ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durham, NC

Comments / 0

Related
alamancenews.com

Carver honored at nurses convention

Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
RALEIGH, NC
cbs17

1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Durham, NC
City
Dublin, NC
Durham, NC
Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Charities#Marching Band#Pulaski High School#Oriole
Chronicle

On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday

Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
DURHAM, NC
Raleigh News & Observer

The United Methodist Church split is personal for me

Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
RALEIGH, NC
beckersasc.com

North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center

Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
CARY, NC
chapelboro.com

Chapel Hill Police: Shooting at University Gardens Kills 1, Injures 3

The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening. A release from the town after 9 p.m. confirmed the incident, which took place in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension around 6:15 p.m., killed one person. Three others were injured, two of whom were transported to UNC Hospitals for treatment.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Obituaries
cbs17

1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash

CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
JOHNSTON COUNTY, NC
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com

Three receive active prison sentences

JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy