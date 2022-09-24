Read full article on original website
Related
King Charles III is the owner in trust of more than 500,000 artworks including 600 drawings by Leonardo da Vinci
Oil painting by RajasekharanCredit: Rajasekharan Parameswaran at English Wikipedia; CC-BY-SA-3.0 When Queen Elizabeth II was alive, she was the proprietor in trust of one of the world's greatest art collections.
Black Author Shocked, Book Publisher Prints a Photo of Hitler Inside His Memoir With Nazi Symbols on Every Page
Ash Cash Exantus, an African American author from Harlem, N.Y., and one of the top financial educators in the country, was completely caught off guard when he learned from a shocking Instagram video that one of his customers received a copy of his book with a photo of Adolf Hitler inside and Nazi symbols printed on every page.
Dame Hilary Mantel obituary
Dame Hilary Mantel, who has died aged 70 after suffering a stroke, was the first female author to win the Booker prize twice, which she did for the first two volumes in her epic trilogy of the life of Thomas Cromwell, Wolf Hall (2010) and Bring Up the Bodies (2012). The novels, which collectively weigh in at about 2,000 pages, have sold 5m copies worldwide, were made into an acclaimed BBC series (2015) staring Mark Rylance, and adapted by Mantel herself for the RSC stage version (2014), a process that she loved. The trilogy culminated with The Mirror and the Light (2020) and the death of Cromwell; it turned out to be her final novel. All told in the present tense, the novels constitute a feat of immersive storytelling and a monumental landmark in contemporary fiction.
Katharine Hepburn Perfectly Shot Back at Barbara Walters For Questioning Her Fashion Choices
Though Katharine Hepburn became famous through her craft of acting, the star was also celebrated and remembered for her sense of style and honesty.
RELATED PEOPLE
ohmymag.co.uk
King Charles III has an uncanny resemblance to this Royal
Photos have emerged comparing the newly appointed King and his paternal great-grandmother, showing their uncanny resemblance. King Charles III and Princess Victoria of Hesse and by Rhine. King Charles III was born on 14th November 1948 at Buckingham Palace. MyLondon reports that the King’s prominent ears are subject to a...
Slate
Hilary Mantel Never Stopped Being Haunted
Long before she became a bestselling novelist (and two-time Booker Prize winner) writing about Thomas Cromwell, Hilary Mantel, who died Thursday at the age of 70, had learned two things by direct experience: that authority cannot be counted on and that evil is real. This presented a conundrum to anyone raised Catholic, as Mantel was. Born in 1952, she grew up in the particularly dreary part of northern England, a place where the people were “distrustful and life-refusing,” but where the authority of the church promised an escape from Satan and the general nastiness of life as long as you submitted to it, unquestioning. Mantel gave up on all that at the age of 12, but her apostasy really began when she was seven and encountered a fundamentally indescribable presence just beyond her back yard. “It is as high as a child of two,” she wrote in her memoir, 2003’s Giving Up the Ghost. “Its depth is a foot, fifteen inches. The air stirs around it, invisibly. I am cold, and rinsed by nausea. I cannot move.” What was it? The Devil, probably. At any rate, it seemed more present and powerful than God. She believed this force invaded her, and never truly left her alone afterwards—even the final sentence of her final book of stories published in America, this year’s Learning to Talk, returns to this presence, which “wrapped a strangling hand around my life.”
Christy Turlington and Ed Burns’ Family Album With Kids: Photos
An unlikely meeting turns to true love! Supermodel Christy Turlington and actor Ed Burns married in 2003 after three years of dating. However, only the Saving Private Ryan star actually remembers their very first meeting. “I was a production assistant at a television show, and we interviewed Christy back when I was just a lowly […]
Climate Activists Damage Rubens Painting’s Frame, British Museum Receives Chinese Jades, and More: Morning Links from August 30, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines A BIG BEQUEST. The British Museum in London revealed this week that it had received a large bequest of Chinese porcelains and jades from Sir Joseph Hotung, a member of a powerful Hong Kong family who died last year. George Osborne, chair of the British Museum’s board, told the Guardian that the bequest is “one of the most generous gifts we’ve ever received.” In it are a bounty of riches—namely, “246 jades, 15 very fine Yuan (1279–1368) and Ming dynasty (1368–1644) blue-and-white porcelains, and a dry lacquer head of a Bodhisattva,” per the Guardian. These objects are expected...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Hilary Mantel, Double Booker Prize Winner and Author of Wolf Hall Trilogy, Dies Aged 70
Celebrated British novelist Dame Hilary Mantel has died at the age of 70, her publisher announced Friday. “It is with great sadness that AM Heath and HarperCollins announce that bestselling author Dame Hilary Mantel DBE died suddenly yet peacefully yesterday, surrounded by close family and friends, aged 70,” HarperCollins said in a statement. “Hilary Mantel was one of the greatest English novelists of this century and her beloved works are considered modern classics. She will be greatly missed.” Mantel was best known for her sprawling Wolf Hall Trilogy about the life of Thomas Cromwell. She twice won the prestigious Booker Prize—for Wolf Hall and its sequel, Bring Up The Bodies—which were adapted for TV and a successful West End show.Read it at The Telegraph
'Handmaid's Tale,' 'Girls Who Code' and Other Books Just Banned in the U.S.
