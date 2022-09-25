ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Leader

Sez MEE: Congratulations to two of the very best

Kudos to Aaron Judge and to Albert Pujols. Those two sluggers reached milestones recently in a manner befitting the superstars they are in Major League baseball. If there is a feel-good story in baseball today, it's gotta be what these two have accomplished. And, there's an interesting connection between the two that could...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
markerzone.com

FORMER PENGUIN LEADS CHARGE IN ELIMINATING PITTSBURGH'S ‘JOCK TAX'

A county judge recently struck down a Pittsburgh City fee aimed at professional athletes, citing its unconstitutionality. What the city officials call a ‘facility fee' served as a tax on athletes – both residents of Pittsburgh and visitors alike – who used the city's sports venues, including PPG Paints Arena (Penguins), Acrisure Stadium (Steelers), and PNC Park (Pirates).
PITTSBURGH, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy