Ann Arbor boutique gathering wedding gowns to help people fighting cancer
ANN ARBOR, MI -- Brush off the old wedding gown packed away in the closet – a local boutique is looking for dress donations. The Brides Project, the revenue arm of a local organization supporting those impacted by cancer, opened its “60 in 60″ campaign in September, with the goal of gathering 60 wedding dresses by the end of October.
mibluesperspectives.com
‘I Feel So Lucky:’ Rochester Hills Woman With Terminal Ovarian Cancer Patient Dedicates Life to Advocacy
“Fight against cancer” is a phrase that signifies strength and bravery. Rochester Hills’ Amanda Crowell Itliong – who was diagnosed with a terminal case of ovarian cancer in 2015 – likes to say that she doesn’t fight against cancer, she “lives with cancer,” as in coexists with it.
fox2detroit.com
Loved ones gather to remember 19-year-old woman gunned down inside car
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (FOX 2) - The family of a 19-year-old woman killed by gun violence came together in Highland Park to honor their loved one, and ask for anyone with information on the killer - to come forward. It has been one week since Nataja Boleware was shot and...
Detroit News
Two brothers involved in fatal shooting in Sterling Heights
Friends of a 26-year-old Sterling Heights man, allegedly fatally shot by his 17-year-old brother who is now in police custody, say he was the most "giving" person and became his younger siblings' guardian when their parents both died. The shooting occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 43000 block of...
fox2detroit.com
'Recovery Night' open mic celebrates those who have battled addiction
WESTLAND, Mich. (FOX 2) - If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text to 741-741 September is National Recovery Month, and later this week there will be a celebration for those who are in recovery from addiction or living with a mental illness.
Woman, 30, dies in apparent suicide at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility
A 30-year-old woman who was a prisoner at Women's Huron Valley Correctional Facility died late Friday of an apparent suicide, a Michigan Department of Corrections spokesman confirmed. Shikisha Monet Tidmore died at a local hospital near the prison in Ypsilanti Township, with members of her family at her bedside, department...
Detroit News
Woman charged in Mount Clemens machete attack
A 28-year-old woman has been charged in connection with using a machete-style weapon to attack a teen in Mount Clemens last week, the Macomb County Sheriff's Office announced Tuesday. Michelle Thomas was arraigned Monday through 41B District Court in Clinton Township on two felony counts: assault with intent to murder...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Northville PD adopts first support dog, needs help picking a name
NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP Mich. – The Northville Township Police Department has adopted the city’s first police support dog. While the newest recruit is adorable, the department needs help picking a name for him. The pup is a 16-week-old golden doodle and will be handled by Community Service Officer Andrew Domzalski. According to the department, the pup will help provide comfort in assisting interviews involving children and victims of traumatic events.
fox2detroit.com
Second annual Macomb County Pride planned for October
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Macomb County will again celebrate the LGBTQ+ community at its second annual Pride on Oct. 7-9. The festival in downtown Mt. Clemens will include carnival rides and games, a street fair with more than 80 vendors, resources, a pet costume contest, live performances, and more.
fox2detroit.com
Two Sisters Grazing: Business created during pandemic flourishes
Jessica Savage found herself unemployed during the pandemic. As money became tight, she decided to launch a business with her older sister Tina. Now 'Two Sisters Grazing" is a thriving Detroit Charcuterie/Graze Company.
HometownLife.com
After years of abuse and isolation, Plymouth woman finds her voice and builds a dream
Mia Odeh remembers the day one of her terrified children ran to tell a neighbor “daddy was going to kill mommy.” She remembers police arriving at her door, and she remembers the question she asked an officer after they took her husband away. “Will you take my children...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Tara Grant’s family returning to Macomb County 15 years after her murder
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – Tara Grant’s family is returning to Macomb County Saturday, fifteen years after her brutal murder. Hundreds will join them, gathering for Tara’s Walk: a fundraiser to raise money for domestic abuse victims. Grant was a loving wife and mother who was murdered by...
fox2detroit.com
Police looking for missing man known to frequent Southwest Detroit
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a man missing since July. Henry Fields, 49, was last seen in the 15000 block of Indiana on July 17. Fields is known to frequent Southwest Detroit. He is 5 feet, 7-8 inches tall, and weighs 160-180 pounds. Fields has a...
wkzo.com
Pontiac murder suspect was on parole out of Clinton County
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI — A 55-year-old Pontiac man is now charged with killing 57-year-old WWJ news anchor Jim Nicolai, known on the air by Jim Matthews. Arthur Williamson was let in to Nicolai’s home between midnight and 6 a.m. Friday and attacked him, his two children, and his girlfriend around noon Friday.
fox2detroit.com
Highland Park church pastor frustrated with collapsing building next door
A building next to God’s House of Prayer Baptist Church in Highland Park is partially collapsed after a fire months ago. The pastor and churchgoers want the dangerous building gone.
Macomb County woman accused of using her company to steal more than $100,000 from vulnerable adult
A Macomb County woman is facing a nine-count felony complaint, and possibly decades in prison, after it’s alleged she stole more than $100,000 from a vulnerable adult victim.
ClickOnDetroit.com
18-year-old arrested in connection with murder of 17-year-old at Inkster liquor store
INKSTER, Mich. – An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the murder of a 17-year-old boy at an Inkster liquor store. The incident happened Aug. 6 at the Twenty Five Hour Party Store on Michigan Avenue in Inkster. A 17-year-old boy was found dead inside the store, Michigan State Police said.
fox2detroit.com
'Glad he didn't kill me:' 95-year-old fights carjacker, beaten and dumped a mile away
DETROIT (FOX 2) - For 95-year-old ‘Delores’, a trip to the park to relax turned into a life-threatening ride when a man carjacked her in the middle of a Detroit park. The woman, who we're not identifying but calling ‘Delores’, is 95 and this isn't something she should be worrying about. But a week ago, that's exactly what happened in the area of Woodward and Merrill Plaisance in the Palmer Park neighborhood.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Grosse Pointe police want help finding missing 82-year-old man
GROSSE POINTE, Mich. – Police are seeking information about an 82-year-old man who went missing in Grosse Pointe. Simon Romero Gomez was last seen on foot Tuesday (Sept. 27) at 10:30 a.m. in the 400 block of Neff Road in Grosse Pointe. Gomez is visiting from Venezuela and does...
ClickOnDetroit.com
16-year-old struck by car while riding bicycle in Woodhaven
WOODHAVEN, Mich. – A 16-year-old boy was struck by a car Monday while riding his bicycle in Woodhaven. The incident happened around 7:20 a.m. Monday (Sept. 26) on Van Horn Road near the Woodhaven Place Mobile Home Park. Officials said the teen was heading north from the park and...
