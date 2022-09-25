Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Orphaned Pup Finds Family and FreedomCamilo DíazWeymouth, MA
Carver Haunted House Warns You to "Be Prepared to Be Scared!"Dianna CarneyCarver, MA
What is going on with the Boston Labor Market?Instawork Economic ResearchBoston, MA
You're Invited to a "Night at the Zoo!"Camilo DíazAttleboro, MA
You're Invited to a Drag Queen Halloween Extraveganza!Dianna CarneyPlymouth, MA
Related
wiltonbulletin.com
Winning numbers drawn in 'Numbers Midday' game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday afternoon's drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery's "Numbers Midday" game were:
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
2 winning Powerball tickets sold in Massachusetts; jackpot increases to $285 million
Although there was no jackpot winner Saturday, two Powerball tickets still won big prizes. One ticket, sold at 7-Eleven in Newton, won $100,000. The other ticket won a $50,000 prize. It was sold at Laney’s Variety in Spencer. Other big lottery winners over the weekend included three “Mass Cash”...
fallriverreporter.com
Despite big win on State Lottery scratch ticket, Massachusetts woman has no plans to move
People make big plans when they hit big money on lottery games but moving doesn’t appear to be on the list for a Massachusetts woman that just hit on a million-dollar scratch ticket. Beth Brown has won a $1 million prize in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “Millions” $30 instant...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
These Massachusetts Public High Schools Rank In Top 5 Statewide, New Report Says
A publication has shared a new ranking of the best public high schools in Massachusetts. Niche, a website that creates ratings and reviews of schools and colleges across the United States, released its ranking of the "2023 Best public high schools in Massachusetts." Massachusetts Academy of Math & Science, located...
weatherboy.com
Earthquake Rattles New England in Eastern Massachusetts, West of Boston
USGS reported a relatively weak earthquake rattled portions of New England this weekend; specifically, the earthquake struck west of Boston in eastern Massachusetts. While most people didn’t feel the earthquake, several people did use the USGS website to report that they felt some shaking from the earthquake using their “Did you feel it?” tool.
NECN
New England Has 3 of the Best Apple Orchards in the Country, New Ranking Says
With that cool fall breeze becoming more common these days, you may find yourself breaking out the flannel shirts and enjoying a "PSL" (short for pumpkin spice latte) more and more. And as September comes to a close, it may also be time to head out to the orchard and...
seniorresource.com
Best Cities Near Boston and All Around Massachusetts For Retirement
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts, affectionately known as the Bay State, is full of American history! It’s home to Harvard, the Pilgrim settlement of Plymouth, MIT, and more! Cranberries and turkeys can be found by the dozens and Fenway Park hosts the Boston Red Sox. Compared to the rest of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
therealdeal.com
Controversial transfer tax bill advances in Boston
Boston may soon be raising taxes on property sales. The city council this week advanced a bill that would impose a transfer charge of up to 2 percent on real estate sales over $2 million, and funnel the money to affordable housing programs, WBUR reported. The bill has garnered opposition...
Day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center
BOSTON — The black economic council is hosting day two of the Mass Black Expo at the Boston Convention Center on Saturday. This event is aiming to bring together black business leaders and promote equity in businesses. According to BECMA, closing the racial gap is an important first step...
wgbh.org
Boston-area families could be in the red by $1,500 with soaring health care costs, report finds
A state agency is warning that Massachusetts runs the risk of letting its health care system become “increasingly unaffordable” and more inequitable without further action to control costs, citing new findings from its annual report. The Health Policy Commission was created under a 2012 law aimed at reining...
Korean food store owners fined for labor violations at two malls in Massachusetts
The owners of Korean food stores located at two Massachusetts malls were issued fines for child labor violations.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
woburnma.gov
Massachusetts Alert! Level 3-Critical Drought
Despite recent rain events, the majority of Massachusetts is still in a Level 3 – Critical Drought status, as described below. All residents and businesses should continue to do whatever they can to conserve water. For tips on conserving water at home, click here!. The Massachusetts Executive Office of...
Threats against 20 Mass. school districts prompt evacuations, lockdowns
GARDNER, Mass. — Threats that were directed at 20 schools districts in Massachusetts on Tuesday morning led to evacuations and lockdowns, officials said. Gardner High School was one of the districts mentioned in the threat, prompting the evacuation of students, Gardner Superintendent Mark J. Pellegrino said in a letter to the school community.
No bail for man accused of kicking in door, beating woman in Boston home
A Revere man was ordered held without bail Friday after being arrested and charged with breaking into an apartment on Hanover Street in Boston and beating a woman, the Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office said. Andrew Pucci, 29, was charged in Boston Municipal Court Central Division with assault and...
PLAY is offering international flights from Boston starting at $99
Travelers can snag the deal between between Sept. 27 and Oct. 2. Travelers looking to explore Iceland’s Thingvellir National Park, Blue Lagoon, and more can get there for less than $100 round trip aboard PLAY during a sale on airfares through Sunday. In celebration of World Tourism Day on...
DA: Revere man assaulted woman, stole boy’s PlayStation after smashing his way into Boston apartment
BOSTON — A Revere man assaulted a woman and stole her young son’s PlayStation after police say he smashed his way into her Boston apartment last week. Andrew Pucci, 29, is slated to appear Wednesday in Boston Municipal Court for a dangerousness hearing after he was arrested on charges including assault and battery on a family or household member, home invasion and malicious destruction of property over $1,200, according to Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden.
The Swellesley Report
Photogenic fisher cat visits Wellesley yard
A fisher cat knew what it was doing by roaming around Wellesley resident and photographer Beth Shedd’s yard. Shedd can make anybody look their best on camera, as you can see in this 11 seconds of glory for “Freddy” that she posted on social media this week (and allowed us to share).
Car drives into Warwick store
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A Warwick business is now boarded up after a car drove through the front of the building on Saturday. A maroon vehicle could be seen sticking out of the front window of Wild Birds Unlimited on Bald Hill Road. Police have not released many details, but say they’re investigating the incident. […]
GoLocalProv
3 Contractors Charged With Stealing $64K in Wages from 14 Workers Tied to School Construction
The RI Attorney General’s office announced Tuesday that three Rhode Island-based drywall installation contractors have been arraigned in Providence Superior Court on felony and misdemeanor charges following an investigation by the Attorney General and the Department of Labor and Training into allegations that they stole more than $64,000 in wages from 14 workers during the construction and renovation of RISE Prep Mayoral Academy in Woonsocket in 2018 and 2019.
Comments / 0