Braintree, MA

Braintree, MA
Lifestyle
weatherboy.com

Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston

USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
BOSTON, MA
therealdeal.com

Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston

Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
BOSTON, MA
woburnma.gov

Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought

Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Boston 25 News WFXT

DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment

BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
REVERE, MA
The Swellesley Report

Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard

A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
WELLESLEY, MA
WPRI 12 News

Car drives into Warwick store

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
WARWICK, RI
GoLocalProv

3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction

The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
WOONSOCKET, RI

