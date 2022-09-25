Read full article on original website
Containment of Bolt Creek Fire drops from 97% to 7%
SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The containment of the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish has dropped from 97% to 7%. The hot and dry weather over the weekend could have caused increased activity, a public information officer said. Right now, U.S. 2 remains open. Level 2 evacuations have been issued for...
Washington State Department of Health launches COVID-19 community survey
OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a survey to solicit public feedback on how well the agency responded to the pandemic. The survey is part of the agency's "COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices. All responses...
AAA: Gas prices fall 5 cents, Tennessee the 5th least expensive market in the nation
Tennessee gas prices continue to slowly decline, falling five cents on average over last week. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $3.17 which is 28 cents less expensive than one month ago and 28 cents more than one year ago. "While the national gas price average has reversed course...
