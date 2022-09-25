Read full article on original website
Orange HS football team battles hard in loss to Barringer
ORANGE, NJ — The Orange High School football team fell to Barringer, 25-14, on Friday, Sept. 23. The Tornadoes lost for the third straight time to move to a 1-3 record. The OHS Tornadoes came into this week’s contest against Barringer with one thing in mind: stop those Blue Bears in their tracks. On the other hand, Barringer had the same feeling when it realized that Orange High star quarterback Maurice Williams was back on the field after missing the first three games due to administrative reasons. Barringer had something to prove, as well; they came into the game looking for the 109th win for legendary head coach Dave McCombs, who is in only his second year at the helm after a long respite from head coaching.
Mercer County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: Hun wins, Princeton rolls
Alexa Cavalli and Logan Frith’s goals led Hun to a 6-0 start as it defeated Robbinsville 2-1 in Robbinsville. Hun got on the board in the first quarter before tacking on another score in the third. Phoebe Thielmann assisted on both goals while Norah Kempson made seven saves. Maddie...
Field Hockey: Middletown South tops neighbor Middletown North (PHOTOS)
Avery Lassman and Caroline Bedetti both scored goals apiece to lift Middletown South a 5-0 win over Middletown North at home in Middletown. Makenna Blozen also scored and tallied two assists on the day as Middletown South improved to 6-1 on the season. The Eagles jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the first quarter and tallied 11 shots on goal in the game.
Somerset County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Rutgers Prep, Bernards win
Phillip Aymes and Demi Osinubi both scored to lead Rutgers Prep past South Hunterdon 2-0 in Somerset. Rutgers Prep (4-2) took a 1-0 lead in the first half before scoring another goal in the second. Griffin McCaffery had an assist while Ryan Parisi made four saves. Connor Keyes recorded 10...
Morris County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Pequannock wins, snaps skid
Brendan Brady and Jovan Vinas scored two goals apiece as Pequannock defeated Whippany Park, 4-3, in Pompton Plains. Ryan Foley made seven saves for Pequannock (3-4-1), which snapped a five game winless streak. Sebastian Giraldo had two goals for Whippany Park (5-3), which had won four in a row. Matt...
Ocean County boys soccer for Sept. 27: St. Rose, Lacey, Southern get shutout wins
Diego Rocha scored twice to help lift St. Rose to a 5-0 win over Point Pleasant Beach in Point Pleasant Beach. Michael Hass, Michael Lewandowski and Christian Oldhafer each had a goal for St. Rose (5-2-1), which earned its fifth shutout of the season. Senior goalie Owen Curtis finished with...
Boys soccer: Super Essex Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Super Essex Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile apps, including...
Girls Soccer: Union County Tournament seeds and bracket, 2022
The Union County Tournament seeds have been finalized and Westfield, No. 1 in the NJ.com Top 20, is the top seed in the bracket. The play-in round must be played by Saturday, Oct. 1, and the preliminary round must be played by Friday, Oct. 7. The first round must be played by Monday, Oct. 10, and the quarterfinal round will be played on Thursday, Oct. 13. The semifinals will take place on Sunday, Oct. 16, at Johnson. The final is set for Saturday, Oct. 22, at Johnson.
Morris County girls soccer roundup for Sept. 27: Whippany Park, Hanover Park win
Sam Heusser’s overtime goal lifted Whippany Park past Villa Walsh 2-1 in Morristown. Nicolette Liloia also scored a goal for Whippany Park (1-3-2) while Colleen Walsh netted one for Villa Walsh (3-4-1). Whippany Park’s Abigail Feeley made five saves while Villa Walsh’s Francesca Kearns also recorded five.
Boys soccer: Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Hudson County Interscholastic Athletic League boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night. NOTE: Some mobile...
Union County field hockey recap, Sept. 27: No. 2 Oak Knoll, No. 5 West Essex win
Summit fell to 6-3. West Essex 6, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 0. Cielle McInerney had a hat trick to lead West Essex, No. 5 in the NJ.com Top 20, to a 6-0 win over Scotch Plains-Fanwood in Scotch Plains. Adelaide Minnella scored twice for West Essex (8-1), which led 3-0 after three...
Middlesex County field hockey roundup for Sept. 27: South Plainfield wins
Ella Abernathy and Madeline Barry had a goal to lead South Brunswick past Metuchen 2-0 in South Plainfield. Barry got the scoring going in the first quarter for South Plainfield (6-3) off an assist from Samantha Grace Culver before Abernathy’s goal in the third assisted by Giovanna Fibraio. Margaret...
Field Hockey: Northwest Jersey Athletic Conference stat leaders for Sept. 27
NORTHWEST JERSEY ATHLETIC CONFERENCE STAT LEADERS, SEPT, 27. NOTE: Stats are gathered from information submitted by coaches and school officials. Therefore, if any stats are incorrect, ask your coaches to log into njschoolsports and fix them. Stats are from games played through Sept. 26.
Devils roll Islanders 4-1 after strong debuts from GM Tom Fitzgerald’s offseason acquisitions
As Miles Wood zoomed into the Islanders zone, Erik Haula skated patiently behind him. Upon crossing the blue line, Wood tossed the puck to Haula –– one of the Devils’ many trade acquisitions this offseason –– who then ripped a shot past former New Jersey goaltender Cory Schneider, which gave his new team a 4-1 lead.
Florida 3-star DB decommits from Rutgers on heels of home loss to Iowa Hawkeyes
Greg Schiano is down one of his 18 class of 2023 football commits coming off a 27-10 loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes at SHI Stadium on Saturday as Florida three-star defensive back Jason Duclona — a priority recruit who recently received offers from UCF and Mississippi State — announced his decommitment from the program over Twitter on Monday.
Greg Schiano can’t keep sending Rutgers fans home disappointed and disenchanted | Politi
They showed up early. They showed up in scarlet. They showed up ready to create a big-time college football atmosphere at SHI Stadium for this rare primetime closeup, and maybe if they allowed themselves to dream a little bit, they showed up believing their enthusiasm could help Rutgers improve to 4-0 with a victory over a flawed Iowa team.
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
essexnewsdaily.com
West Orange BOE approves new principal for West Orange High School
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Oscar Guerrero, a West Orange resident and current principal of Memorial High School in West New York, N.J., was approved as the new principal of West Orange High School during the Board of Education meeting on Sept. 19. Guerrero will take the reins beginning Nov. 20 as current Principal Hayden Moore assumes the position of assistant superintendent of schools.
These elite NJ high schools are among the very best in America
Boasting over 140 million reviews, the online platform Niche keeps profiles on schools and colleges in the United States, and has placed three New Jersey high schools inside its top 20 Best Public High Schools for 2023. Two private schools in the Garden State cracked the Top 20 of that...
Hurricane Ian may mess with upcoming high-stakes Mets-Braves series
The New York Mets are supposed to visit the Atlanta Braves for a three-game series starting this Friday at Truist Park. BUY METS TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. But Hurricane Ian might mess with those plans. According to Atlanta News First, the rain in north Georgia is supposed to...
