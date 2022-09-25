Pitt secures verbal commitment from Florida wide receiver Daidren Zipperer

Three hours after its victory against Rhode Island, Pitt received more good news Saturday night when wide receiver Daidren Zipperer made a verbal commitment to the Panthers.

Zipperer (6-foot, 165 pounds) is the 19th prospect from the class of 2023 to commit to Pitt and the fifth who plays wide receiver in high school. All 19 are rated three stars by Rivals. Zipperer’s other offers include Central Florida, South Florida, South Carolina, BYU and several others.

Zipperer attends Lakeland (Fla.) High School, where he is a teammate of Shadarian Harrison, who committed to Pitt as an athlete in June. Former Pitt cornerback Damarri Mathis, now with the Denver Broncos, also attended Lakeland.

A total of seven players on Pitt’s commitment list are from Florida. Pitt’s class is ranked 33rd in the nation and eighth in the ACC, according to Rivals.com.

Pat Narduzzi lost another wide receiver prospect Friday when five-star Hykeem Williams of Fort Lauderdale, Fla., chose Florida State over Pitt and four other finalists.