell named Thomas J. McCool as the Federal Coordinating Officer for federal recovery operations in areas affected by the storm.

Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for Florida on Friday. The President’s scheduled visit to Orlando on Sept. 27 has been cancelled due to the storm.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WFLA.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
City
Tampa, FL
City
Orlando, FL
City
Okeechobee, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Local
Florida Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
WFLA

Hurricane Ian makes landfall in Cuba en route to Florida

A strengthening Hurricane Ian’s rain and winds lashed Cuba’s western tip, where authorities have evacuated 50,000 people, as it became a major Category 3 storm early Tuesday and roared on a path that could see it hit Florida’s west coast as a Category 4 hurricane.
FLORIDA STATE
NBC Miami

Tornado Flips Small Planes, Uproots Trees in South Florida

Tornadoes spawned by Hurricane Ian overturned small planes, uprooted trees and unleashed more damage Tuesday evening throughout South Florida. Officials at North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines confirmed a tornado hit a section of the airport, damaging several aircraft and hangars. Several images showed small planes destroyed and turned completely...
PEMBROKE PINES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Election State#State Of Emergency#Ne White House#Politics Federal#Disaster Management#Politics Whitehouse#Tropical Storm Ian#The White House#Glades Hardee#Indians#The Seminole Tribe#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
wqcs.org

Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency

Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
FLORIDA STATE
WFLA

WFLA

99K+
Followers
20K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

WFLA.com is your source for local news from News Channel 8, On Your Side for Tampa Bay, St. Petersburg and central Florida

 https://WFLA.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy