PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Westmoreland campus clippings: Jeannette grad Marcus Barnes making impact at William & Mary
Coming out of Jeannette, Marcus Barnes was known for his glue-like hands and football instincts. His father, Johnnie Barnes, played in the NFL for the Pittsburgh Steelers and San Diego Chargers. If the ball was thrown Marcus Barnes’ way, he was probably going to catch it, no matter if he...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
WPIAL rules East Allegheny transfer eligible for regular-season football but not playoffs
East Allegheny junior Amir Rollins, a transfer from Penn Hills, is allowed to play football in the regular season, but he remains ineligible for the playoffs, the WPIAL ruled Tuesday. Penn Hills administrators had flagged his transfer as potentially motivated by athletics, but the WPIAL board didn’t find evidence to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
GCC grad Brenna Springer finds new, more comfortable home with Seton Hill women's soccer
Brenna Springer needed a fresh start. Like many high school athletes, she was enamored with the idea of playing at the Division I level, so the former Greensburg Central Catholic star accepted a scholarship to play soccer at Akron. The experience left a lot to be desired. During her freshman...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
High school roundup for Sept. 26, 2022: First-place Mars fends off Hampton challenge
Piper Coffield had two goals and Gwen Howell and Reese Dunaway also scored to lead first-place Mars to a 4-0 win over second-place Hampton (8-2, 5-2) in Section 1-3A girls soccer Monday night. Kate McEnroe and Lily Goodworth combined on the shutout for Mars (8-0, 7-0). Bentworth 4, Charleroi 1...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Franklin Regional boys soccer team knocks off top-ranked Plum
The Franklin Regional boys are playing their best soccer of the season. Just ask Plum. The fifth-ranked Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and upset the top-ranked Mustangs, 1-0, avenging an earlier Section 3-3A loss while extending their winning streak to seven and ending Plum’s 26-game unbeaten streak in the regular season.
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Ace for Mars’ Blake Bertolo highlights first round of WPIAL 3A golf championship
It was quite an exciting day for Mars senior Blake Bertolo at Champion Lakes Golf Course near Bolivar on Tuesday. Not only did he qualify for the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club by shooting a 5-over-par 76, but his round also included the first hole-in-one of his young career.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Dedication pays off for Penn Hills’ Daemar Kelly with commitment to Quinnipiac
The transformation of Penn Hills senior guard Daemar Kelly wasn’t something that happened overnight. Long days and nights in the gym allowed the 6-foot-5 Indians senior guard to slowly progress into being a strong all-around basketball player. Kelly made his college choice last week, selecting Quinnipiac over Rider, Robert...
purbalite.net
Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park
After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines
By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PA powers collide on Friday’s Game of the Week
Sharon looks to end Sharpsville's perfect season.
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Kadi Bauer
From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Common Pleas judge rules Pittsburgh 'facility fee' for professional athletes unconstitutional
An Allegheny County Common Pleas judge last week struck down a City of Pittsburgh fee levied against professional athletes who play here, calling the fee an unconstitutional tax. Judge Christine Ward granted a motion for summary judgment filed by three athletes, as well as the players associations representing Major League...
Pennsylvania Almanac
Bethel Park a perfect place to live
Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pitt-Greensburg to display art, honor alumni, hold festival during Blue & Gold Celebration
The University of Pittsburgh at Greensburg will honor outstanding alumni, showcase campus and local art and host festival activities during its annual Blue & Gold Homecoming Celebration continuing through Saturday. The art show is underway at Millstein Library on campus. Running through Oct. 7 on the library’s second floor, it...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Western Pennsylvania natives in Florida prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall
Claire Dice was planning to return to Penn Hills on Friday from her vacation in Florida. But at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Dice got word that Indian Shores, a town on the Gulf Coast barrier island where she is staying, was being evacuated as Hurricane Ian prepares to make landfall in the U.S.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team
There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022
Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
