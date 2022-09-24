Read full article on original website
theunderdogtribune.com
Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green
Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
arkansasrazorbacks.com
Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
Commercial Dispatch
Louisville overpowers resilient Noxubee County late in bounce-back win
LOUISVILLE — Shunterrion Sherrod’s interception had Noxubee County set up in the red zone early in the third quarter in front of a stunned Louisville home crowd. The Tigers scored on their first offensive play of the second half and forced the turnover with their first defensive play.
wcbi.com
Police monitor social media threat made towards Starkville High School
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – In what has been a common sight lately, another area school is put on lockdown today. A spokesperson tells WCBI that Starkville High had a controlled lockdown this morning. There was a threat to the school posted on social media. No incident of this kind...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
Mississippi man gets 25 years in prison for 2020 ‘ambush’ shooting of family member in west Alabama
A Mississippi man has been sentenced to prison in a 2020 shooting in west Alabama that authorities describe as a premeditated ambush. Eric Daniel Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to first-degree assault. Both Jennings and the victim are 38 years old. Jennings was sentenced to 25 years in prison. Andy Hamlin,...
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
wcbi.com
Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance
COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
cleveland19.com
Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
13abc.com
TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
wcbi.com
Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS
TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
bgindependentmedia.org
ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month
The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
wtva.com
West Point police arrested two suspects in fatal shooting Sunday night
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point police arrested two suspects following a fatal shooting Sunday night. Two others were injured. They were airlifted to Jackson. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
13abc.com
Two men accused of bringing AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during homecoming dance
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Two men are accused of bringing a loaded AR-15-style rifle to Bowsher High School during its homecoming dance Saturday night and leading officers on a lengthy, high-speed pursuit, police said. They brought the gun to the school so a student attending the dance could pose for...
13abc.com
TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
Man robbed at gunpoint outside east Toledo apartment complex Saturday, police say
TOLEDO, Ohio — Crews responded to an east Toledo apartment complex after receiving several ShotSpotter alerts early Saturday. Toledo police arrived at an apartment complex located at 578 Leach Avenue. According to a report, police located a 46-year-old man who stated he was in his parked vehicle when a man approached him at gunpoint and demanded money.
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
