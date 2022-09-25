Read full article on original website
NewsTimes
Musician who lost everything in fire to open upcoming concert
BETHEL — Connecticut creatives have come to the aid of one of their own. Musician and singer-songwriter Dean Snellback, of New Milford, lost almost everything except his life in a Railroad Street apartment fire on the night of Sept. 1, prompting his community to rally around him. One man even insisted on lending him a $4,000 guitar, he said.
NewsTimes
Stevie Nicks returns to Bridgeport for Sound On Sound headlining performance
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After her last appearance almost 20 years ago, Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Stevie Nicks returned to Bridgeport on Saturday for a headlining appearance at Sound On Sound music festival. The 74-year-old singer-songwriter led the audience in an hour-and-a-half performance that saw Nicks perform hits from all eras of her career.
Sound on Sound disappoints some attendees
The Sound on Sound music festival over the weekend was accompanied by many complaints from attendees about general conditions at the Bridgeport venue.
Eyewitness News
The Sound on Sound Music Festival saw a record number of attendees, but day one had a rocky start.
Caitlin Francis and Scot Haney have the news and weather for the morning of Sept. 26, including an investigation into a reckless driving event in Wethersfield. The Sound on Sound Music Festival in Bridgeport saw a record number of attendees, but organizers admitted it was chaotic. TRENDING NOW: Dog helps,...
onlyinbridgeport.com
A Night Of Ringo And Serendipity Under The Stars
At 5:15 p.m. on Friday the bar at Trattoria ‘A Vucchella on Fairfield Avenue Downtown was jammed. The dining room full. Owner and chef Pasquale DeMartino reports that’s how it usually is on a Baby Boomer concert night at The Amp. Ringo Starr and his all-star super group...
NewsTimes
Moose on the loose spotted at Danbury AMC movie theater
A Danbury resident went into the AMC theater to watch a movie and came out to see something almost stranger than fiction in the parking lot — a moose on the loose. Michael Bower spotted the moose roaming around the AMC theater parking lot on Eagle Road Monday, Sept. 26 at around 6 p.m. as he was walking to his vehicle.
biteofthebest.com
A Stop in at Dive Bar & Restaurant, Milford, CT
We planned an afternoon on Gulf Beach after lunch to catch up on life. We never got there. We stopped at Dive Bar & Restaurant, a place offering a great view of Long Island Sound that’s just across the street. Oddly, Connecticut’s expansive coastline offers little waterside dining. This Dive Bar is just over the Milford border in West Haven.
Register Citizen
Nuptials include ride on Ferris wheel after couple ties knot at Guilford Fair
GUILFORD — The Guilford Fair holds special memories for the Hodge family, with the best saved for this past fair. At 2 p.m., two hours before the gates opened on Sept. 16, the family gathered to join in the wedding celebration of Andrew Hodge and Serena Weist-Hodge. The couple...
America’s best wings are in Connecticut, says Buffalo wing festival
Two of the country’s best wing joints are right next door in Connecticut. The National Buffalo Wing Festival, hosted in Buffalo, New York, annually announced earlier this month the winners for best wing categories. The Blind Rhino sports bar located in Norwalk and Bridgeport, Connecticut, was announced first place...
Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently broke ground on a $74.8 million project to improve the East Haddam Swing Bridge, which spans the Connecticut River on Route 82. The project will address the structural, mechanical, and electrical components of the 110-year-old swing bridge and will improve swing-span operation reliability and extend service life. Work includes […] The post Connecticut to begin work on $75M swing bring project appeared first on Transportation Today.
My Go-To Restaurants Have Disappeared In Waterbury, Southbury, and Oakville
It's been a rough summer, I've lost 4 old friends over the past couple of months. Not to crime, unless you consider the price of doing business in Connecticut a criminal offense. Inflation is killing our small businesses, restaurants and diners. Four of my former local favorite restaurants bit the dust during the summer of 2022.
NewsTimes
Good Eats Restaurant & Bar opens in New Milford
NEW MILFORD – Specializing in modern American cuisine and traditional favorites, Good Eats Restaurant & Bar has entered the New Milford dining scene, opening for business on Kent Road. New Milford resident Edward Maynard, who owns the restaurant with resident Brian Cabrera, said they offer “Creative food and beverage,...
Register Citizen
Outpouring of support for Clinton family burned out of home. 'The true meaning of the love of a community.'
CLINTON — Domingo Millan is looking forward to sitting down at the dining room table to enjoy a home-cooked family dinner. This is something he savored, before a fire swept through his Old Nod Road home, Sept. 1. The family lost everything in the house they have lived in...
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Child Hit By A Car
2022-09-26@5:31pm–#Bridgeport CT– Report of a child hit by a car on Treeland Drive. There are no further updates. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
Bridgeport officials, former councilwoman sued by family of murdered man
BRIDGEPORT – The family of a young city man, who died two years ago after being shot in a Barnum Avenue club, claims a former councilwoman and a number of city officials are responsible for the man’s death. In a lawsuit filed in Superior Court, the family of...
Norwalk Hospital plans expansion
NORWALK, Conn. — Norwalk Hospital is looking to add to its existing facilities in an effort to provide more comprehensive care to patients in the region. Norwalk Hospital is located on almost 16 acres of land along Maple Avenue and Stevens Street. The hospital recently became a part of Nuvance Health, which also runs hospitals in Danbury, Waterbury, and New York.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Rollover Crash
2022-09-25@3:28pm–#Bridgeport CT– A one-car rollover accident on Vincellette Street with injuries reported. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
Register Citizen
NY man accused of swindling $500,000 from Greenwich woman
GREENWICH — A man described in a recent magazine article as "the Worst Boyfriend on the Upper East Side" based on a reported serial history of romance, fraud and theft is now facing a felony charge in Connecticut alleging he stole $500,000 from a 75-year-old Greenwich woman. Nelson Counne,...
westernmassnews.com
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91
EAST LONGMEADOW, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Two separate GoFundMe pages have now been set up for James Bowen and Dominique Loiselle to help with funeral costs.
