Morristown, NJ

Orange HS football team battles hard in loss to Barringer

ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell to Barringer, 25-14, on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tornadoes lost for the third straight time to move to a 1-3 record. The OHS Tornadoes came into this week’s contest against Barringer with one thing in mind: stop those Blue Bears in their tracks. On the other hand, Barringer had the same feeling when it realized that Orange High star quarterback Maurice Williams was back on the field after missing the first three games due to administrative reasons. Barringer had something to prove, as well; they came into the game looking for the 109th win for legendary head coach Dave McCombs, who is in only his second year at the helm after a long respite from head coaching.
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)

Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26

Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022

The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series

The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
