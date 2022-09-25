Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
WSOC Charlotte
1 killed in single-vehicle wreck in Chesterfield County, troopers say
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — The driver of a Freightliner truck-tractor was killed Tuesday afternoon in Chesterfield County, troopers said. The single-vehicle crash happened after 1 p.m. one mile east of Jefferson on Peach Orchard Road near John Miller Road. The driver lost control of the truck-tractor, overturned and struck...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
1 person killed in I-485 south accident
MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
WSOC Charlotte
DHEC investigates Chester County senior living facility after resident went missing
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — DHEC has launched an investigation into a Chester County senior living facility after a resident was reported missing for several days. Officials say 79-year-old Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn on Sept. 13. She was rescued from a wooded area near Cemetery Road three days later.
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Wanted In York County For Violent Robbery
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Anthony Todd. Todd, 32, is wanted for two counts of Violent 2nd Degree Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Damage to Property, Larceny, and Breaking & Entering. He is described as...
wccbcharlotte.com
Shooting At Kershaw Apartment Complex Leaves 15-Year-Old Dead
KERSHAW, S.C. — The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating an early morning homicide at the Foxwood Apartments. Shortly before 1 a.m. Sunday, deputies were called to an apartment complex for a shooting. Witnesses heard several shots and the sounds of a car speeding away. Deputies found shooting...
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
WSOC Charlotte
35-year-old man dies in skydiving accident in Chester County, officials say
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A 35-year-old man died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the sheriff’s office confirmed. Deputies responded to a 911 call at Skydive Carolina just before 1:30 p.m. According to Skydive Carolina, the man was highly experienced and had made more than...
The Post and Courier
Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase
COLUMBIA — A man died from a fall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in the early hours of Sept. 24 following a police chase from Cayce to downtown Columbia. The man crashed his car and ran off, falling from the upper level of the center's outdoor area, authorities said.
wccbcharlotte.com
305 Dogs Rescued In Massive Dog Fighting Bust Across SC
YORK CO., S.C. – A historic dog fighting bust across multiple counties in South Carolina over the weekend. The U.S. District Attorney of South Carolina says the dogfighting bust is believed to be the biggest in the history of the state. More than 60 federal and state law enforcement...
wccbcharlotte.com
20 Arrested, 300 Dogs Rescued in Dogfighting Raids in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday. The sting started when state and federal agents interrupted a dog fight in Richland County on Saturday, U.S. Attorney Adair...
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
WSOC Charlotte
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
Skydivers speak out after parachuter killed in hard landing at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Longtime skydivers are speaking out after a fatal accident at Skydive Carolina in Chester County, almost exactly one year apart from another death at the same facility. According to Skydive Carolina, a 35-year-old man died Saturday after witnesses saw him attempt to make a turn at a low altitude at […]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Grandmother laments on grandson's shooting death
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Mecklenburg County is seeing a large number of homicides this year. Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police report there have been 86 homicides so far in 2022. In 2021 there were 98 homicides and in 2020 there were 118. One grandmother who lost her 14-year-old grandson says there needs to...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
