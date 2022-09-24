ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State, MS

WAPT

Ole Miss up to 14 in AP poll; Will Rogers FBS passing TD leader for MSU

After both SEC teams from the Sip got wins on Saturday, Ole Miss and Mississippi State saw upticks in national rankings. The Rebels jumped in the AP bowl for the fourth straight week, moving from 16 to 14 after narrowly beating Tulsa on Saturday. Ole Miss entered the season ranked 21 before racking off four straight wins in non-conference play. They will get their toughest test this season on Saturday at home with Kentucky (7) to open conference play.
OXFORD, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
STARKVILLE, MS
wtva.com

Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
STARKVILLE, MS
13abc.com

BGSU Head Football Coach speaks out about health issues

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Bowling Green State University Head Coach Scot Loeffler revealed he recently suffered a blood clot on Monday. During a press conference, the collegiate coach said his health caused him to miss Saturday’s game against Mississippi due to blood clots. Loeffler said he had not been...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Former Toledoans now living in Florida bracing for Hurricane Ian

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Store shelves empty, windows shuttered up, and doors blocked with sandbags. All of it is happening along the Gulf Coast of Florida where former Toledoans are now living. 13abc conducted zoom interviews with several people who are not evacuating ahead of Hurricane Ian making landfall. All...
TOLEDO, OH
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Bowling Green, OH

Bowling Green, Ohio is a small college town in northwest Ohio, approximately 20 minutes south of Toledo. The town is home to Bowling Green State University, one of the largest public universities in Ohio. You’ll find a wide range of restaurants available in Bowling Green, from casual burger and sandwich...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
wtva.com

Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail

JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
ohio.org

Calling Toledo Home

I live in Toledo's Old West End neighborhood, which is also where I grew up. My street is quiet, with most neighbors having lived here for over 20 years (some even longer than that). Go a few blocks up the street and you'll find the Historic Old West End - 25 city blocks of late Victorian houses that are the largest collection left standing in the US.
TOLEDO, OH
wcbi.com

East Columbus house catches fire early this morning

COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
13abc.com

County commissioners award contract to tear down Ned Skeldon stadium

MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) - The Lucas County Commissioners approved a contractor to demolish the Ned Skeldon Stadium in Maumee. The commissioners awarded a contract to Mark Haynes Construction Inc. for $885,484 on Tuesday. The project looks to demolish the former stadium while maintaining electricity to the Lucas County Rec center...
MAUMEE, OH
13abc.com

Toledo man sentenced in fatal Alexis Road crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo man was sentenced on charges stemming from a fatal car crash on Alexis Road on Monday. According to court documents, Austin Sparks was sentenced to 48 months in prison for aggravated vehicular homicide. Spark was charged after a crash that killed Terrance Robb, 62,...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
TOLEDO, OH
familydestinationsguide.com

Best Brunch in Toledo, OH — 15 Top Places!

Nestled by Lake Erie, Toledo sets the stage for a delightful brunch experience in Ohio. Foodies will enjoy both the delicious dishes and the fascinating views around. Vegetarians won’t have a difficult time either since many healthy eateries are available. It’s alright if you’re quite unsure where to go...
TOLEDO, OH
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS

