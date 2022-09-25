ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haddon Heights, NJ

NJ.com

Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven

Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
RUMSON, NJ
Metedeconk National to host Korn Ferry Tour golf tournament in 2023

One of the toughest, most picturesque golf facilities in New Jersey will play host to the best up-and-coming men’s professional golfers next August. The Korn Ferry Tour announced a four-year partnership to host a new professional golf tournament at Metedeconk National Golf Club in Jackson. The Magnit Championship will be played August 17-20, 2023 with 156 players competing for a $1 million purse.
JACKSON, NJ
18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
5 Best Romantic Restaurants in South Jersey

Philadelphia, PA - There are many options if you're looking for a great place to eat steak in South Jersey. You can go to The Capital Grille in Cherry Hill or Chubby's Steakhouse in Gloucester City. You can also try Dar's Steaks in Haddon Township or Steak 38 Cafe in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
Video: About 100 juveniles ransack Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A group of about 100 juveniles ransacked a Wawa in Philadelphia's Mayfair section Saturday night. The store is located on Roosevelt Boulevard at Tyson Avenue.Police are working with the Philadelphia School District to identify the young people seen in the video ransacking the store, but they are also pleading for the public's help, especially to the parents of these alleged vandals.Cellphone video captures the chaos as juveniles stole and broke things throughout the store.Police say a large group of young people stormed the convenience store, stealing and vandalizing, while employees watched helplessly around 8:30 p.m. Saturday."It was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
