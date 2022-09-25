ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brockway, PA

yourdailylocal.com

WCYFL: Hogs Fall to Union City

RUSSELL, Pa. – Union City’s ground game proved too much as the Bears defeated the Warren Hogs, 39-14, under the lights at the Pasture of Pain on Saturday. Ethan Mitcham had multiple rushing touchdowns for the Bears who led 12-0 at the half. The Hogs started off strong...
UNION CITY, PA
yourdailylocal.com

Warren Volleyball Battles Past General McLane

EDINBORO, Pa. – Warren bounced back from a first-set loss to win three straight in a 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16) win at General McLane on Monday. Kylie Fehlman (12) and Alexia Bowers (10) each recorded double-digit kills. Fehlman had two blocks and Bowers added six digs. Carly Beers had six kills, four aces, and 10 digs.
WARREN, PA
erienewsnow.com

HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex

The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
MEADVILLE, PA
butlerradio.com

Five Injured In Route 8 Crash

Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
CHICORA, PA
wnynewsnow.com

Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies

ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
CHAUTAUQUA, NY
butlerradio.com

Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash

A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
PARKER, PA
YourErie

Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital

An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
WARREN COUNTY, PA
wesb.com

PennDOT McKean Maintenance 9/26-30

PennDOT has announced its maintenance schedule for McKean County this week. The upcoming maintenance schedule includes: sign repairs, upgrades and bridge repairs countywide; patching on Main Street in Eldred, Barnum Road, McCrae Brook Road and Oil Valley Road; shoulder cutting on Red Mill Road and Ormsby/Marshburg Road; pipe replacement on Looker Mountain Trail; and pipe trench patching on Bell Run Road.
MCKEAN COUNTY, PA
WJAC TV

Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney

Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA
erienewsnow.com

Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township

A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
NORTH EAST, PA
wesb.com

Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident

An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
OLEAN, NY
abc23.com

Missing Punxsutawney Ma Found Dead

State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
PUNXSUTAWNEY, PA

