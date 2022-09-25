Read full article on original website
Related
Kate McKinnon Signs With CAA
EXCLUSIVE: As she is charting her post-Saturday Night Live career path, Kate McKinnon is making a representation change. The Emmy winner has moved to CAA, which will rep her in all areas except touring. McKinnon had been at UTA for the past eight years, having followed her agent Fred Hashagen there from Paradigm. McKinnon in May wrapped an 11-season run on NBC’s Saturday Night Live, which earned her two Emmy Awards for Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series and a total of 10 nominations, nine of them in the supporting comedy category. Her roster of memorable characters on the show included...
Christian Bale Stopped Talking to Chris Rock on ‘Amsterdam’ Set: He Was ‘So Bloody Funny I Couldn’t Act’
Say what you will about “Amsterdam,” but nobody can deny that the latest David O. Russell film assembled a stellar cast. It’s anchored by Christian Bale, Margot Robbie, and John David Washington, who play three Americans that make a lifelong friendship pact while serving in World War I and eventually find themselves investigating a dangerous conspiracy. But even the supporting cast is stacked with A-listers like Robert De Niro, Rami Malek, Zoe Saldana, Timothy Olyphant, Taylor Swift, and Chris Rock.
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Lou’ on Netflix, in Which Allison Janney Gets Grim and Grizzled for a Survivalist Suspense-Thriller
Now on Netflix, Lou sees Allison Janney get her The Old Man on. She plays a dog owner and former CIA agent who finds herself in a circumstance that ends her quiet life of seclusion and compels her to once again kick some ass – and you just want her to find Jeff Bridges on whatever dating app retired government spies with considerable hand-to-hand skills and checkered pasts use so they can meet and hang out at the dog park, and maybe have a nice chat over pie and coffee afterward. Seems like it would be psychologically productive. The movie boasts J.J. Abrams as a producer, and is directed by Anna Foerster, a longtime collaborator with Roland Emmerich, who thankfully with her second directorial effort (the first: Underworld: Blood Wars) shows little influence from the disaster-movie master in crafting a fairly small-scale action-suspense story. And you know what? It ain’t half bad.
EW.com
SecretCelebrity Drag Race queen Kevin McHale says Glee costar Lea Michele would kill the reading challenge
Kevin McHale is certain his former Glee costar Lea Michele can read — at least when it comes to opening the RuPaul's Drag Race library. The latest RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race eliminee tells EW in his exit interview that, despite the ridiculous internet conspiracy theory alleging that Michele is illiterate, he thinks she'd kill a series of playful "reads" on the set of the Emmy-winning show.
RELATED PEOPLE
Kevin McHale Doesn’t Have ‘Any Plans’ to See ‘Glee’ Costar Lea Michele in ‘Funny Girl’: ‘I Haven’t Talked to Her in a While’
Shutterstock (2) Going in new directions? Kevin McHale hasn't rushed to see former Glee costar Lea Michele in Funny Girl on Broadway just yet. "I don't have any plans [to go]," the 34-year-old, who played Artie Abrams on all six seasons of the Fox series, recently told E! News. "I haven't talked to her in […]
Popculture
'Dancing With the Stars' Fans Actually Want a Break as Disney+ Broadcast Becomes Exhausting
Commercials usually cause grumbling among television viewers, but some Dancing With the Stars fans are complaining about not having them now. This season is the show's first on Disney+, which means two-hour episodes are really 120 minutes. That forced producers to find inventive ways to fill over a half-hour of additional time they didn't have before.
Evan Peters Revealed What He Wants in a Girlfriend: ‘Those Are the Ones – the Only Ones – I Can Really Go For’
“Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story” star Evan Peters once revealed what he looks for in a girlfriend.
TechRadar
Don't Worry Darling review
Beautifully realized and anchored by a typically compelling performance from Florence Pugh, Don’t Worry Darling looks every bit as polished as the sun-drenched town at the heart of its story. But by borrowing heavily from more successful films before it, director Olivia Wilde’s predictable tale of an unsettled housewife struggles to bring anything new to the table, recycling familiar tropes and banking on the gloss of its production design to keep audiences engaged. This is a movie that takes too long to show its hand and, ultimately, one that suffers because its central mystery just isn’t as interesting as it needs to be.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Naomi Watts and Ex Liev Schreiber’s Blended Family Album With 2 Children, New Partners: See Photos
One happy family! Naomi Watts and Liev Schreiber dated for 11 years before breaking up, but have since remained amicable and supportive coparents. “We’re doing things very differently,” the Glass Castle actress told PorterEdit in August 2019. “I’m pretty proud of us, corny as that may sound. We’ve made it our absolute priority to be good and kind to each other and we’re absolutely committed to that.”
Comments / 0