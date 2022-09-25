ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

NewsTimes

Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert

BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NEW MILFORD, CT
NewsTimes

Stevie Nicks returns to Bridgeport for Sound On Sound headlining performance

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After her last appearance almost 20 years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks returned to Bridgeport on Saturday for a headlining appearance at Sound On Sound music festival. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter led the audience in an hour-and-a-half performance that saw Nicks perform hits from all eras of her career.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
onlyinbridgeport.com

A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars

At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
NewsTimes

Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater

A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
DANBURY, CT
biteofthebest.com

A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT

We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
MILFORD, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
NewsTimes

Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford

NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
NEW MILFORD, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car

2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Nancy on Norwalk

Norwalk Hospital plans expansion

NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
NORWALK, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash

2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman

GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
GREENWICH, CT

