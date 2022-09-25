ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Containment of Bolt Creek Fire drops from 97% to 7%

SKYKOMISH, Wash. - The containment of the Bolt Creek Fire burning in Skykomish has dropped from 97% to 7%. The hot and dry weather over the weekend could have caused increased activity, a public information officer said. Right now, U.S. 2 remains open. Level 2 evacuations have been issued for...
SKYKOMISH, WA
Washington State Department of Health launches COVID-19 community survey

OLYMPIA, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Health (DOH) has launched a survey to solicit public feedback on how well the agency responded to the pandemic. The survey is part of the agency's "COVID-19 After Action Report, which will be used to improve future emergency response practices. All responses...
WASHINGTON STATE

