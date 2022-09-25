ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

MLive

Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer

ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
Detroit News

Two brothers involved in fatal shooting in Sterling Heights

Friends of a 26-year-old Sterling Heights man, allegedly fatally shot by his 17-year-old brother who is now in police custody, say he was the most "giving" person and became his younger siblings' guardian when their parents both died. The shooting occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 43000 block of...
fox2detroit.com

'Recovery Night' open mic celebrates those who have battled addiction

WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741 September is National Recovery Month, and later this week there will be a celebration for those who are in recovery from addiction or living with a mental illness.
Detroit News

Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack

A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
ClickOnDetroit.com

Northville PD adopts first support dog, needs help picking a name

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP Mich. – The Northville Township Police Department has adopted the city’s first police support dog. While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 16-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.
fox2detroit.com

Second annual Macomb County Pride planned for October

MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County will again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at its second annual Pride on Oct. 7-9. The festival in downtown Mt. Clemens will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.
wkzo.com

Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
fox2detroit.com

'Glad he didn't kill me:' 95-year-old fights carjacker, beaten and dumped a mile away

DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 95-year-old ‘Delores’, a trip to the park to relax turned into a life-threatening ride when a man carjacked her in the middle of a Detroit park. The woman, who we're not identifying but calling ‘Delores’, is 95 and this isn't something she should be worrying about. But a week ago, that's exactly what happened in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park neighborhood.
ClickOnDetroit.com

Grosse Pointe police want help finding missing 82-year-old man

GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about an 82-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe. Simon Romero Gomez was last seen on foot Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Neff Road in Grosse Pointe. Gomez is visiting from Venezuela and does...
ClickOnDetroit.com

16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven

WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...

