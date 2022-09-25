Read full article on original website
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
What to Eat & Drink at Old City FestMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 27: Clearview tops Kingsway
Senior Payton Foster scored twice and had an assist to lead Clearview to a 3-1 win over Kingsway in Mullica Hill. Senior Ava Gaiser scored as well while sophomore Emily Coyle finished with two assists for Clearview (2-4-2). Junior keeper put up 21 saves. Junior Maddie Hicks scored for Kingsway...
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
Boys soccer: Burlington County Scholastic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Burlington County Scholastic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps,...
Kingsway starts fast, holds off rival Clearview (PHOTOS)
For much of the opening half on Tuesday, it looked like Derrick Brewer’s first varsity game against Clearview was going to be a rare one-sided affair.
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
Eagles lose lineman to Titans | Why team is suddenly thin (again) on practice squad tackles
The Eagles had seen teams take offensive linemen off their roster and practice squad, dating back to when the Eagles cut their roster down to 53 players. The trend continued Tuesday with a practice squad member signing with an AFC South team. According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the...
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Metedeconk National to host Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament in 2023
One of the toughest, most picturesque golf facilities in New Jersey will play host to the best up-and-coming men’s professional golfers next August. The Korn Ferry Tour announced a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson. The Magnit Championship will be played August 17-20, 2023 with 156 players competing for a $1 million purse.
Unselfish approach propels Salem past Cedar Creek in showdown of regional champs
When it comes to playmakers, Salem has a variety of options. Want to run the ball? There’s four or five guys capable of moving the chains.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
birchrestaurant.com
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ
Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
PhillyBite
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey
Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
Friends Star Matthew Perry To Appear at Hyatt in Princeton, NJ
Said in my best Chandler Bing voice, Could I be anymore excited about this? Lol. Friends fans, I've got some exciting news. Hollywood A-lister and Friends star, Matthew Perry will be doing a one night only chat about his new memoir in Mercer County this fall. The exclusive event, An...
Phillymag.com
This Philly Wawa Now Closes for an Hour Each Afternoon to Avoid Students
And it's literally across the street from the local police station. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. The Philadelphia Police Department now says that the teens caught on video ransacking a Wawa store on Roosevelt Boulevard...
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
