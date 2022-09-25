ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodge City, KS

Area teams compete at Rim Rock Classic

Lawrence, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–Several area teams made their way to Lawrence for the annual Rim Rock Farm Classic on Saturday. Garden City’s boys would compete in the Boys’ Gold 5k and place third out of 25 teams. They were led by Josiah Munoz, who finished 12th in a time of 16:09.60. In the Girls’ Crimson 5k, Garden City came in ninth and Dodge City was 27th out of 32 teams. Cate Wiese was 34th to lead Garden City with a time of 21:01.60 and Dodge City was led by Alex Gere, who was 56th in a time of 21:31.10.
Lady Buffs tennis wins Garden City Invitational

Garden City, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–On a day where temperatures were in the 80’s, nine schools made their way to Garden City on Saturday for the annual Garden City invitational. It would be the homestanding Buffaloes winning the meet with 89 points, five better than Dodge City. Scott City was sixth, Garden City’s second team came in eighth.
Lee Richardson Zoo welcomes newest additions

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – A male trumpeter swan from Tracy Aviary in Utah has joined the resident female trumpeter swan on the pond on the north side of Lee Richardson Zoo. The nine-year-old male is originally from Alaska. Trumpeter swans are the largest species of swan. They were...
Wanted man arrested after leading Garden City Police in high speed chase

Garden City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) – On September 25, 2022, at around 10:35 P.M., Officers of the Garden City Police Department were dispatched to the 2300 block of E. Kansas Avenue, in reference to vehicles driving recklessly and doing donuts in the parking lot. Officers observed two vehicles race through...
Dodge City residents to vote on various tax initiatives

Dodge City, Kan (WesternKansasNews.Com) — On November 8, 2022, Dodge City voters will have the opportunity to consider a one-halfpercent, or 0.50% retail sales tax increase on the ballot.The City of Dodge City Commission approved Resolution No. 2022-30 at the August 15 meeting. This resolutionauthorized the question to be submitted to the Ford County Election Clerk and be placed on the 2022 electionballot for citizens to vote on.
JC Post

Police arrest 3, make large fentanyl bust in southwest Kansas

FINNEY COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating three suspects after a large drug investigation in southwest Kansas. Just after 1a.m. Saturday, police and members of the Garden City/Finney County Joint Drug Task Force conducted a traffic stop in the 4100 block of E U.S. Highway 50 in Garden City, according to a media release.
