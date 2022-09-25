ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Slippery Rock, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Franklin Regional boys soccer team knocks off top-ranked Plum

The Franklin Regional boys are playing their best soccer of the season. Just ask Plum. The fifth-ranked Panthers went on the road Tuesday night and upset the top-ranked Mustangs, 1-0, avenging an earlier Section 3-3A loss while extending their winning streak to seven and ending Plum’s 26-game unbeaten streak in the regular season.
PLUM, PA
Metro News

Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Ace for Mars’ Blake Bertolo highlights first round of WPIAL 3A golf championship

It was quite an exciting day for Mars senior Blake Bertolo at Champion Lakes Golf Course near Bolivar on Tuesday. Not only did he qualify for the final round of the WPIAL Class 3A Championship on Oct. 6 at Allegheny Country Club by shooting a 5-over-par 76, but his round also included the first hole-in-one of his young career.
MARS, PA
purbalite.net

Football team loses lead, falls to Bethel Park

After holding a lead late in the third quarter, the Baldwin football team fell behind in the fourth quarter on Friday and lost 36-7 to Bethel Park. Baldwin was only down by seven heading into the fourth quarter, but Bethel was able to close it out by scoring 22 points in that quarter.
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Penn Hills heats up behind strong play from offensive, defensive lines

By the second half of a Week Zero loss to Seneca Valley, the Penn Hills football team appeared to be putting everything together. The Indians were running the ball better and thought they would be primed to succeed in short order. The Indians reeled off three straight wins — including...
PENN HILLS, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Update on WVU Football Recruiting

Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
MORGANTOWN, WV
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

A-K Valley Senior Spotlight: Burrell’s Kadi Bauer

From a top 12 finish at the state track meet to broken individual and school records to, most recently, a big improvement in times at the annual Red, White & Blue Invitational, senior Kadi Bauer has done a lot in her Burrell athletic career. “One of my favorite memories is...
LOWER BURRELL, PA
voiceofmotown.com

Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers

Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
MORGANTOWN, WV
Pennsylvania Almanac

Bethel Park a perfect place to live

Joe Koeppl said he had the "perfect childhood" and the primary reason for that, he added, was he is a Bethel Park native. “Bethel Park is a great community to grow up in,” he said. “There is a sense of community living here.”. Though he now lives in...
BETHEL PARK, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Luke & Mike's in Aspinwall gets new culinary team

There’s a new culinary team at Luke & Mike’s Frontporch in Aspinwall. The newest face customers will see there is Scott Baker, of Pittsburgh’s North Side. Baker, 31, will serve as executive kitchen supervisor. He was born in Charleston, S.C. After graduating high school, Baker began working...
ASPINWALL, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park area happenings, week of Sept. 26, 2022

Bethel Park Recreation’s No Cook Tuesdays are returning, from 4 to 7 p.m. each week at the Bethel Park Community Center, 5151 Park Ave. Three food trucks are being scheduled for each event. New this year are live music and Jodikinos Farm Market with fresh produce, chrysanthemums, cornstalks and pumpkins.
BETHEL PARK, PA

