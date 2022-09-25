ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SFGate

Castillo falters, M's blow 9-run lead; KC's 11-run 6th wins

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Luis Castillo, fresh off signing a rich contract with Seattle, got chased as the Kansas City Royals erupted for 11 runs in the sixth inning and a wild, 13-12 win Sunday that cost the Mariners a chance to move up in the AL wild-card standings.
Daily Leader

Sez MEE: Congratulations to two of the very best

Kudos to Aaron Judge and to Albert Pujols. Those two sluggers reached milestones recently in a manner befitting the superstars they are in Major League baseball. If there is a feel-good story in baseball today, it's gotta be what these two have accomplished. And, there's an interesting connection between the two that could...
