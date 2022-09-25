WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741 September is National Recovery Month, and later this week there will be a celebration for those who are in recovery from addiction or living with a mental illness.

WESTLAND, MI ・ 12 HOURS AGO