saturdaydownsouth.com
Dan Mullen names his top performers of the Week 4 slate, includes 2 SEC standouts
Dan Mullen named his top performers from an exciting Week 4 of College Football, including 2 SEC standouts. On Mullen’s list were Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker and Mississippi State quarterback Will Rogers. Both led their teams to wins in impressive performances. Perhaps the only quarterback that outshine both SEC...
247Sports
No. 17 Texas A&M opens as underdog at Mississippi State
Each of the past two weeks, No. 17 Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0 SEC) has beaten top-15 teams. Though their next opponent is not ranked, it is the Aggies' first true road game of the year as they travel to face Mississippi State (3-1, 0-1 SEC) next Saturday. On Sunday, the...
wtva.com
Edam cheese is an iconic symbol of Mississippi State University
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) - Edam cheese is a big deal at Mississippi State University. Production of Edam cheese cannonballs is a tradition that’s now 84 years strong. It started in 1938 in the mind of Mississippi State professor Dr. F. H. Herzer. “He wanted to invent a cheese that...
wtva.com
Area gets two new markers on Mississippi's Country Music Trail
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) — Two performers from Northeast Mississippi were honored Saturday with markers on the state's Country Music Trail. Jim Weatherly's marker will be located in Pontotoc, but his family was there for the marker's unveiling during halftime of the Ole Miss football game. Weatherly played for the...
relix
Reflections: Staple Jr. Singers
You won’t find anyone named Mavis or Pops in the Staples Jr. Singers. In fact, this group of siblings, which hails from Aberdeen, Miss.—a small town in the northeast part of the state—has never even met the other, more famous family ensemble with a very similar name.
wcbi.com
East Columbus house catches fire early this morning
COLUMBUS, Miss (WCBI) – Columbus Firefighters say an East Columbus home is a total loss after an early morning fire. Firefighters were called to this home in the 1900 block of Short Main around 2:30 this morning. You can see smoke coming from the top of the home. Columbus...
Commercial Dispatch
Ask Rufus: The Mississippi National Guard deployed to the Mexican border
No, that headline is not from now but from 1916. Friction between the U.S. and Mexico quickly arose after Pancho Villa’s raid on Columbus, New Mexico, in 1916. Then after Gen. “Black Jack” Pershing led U.S. troops into Mexico in pursuit of Villa and did not withdraw back to the U.S. when demanded by Mexico, the two neighbors almost went to war. Fearing war with Mexico, President Woodrow Wilson called up much of the National Guard. The Columbus and West Point companies were called up as infantry, and the Aberdeen was called up and became the machine gun company. This marked the end of the old local militia units as such.
Mississippi man sentenced after shooting extended family member
PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Mississippi man has been sentenced to 25 years in prison on charges of shooting an extended family member in August 2020. According to the State of Alabama, Eric Jennings, 38, pleaded guilty to the first-degree assault of an Ethelsville man. Jennings drove from Mississippi on the morning of Aug. […]
wtva.com
Three caught following auto burglaries at apartment complex near MSU
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WTVA) — Sheriff's deputies in Oktibbeha County say they caught three people in connection with some auto burglaries at an apartment complex near the Mississippi State University campus. The Oktibbeha County Sheriff's Office posted the news on Facebook Sunday morning about the string of burglaries at the...
Woman speaks after being attacked by pit bulls in Mississippi
Editor’s note: This story may contain images that are graphic and may be disturbing to some viewers. KOSCIUSKO, Miss. (WJTV) — A meter reader who was attacked by pit bulls in Kosciusko had to undergo hours of surgery. Linda Sherell Hodges was checking a meter at a home on Goodman Street on Monday when a […]
birchrestaurant.com
14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, MS
Featuring some of the most diverse cuisines in Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo is home to a variety of unique restaurants that are perfect for breakfast, lunch, dinner, and more. Keep reading to learn about the 14 Best Restaurants in Tupelo, Mississippi. 1. D’cracked Egg. $$ | (662) 346-2611 | WEBSITE.
wtva.com
One dead after overnight shooting in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A late night early morning shooting in East Columbus has left a 24 year old Columbus man dead. First responders got the call around 11:30 p.m. about a gunshot victim in the 100 block of Lehmberg Road at the Country Air Apartments. Lowndes County Coroner...
wtva.com
West Point police arrested two suspects in fatal shooting Sunday night
WEST POINT, Miss. (WTVA) - West Point police arrested two suspects following a fatal shooting Sunday night. Two others were injured. They were airlifted to Jackson. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.
kicks96news.com
Property Stolen from Closed School in Leake County
3:12 p.m. – Leake Deputies dispatched to a residence on Terry Rd for a report of domestic violence.
kicks96news.com
Rape, Assault, Drugs, and DUIs in Attala and Leake
GARY BARNES, 64, of Noxapater, DUI – 1st, No Driver’s License, No Insurance, LCSO. Bond $1,000, $500, $500. ASHLEY A BUCKNER, 35, of Carthage, DUI – 1st, Careless Driving, No Insurance, CPD. Bond $1,331, $168, $418. RODERICK L COOKS, 43, of Carthage, Felony Possession of a Controlled...
wcbi.com
Police investigate apartment shooting, murder in West Point
WEST POINT, Miss. (WCBI) – Investigators are working on a shooting case at a West Point apartment complex. It happened just before midnight on Sunday. Now, one man is charged with the death of a West Point man. Clay County Coroner Alvin Carter identified the homicide victim as 22-year-old...
wcbi.com
Columbus Police search for murder suspect
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – There are still more questions than answers after a weekend shooting leaves a former New Hope Football stand-out dead. Columbus Police responded to a call at Country Air Apartments on Lehmberg Road, Saturday, just before midnight. When they got there, they found 24-year-old Taekion Reed...
wcbi.com
Community members need to be cautious when helping people in the area
WEST POINT, MISS. (WCBI) – Last week a woman was stabbed after trying to help a teen she thought was in trouble. Southern Hospitality is ingrained in many of us, and when you see a person that is asking for assistance sometimes it is hard to say no. Before...
wtva.com
Montgomery County shooting suspect arrested Monday
WINONA, Miss. (WTVA) — Law enforcement is asking for your help in finding a man accused of shooting his girlfriend early Sunday in Montgomery County. The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office identifies him as Willie Lee Richardson, 53, and adds he should be considered armed and dangerous. He stands 5-feet-8-inches...
wtva.com
Five men arrested in West Amory drug bust
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - A drug bust in Amory landed five men behind bars. According to the Amory Police Department, officers used a search warrant on Wednesday, Sept. 21 in the area of 111th and 112th streets, which is near West Amory Elementary School. Officers recovered 2.5 pounds of methamphetamine,...
