Dan Mullen names his top performers of the Week 4 slate, includes 2 SEC standouts
Dan Mullen named his top performers from an exciting Week 4 of College Football, including 2 SEC standouts. On Mullen’s list were Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Both led their teams to wins in impressive performances. Perhaps the only quarterback that outshine both SEC...
WAPT
Ole Miss up to 14 in AP poll; Will Rogers FBS passing TD leader for MSU
After both SEC teams from the Sip got wins on Saturday, Ole Miss and Mississippi State saw upticks in national rankings. The Rebels jumped in the AP bowl for the fourth straight week, moving from 16 to 14 after narrowly beating Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss entered the season ranked 21 before racking off four straight wins in non-conference play. They will get their toughest test this season on Saturday at home with Kentucky (7) to open conference play.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
