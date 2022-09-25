Read full article on original website
WCYFL: Hogs Fall to Union City
RUSSELL, Pa. – Union City’s ground game proved too much as the Bears defeated the Warren Hogs, 39-14, under the lights at the Pasture of Pain on Saturday. Ethan Mitcham had multiple rushing touchdowns for the Bears who led 12-0 at the half. The Hogs started off strong...
d9and10sports.com
Reynolds’ Wagner Named Week 5 2022 District 10 Jim Kelly POW Powered by the Allegheny Grille
WARREN, Pa. – When you break a county record, chances are you had a pretty good week. That’s exactly what Reynolds’ Jalen Wagner did, rushing for 394 yards (a Mercer County record) and eight touchdowns in a 64-0 win over Maplewood. Wagner scored on runs of 65,...
d9and10sports.com
Corry VB Tops Fairview While Raising Over $1,000 for Avery’s Pawsitive Change Organization
CORRY, Pa. – At its Pink Out game, Corry used 12 kills, two aces, and a block from Aubrey Chase to knock off visiting Fairview, 3-0 (25-12, 25-15, 25-23). D9/10 Volleyball Recaps • Cochranton VB Tops Maplewood. “What a wonderful night in the cool but loud Corry High...
yourdailylocal.com
Warren Volleyball Battles Past General McLane
EDINBORO, Pa. – Warren bounced back from a first-set loss to win three straight in a 3-1 (15-25, 25-14, 25-23, and 25-16) win at General McLane on Monday. Kylie Fehlman (12) and Alexia Bowers (10) each recorded double-digit kills. Fehlman had two blocks and Bowers added six digs. Carly Beers had six kills, four aces, and 10 digs.
d9and10sports.com
YDL Sports Network/D9and10Sports to Broadcast Sheffield at Youngsville Volleyball Monday
YOUNGSVILLE, Pa. – The YDL Sports Network will broadcast the Sheffield at Youngsville volleyball match on Monday, Sept. 26. Andy Close will have the call of the action from Youngsville High School. Match time will be between 7 and 7:30 p.m. depending on the length of the junior varsity...
erienewsnow.com
HVAC System Causes Problems for the Meadville Area Recreation Complex
The hot, humid stretch of weather we had in early September, did a number on a Crawford County ice rink. The Meadville Area Recreation Complex, or better known as the MARC is trying to overcome problems with it's dehumidification system. The system failed three weeks ago, forcing the Meadville Bulldogs...
butlerradio.com
Five Injured In Route 8 Crash
Multiple motorists were injured as a result of an accident in Butler Township Saturday evening. According to Butler Township Police, shortly before 9 p.m. a vehicle driven by 75-year-old Barbara Umstead of Chicora failed to stop at the intersection of Route 8 and Litman Road and ran into a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Morgan Richards of Petrolia.
wnynewsnow.com
Kayaker Who Overturned On Chautauqua Lake Last Week, Dies
ELLERY, NY (WNY News Now) – An Ohio kayaker who overturned his craft on Chautauqua Lake last week has died. Family of 73-year-old Paul Maxim announced his passing as part of an online fundraiser. Maxim was found unconscious when first responders arrived on scene last Monday afternoon. Sheriff Deputies...
butlerradio.com
Parker Man Dies In Rt. 268 Crash
A Parker man was killed in a crash that happened late last week in Armstrong County. The one car crash happened last Thursday just after 11 p.m. on Route 268, less than a mile from the Foxburg Bridge. State police say the vehicle went off the road, hit an embankment...
Overnight vehicle accident sends four to hospital
An overnight accident in Warren County sent 4 people to the hospital. According to Pennsylvania State Police, the report came in around 2:15 a.m. Sunday for a reported car hitting a tree along Route 957 in Pine Grove Township. According to reports, the driver fell asleep at wheel and hit a tree, injuring three other […]
railfan.com
A Railfan Retreat: Pennsylvania’s The Station Inn Thrives Under New Ownership
CRESSON, Pa. — J. Alex Lang was a high school student in Pennsylvania in the 1990s when he first saw an ad in Railpace Newsmagazine inviting railfans to stay at the The Station Inn in Cresson, Pa. Little did he know that he’d come to own it almost 30 years later.
DEC finds illegal marijuana plants in state forest
The NY Department of Environmental Conservation recently confiscated and burned over a dozen "large marijuana plants" that were growing on state property in Allegany County.
wesb.com
PennDOT McKean Maintenance 9/26-30
PennDOT has announced its maintenance schedule for McKean County this week. The upcoming maintenance schedule includes: sign repairs, upgrades and bridge repairs countywide; patching on Main Street in Eldred, Barnum Road, McCrae Brook Road and Oil Valley Road; shoulder cutting on Red Mill Road and Ormsby/Marshburg Road; pipe replacement on Looker Mountain Trail; and pipe trench patching on Bell Run Road.
Coffee to-go. Creamer spills in Philipsburg, closing part of Route 322 for 2 hours
The road opened back up a little after 1 p.m.
WJAC TV
Officials: Fire destroys home in Punxsutawney
Jefferson Co., PA (WJAC) — Authorities in Jefferson County say an afternoon fire destroyed a home in Punxsutawney Tuesday. 911 dispatchers say multiple crews responded to the blaze, around 2 p.m., at a home along the 500 block of Sutton Street. Fire officials say the residents were able to...
erienewsnow.com
Woman Hit by Vehicle, Hospitalized in North East Township
A woman is hospitalized in critical condition after she was hit by a vehicle in North East Township on Monday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened on Loomis St. near Pleasant Valley Dr. around 5:36 a.m. The 25-year-old victim was dressed in dark clothing and walking in the middle...
Sue Paterno spotted in Penn State president’s suite for 1st time in more than a decade
She joined university President Neeli Bendapudi for the Nittany Lions’ second home game of the season, a 33-14 win.
wesb.com
Olean Man Charged in JCC Taser Incident
An Olean man was charged Friday in connection with the Sept. 9 lockdown and evacuation of the Cattaraugus Campus of JCC. Olean Police charged 34-year-old James M. Hovey with Menacing after allegedly stalking the Jamestown Community College campus with a Taser. Hovey was arraigned and transported to the Cattaraugus County...
nyspnews.com
Allegany Man Arrested for Felony DWI and Obstruction of Governmental Administration
On September 20, 2022 at 2:34 am, Troopers out of SP Olean arrested Jeffrey M. Gray, 47, of Allegany, NY for felony Driving while Intoxicated, Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2nd degree and other vehicle and traffic infractions. On September 20, 2022, Troopers stopped Gray in a driveway on Four Mile...
abc23.com
Missing Punxsutawney Ma Found Dead
State police in Jefferson County have confirmed that the search for 82-year-old Michael Brudnock, of Punxsutawney, has ended after police say he was found deceased on Monday. Troopers say no evidence of foul play was discovered but the investigation is still ongoing. No further details about where Brudnock was found...
