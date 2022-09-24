ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

theunderdogtribune.com

Mississippi State football climbs in SP+ rankings after Bulldogs beat Bowling Green

Following a dominant home win over the Bowling Green Falcons, the Mississippi State football team is moving up a bit in ESPN’s Bill Connelly’s incredible, amazing math magic SP+ rankings. It’s not a fantastic, amazing, incredible jump up in those rankings, but it is notable enough to discuss as the Mississippi State Bulldogs prepare to host the Texas A&M Aggies.
STARKVILLE, MS
arkansasrazorbacks.com

Game Time Announcement: Mississippi State

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. – Arkansas football’s week six matchup at Mississippi State on Saturday, Oct. 8, in Starkville will kick at 11 a.m. CT and air on SEC Network. The Hogs (3-1) lead the all-time series against the Bulldogs, 18-13-1, and defeated Mississippi State in Fayetteville last year, 31-28.
STARKVILLE, MS
Commercial Dispatch

Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border

No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
COLUMBUS, MS
wtva.com

Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
OKTIBBEHA COUNTY, MS
wcbi.com

Columbus Light & Water will perform power outage for maintenance

COLUMBUS, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – Columbus Light & Water will perform scheduled maintenance in the upper Northside area on Tuesday,. September 27, 2022, from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. The outage will affect the following locations:. Briarwood Circle. Oakwood Lane. Seminole Road. Chickasaw Drive. Bramblewood Drive. Hickory Lane. Pine...
COLUMBUS, MS
birchrestaurant.com

14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS

Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
TUPELO, MS
cleveland19.com

Why the BP refinery fire is leading to increased gas prices

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A BP refinery fire near Toledo last week killed two people and shut the site down. This shut down is starting to, and will have widespread effects on the gas prices throughout the state. According to James Garrity with AAA East Central, gas prices around Ohio...
OHIO STATE
13abc.com

TPD pursues man on ATV, vehicle flips

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Toledo Police Department chased a man on an ATV early this morning. According to TPD, the chase ended on Sandown Road and W Bancroft Street when the ATV flipped. The suspect was treated onsite and then taken into custody. The sheriff confirmed that the incident...
CBS 42

Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi

Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
KOSCIUSKO, MS
wtva.com

One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
COLUMBUS, MS
wcbi.com

Tupelo police detain two juveniles for threatening THS

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Two juveniles are in custody in connection with threats made against Tupelo High School this week. The most recent was a threat this morning. A spokesperson from the school district said the school was on high alert after getting a “digital threat.”. Tupelo police...
TUPELO, MS
bgindependentmedia.org

ODOT plans road projects in Wood County this month

The Ohio Department of Transportation has listed the following road projects for Wood County starting this month. Northbound I-75 ramp to the Ohio Turnpike, Perrysburg, will be closed for pavement repairs beginning Monday, April 18, through Friday, April 23. Detour: Northbound I-75 to Buck Rd. (Exit 197) to southbound I-75 to the Ohio Turnpike.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

TPD responds to car chase and shooting overnight

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Overnight, the Toledo Police Department responded to an incident where someone said two cars were chasing and shooting at them. According to TPD, the incident started at a bar where shots were fired. The caller was pulled over at the intersection of Detroit Avenue and Monroe...
TOLEDO, OH
wcbi.com

Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point

WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
WEST POINT, MS

