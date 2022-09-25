Read full article on original website
Raleigh cemetery adds a phone booth to call departed loved ones, symbolically
The “wind phone” at Oakwood Cemetery in Raleigh is one of fewer than 10 known to exist throughout the world, having started in Japan after the 2011 tsunami.
cbs17
Mystery surrounds disappearance of Virginia mom after NC I-85 crash near Hillsborough
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WAVY/WNCN) — The family of a missing mother from Virginia said they know what happened to her, but investigators said the evidence doesn’t substantiate the family’s suspicions. Alyssa Taylor’s family believes she may have died in a fiery North Carolina crash on Interstate 85 that...
alamancenews.com
Carver honored at nurses convention
Nearly 500 registered nurses from across the state gathered in Raleigh on Thursday and Friday for the North Carolina Nurses Association’s (NCNA) 115th annual convention. During the awards luncheon, NCNA inducted a past president into its Hall of Fame, named seven award winners, and celebrated the graduation of its 10th Leadership Academy.
cbs17
1 dead, 3 injured after shooting at Chapel Hill apartments, police say
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WNCN) – One person is dead and at least three people were injured following a shooting in Chapel Hill Tuesday night, police said. The Chapel Hill Police Department, as well as Chapel Hill Fire Department and Orange County EMS, responded to the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension at University Garden Apartments just after 6:18 p.m.
Roaches & mouse droppings: This week’s Triangle sanitation scores (Sept. 27)
One Triangle restaurant this week scored a 73.5%, a C grade.
North Carolina family with children diagnosed with rare genetic disorder urges community to participate in blood drive
Yash Krishnan and his little sister Ira were born with an extremely rare genetic condition that makes children susceptible to cancer.
NC's 1st state monument honoring African Americans to be installed this week
RALEIGH, N.C. — The installation of North Carolina's first state monument honoring African Americans will start on Tuesday in North Carolina's $4 million Freedom Park in Raleigh. The sculpture, which is called Beacon of Freedom, is a 40-foot-tall metal structure that will be installed between the state legislature and...
Local legislators present $17+ million check to Franklin County NC Board of Commissioners
Representative Matthew Winslow and State Senator Lisa Barnes present a check to Franklin County Commissioners.James Hicks. Louisburg, N.C. - Franklin County 's Board of Commissioners were presented with a check for more than $17 million at Monday's board meeting.
Chronicle
On-campus robbery of graduate student reported Monday
Editor’s note: Since publication, The Chronicle has reported that a second DukeAlert was sent to members of the Duke community, which read that Duke and Durham Police investigators determined the reported robbery to be "unfounded." An on-campus strong-armed robbery of a Duke graduate student was reported Monday, per a...
Raleigh News & Observer
The United Methodist Church split is personal for me
Editor’s note: This writer’s op-ed was prompted by “Un-United Methodists: Church splinters between its conservative and gay-affirming sides,” a series of articles published Sept. 2 in The Charlotte Observer, The News & Observer and The (Durham) Herald-Sun. I write regarding the ongoing doctrinal dispute within the...
beckersasc.com
North Carolina physician group opens endoscopy center
Raleigh, N.C.-based Wake Endoscopy Center is expanding with a new location in Cary, the Triangle Business Journal reported Sept. 23. The new center will be the physician group's fifth, the report said. After it opens in October, the practice has plans for a sixth location as well. The facility in...
chapelboro.com
Chapel Hill Police: Shooting at University Gardens Kills 1, Injures 3
The Chapel Hill Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting at an apartment complex Tuesday evening. A release from the town after 9 p.m. confirmed the incident, which took place in the 800 block of Pritchard Avenue Extension around 6:15 p.m., killed one person. Three others were injured, two of whom were transported to UNC Hospitals for treatment.
cbs17
1 ejected, 3 others injured in Johnston County crash
CLAYTON, N.C. (WNCN)—One person was ejected, and three others injured in a Johnston County crash, according to troopers. This happened Saturday near Fire Department Road and Southerland Road in Clayton around 7:45 p.m. Troopers said one vehicle was going north and went across the centerline and then hit another...
cbs17
Paranormal investigation tours coming to Cary historic sites this October
CARY, N.C. (WNCN) — Have you ever wanted to stand in a haunted spot, open to communication with the “other side” to see what you might find?. That exactly what’s being offered in the Town of Cary this October with the “History that Haunts Cary Trolley Tours.”
Funeral being held for 18-year-old Devin Clark who was killed in Orange County
Family and friends will say their final goodbyes to Devin Clark, who was killed on an Orange County trail.
Man arrested for DWI after two injured in crash outside Raleigh’s Players’ Retreat
The Players’ Retreat manager said the restaurant lost some tables and chairs in the accident.
Ranked: Raleigh school listed as best high school in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Three receive active prison sentences
JACKSON – Two local men and another from Raleigh received active prison sentences in unrelated cases heard here over the past two week in Northampton County Superior Court. James Long, age 43, of Raleigh stood in front of a local jury for two days during the week of Sept. 12-16 where he was found guilty of assault with a deadly weapon intent to kill inflicting serious injury. He was sentenced to a minimum of four years and maximum of six years in prison.
Visitation being held for 14-year-old killed in Orange County
A visitation was held Friday night for the 14-year-old who was found dead in Orange County. Lyric Woods will be laid to rest Saturday morning.
The latest Triangle outlook for Hurricane Ian: Possible heavy rain, river flooding
The hurricane is moving into Florida and could hit anywhere from central Tennessee to Eastern North Carolina starting Thursday night.