The updated index from PEN America was released on Monday and showed 1,648 titles that were banned in classrooms and libraries in the U.S. this year.
NOT FOR EXTERNAL USE ‘Too sick and twisted’: Netflix viewers ‘nauseated’ over Jeffrey Dahmer serial killer show
Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, Netflix’s new serial killer thriller based on real crimes, has been terrifying viewers from its first few scenes.The show stars Mare of Easttown actor Evan Peters as the man also known as the “Milwaukee Cannibal” or the “Milwaukee Monster”, who committed the murders and dismemberments of 17 men and boys between 1978 and 1991.It arrived on the platform on Thursday 22 September, and since then, many viewers have found the gruesome scenes too much to handle.“I’m tapping out at episode two... Jeffrey Dahmer is too sick and twisted and I can’t make it through...
Cinema Blend
Anthony Bourdain Book Under Fire For Releasing Final Texts, And The Publisher Has Responded To Criticisms
The tragic death of Anthony Bourdain was one that stunned the world, and left many wondering what exactly led to his tragic death. Unfortunately, that quest for answers is impacting his loved ones, as a new book being categorized as an unauthorized biography on the chef and TV host will publicize texts from his final days, among a large amount of alleged details about his final details. Some of those who were closest to him are claming not all the details in the work are necessarily accurate, with potential issues over what was allowed to be put into the book. Now, the publisher has responded to those criticisms, sidestepping claims that it contains defamatory information.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Kathleen Turner Recalls Losing 1990 Tony Award to Maggie Smith — and How Dustin Hoffman Stepped In
Kathleen Turner may have lost at the 1990 Tony Awards, but she did gain a new friend that night — her competition, Maggie Smith. Stars on Broadway "I can tell you a funny story. The first time I was nominated for best actress in a Tony was Cat On A Hot Tin Roof. And that […]
Agatha Christie by Lucy Worsley; Marple: Twelve New Stories – review
Agatha Christie was arguably the first modern literary celebrity, and it follows that her long writing life, from her first published novel in 1920 to her death in 1976 at the age of 85, has been thoroughly picked over, not only by journalists during her lifetime but by the author herself in her autobiography. Any biographer wishing to bring a new perspective to Christie’s story is therefore working within obvious limitations, not least that many of the most intimate and revealing letters written or received by her were destroyed by family or associates. Barring the miraculous discovery of a hitherto unknown cache of documents, then, the best a new biography can hope to do is to offer a fresh interpretation of some very well-thumbed material.
thedigitalfix.com
Viral marketing for new horror movie Smile is terrifying everyone
A new horror movie, Smile, has one of the most creative marketing campaigns that we’ve seen in a while. But, be warned. This could seriously creep you out. Smile is an upcoming horror movie, which was originally set to release on streaming service Paramount Plus. However, following positive test audience reactions, the movie was movie to a theatrical release. That’s all pretty normal stuff, so far, but what’s a bit more out of the ordinary is the marketing campaign.
tatler.com
Remembering Hilary Mantel, our greatest critic of power
To speak truth to power is an admirable gift, if an over-quoted one. To speak fiction to power, and compel millions of readers in the process, is a rare gift indeed. Today, we mourn Dame Hilary Mantel, illustrious double-Booker-Prize-winning author of the Wolf Hall trilogy, who died aged 70, from complications of a stroke, on 22 September.
crimereads.com
On Theda Bara and the Origins of the Vamp
Rudyard Kipling brought sex to the movies. The author of “Gunga Din,” “The Man Who Would Be King” and “The Jungle Book” didn’t intend to do it, but he certainly bears some responsibility for the morass of cinematic depravity in which we so happily wallow today. However inadvertent his contribution, he helped create the screen’s first seductress, a woman as “wicked as fresh red paint.”
Oscar-Contending Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ Reexamines Sinéad O’Connor, Singer Who “Booted The Door Down” And Paid The Price
When filmmaker Kathryn Ferguson was growing up in Northern Ireland in the late 1980s, she says the whole of the island – the North and the Republic – desperately needed transformation. “The Troubles were still rumbling on, and the Catholic Church was still very much in power in the South,” she notes. “It was pretty gray and miserable and you just felt like you didn’t have many options and you didn’t have a voice, and abortion was banned everywhere.” Sundance Review: Sinéad O’Connor Documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ An unexpected voice for those voiceless would emerge in the form of a Dublin singer with an...
Natalie Wood Always Wore a Bracelet to Conceal a Childhood Injury
Here's a look at at a childhood injury that happened to Natalie Wood, which the actor always concealed from the press and public with a bracelet.
‘DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story’: The Real Story of How the Serial Killer Was Caught
'DAHMER — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story' kicks off with the end of Dahmer's path as a serial killer. After 17 victims, he gets caught thanks to the quick thinking of Tracy Edwards.
Comments / 0