Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Whippany Park, Hanover Park win
Sam Heusser’s overtime goal lifted Whippany Park past Villa Walsh 2-1 in Morristown. Nicolette Liloia also scored a goal for Whippany Park (1-3-2) while Colleen Walsh netted one for Villa Walsh (3-4-1). Whippany Park’s Abigail Feeley made five saves while Villa Walsh’s Francesca Kearns also recorded five.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Hunterdon County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: No. 19 North Hunterdon rolls
Lauren Masters scored two goals to lead North Hunterdon, No. 19 in the NJ.com Top 20, past Hunterdon Central 6-0 in Annandale. North Hunterdon (6-3) took control in the second quarter with four goals before notching two more in the third. Sara Roberts also had a goal and two assists.
Union County field hockey recap, Sept. 27: No. 2 Oak Knoll, No. 5 West Essex win
Summit fell to 6-3. West Essex 6, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0. Cielle McInerney had a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Adelaide Minnella scored twice for West Essex (8-1), which led 3-0 after three...
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
Field Hockey: No. 15 Wall holds off Rumson-Fair Haven
Noella Jones scored and recorded two assists as Wall, No. 15 in the NJ.com Top 20, edged Rumson-Fair Haven, 3-2, in Rumson. Anna Richel scored in the first quarter off an assist from Jones to give Wall a 1-0 lead. Hannah Delaney tied the game for Rumson with a goal in the second.
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Burlington County boys soccer for Sept. 27: Shawnee rolls, Willingboro wins
Sophomore Sean McFadden produced a hat trick while classmate Jacob Santamaria added two goals as Shawnee stopped Cinnaminson 6-1 in Cinnaminson. Shawnee’s (4-1-2) last tally came on an own goal by Cinnaminson in the 78th minute. Junior keeper Braeden Hurley finished with seven saves for Shawnee. Sophomore Noah Huber...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
HS Football Players of the Week: Our picks in every N.J. conference for Week 4
We are paying particular tribute in this spot to guys who engineered stirring victories for their teams in Week 4 at quarterback, and to just as many who made life difficult for their squad’s opposing QB. Fair is fair.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
National top 10 Pennington makes big statement, lays down marker for November
To say the Pennington girls soccer team wanted to make a statement on Tuesday might be the biggest understatement of the 2022 area season.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
