Louisville, KY

247Sports

Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville

New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
LOUISVILLE, KY
247Sports

ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Louisville, KY
Football
Louisville, KY
Sports
City
Cunningham, KY
Local
Kentucky College Sports
Louisville, KY
College Sports
City
Louisville, KY
Local
Kentucky Sports
Local
Kentucky Football
wdrb.com

BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
LOUISVILLE, KY
#Bulls#Usf#Cardinals#American Football#College Football#Heisman
virginiasports.com

No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
gobigbluecountry.com

Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date

A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
LEXINGTON, KY
Louisville.com

Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)

You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?

Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device.
SHELBY COUNTY, KY
wdrb.com

8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
LOUISVILLE, KY
leoweekly.com

5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)

As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
LOUISVILLE, KY

