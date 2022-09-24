Read full article on original website
Louisville OL commit Luke Burgess enjoys another trip to The Ville
New Palestine, Ind., offensive lineman Luke Burgess has already been on the University of Louisville campus a few times. But the U of L commitment in the Class of 2023 was back again this weekend as he watched the Cardinals beat USF 41-3 on Saturday in Cardinal Stadium. It was the first game he was able to attend to watch the Cardinals since he committed in late June.
TE commitment Jamari Johnson recaps 'amazing' visit to Louisville
University of Louisville tight end commitment Jamari Johnson had already made a couple of visits to campus. But until Saturday, Johnson had never attended a game in Cardinal Stadium. With his family by his side, the 6-foot-5, 255-pound prospect watched the Cardinals deck USF 41-3 and left impressed with what...
Louisville's Run Defense Rises to the Occasion Against Prolific USF Rushing Attack
Facing one of the better rushing teams in the nation, the Cardinals' front seven but together their best performance of the season.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Louisville Opens as Road Favorite at Boston College
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
Kickoff Time Set for Virginia's Homecomings Game Against Louisville
UVA will host Louisville on Saturday, October 8th at noon
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
gobigbluecountry.com
Five-Star Kentucky Target Sets Commitment Date
A big Kentucky target has set a commitment date. Aaron Bradshaw, a five-star big man in the class of 2023, has set November 16 as his commitment date to announce his decision, according to Travis Branham of 247Sports. Kentucky, Louisville, Texas, USC, and the G League are destinations Bradshaw is...
Louisville offers Woodford County standout after visit to campus
One day after making another trip to the University of Louisville campus, Woodford County High School standout Makhi Smith received some good news from the staff. The 6-foot-3, 180-pound Smith, who is a member of the Class of 2025, was extended a scholarship offer by Louisville. It's the third offer...
Louisville.com
Danielle’s Louisville (9.23.22)
You know those “______’s Louisville” banners on the sides of buildings throughout the city? Ali and Jennifer Lawrence and Diane Sawyer and more “notable” names. We think the blank should be for all of us. (Who do you think Louisville Magazine should interview about our city? You can tell us here.)
wdrb.com
Jack Black visits Vernon Lanes bowling alley in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Famous musician and actor Jack Black made a stop at a Louisville bowling alley this weekend. Vernon Lanes posted on its Facebook page about the visit from the celebrity Saturday. Black is in town with his band "Tenacious D" for Louder Than Life festival. The band...
WLKY.com
This Louisville-area suburb is among the top 20 in the nation, report says
SELLERSBURG, Ind. (Haley Cawthon) — A Southern Indiana town just 10 miles north of Downtown Louisville is one of the best suburbs in the U.S.,according to Louisville Business First's reporting on a recent study. Watch WLKY's coverage in the player up top. Sellersburg, Indiana, came in at No. 19...
Wave 3
Ask WAVE: Why aren’t all motorcyclists required to wear helmets?
Shelby County Special Olympics softball team celebrate win with hometown parade. The Shelby County Stars received a great deal of praise on Monday from their hometown after winning the Special Olympics of Kentucky State Softball Tournament. Louisville-based company receives FDA approval for injectable overdose-reversal device. Updated: 11 hours ago. ZimHi...
wdrb.com
8 days of live music in Louisville brings national audience, economic jolt to city
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A whirlwind of live music culminated Sunday night with a primetime set from Red Hot Chili Peppers at the Kentucky Exposition Center in Louisville. From Thursday to Sunday, more than 160,000 fans saw some of their favorite rock bands at Louder Than Life, like Kiss, Nine Inch Nails, Shinedown and Slip Knot. It was the cap of eight days of music over the course of two weeks following Bourbon & Beyond's return to the Highlands Festival Grounds.
leoweekly.com
5 Things To Do In Louisville This Weekend (9/23)
As you probably know, Louder Than Life is happening this weekend. In response, Mag Bar is hosting Quieter Than Existence with performances by Belushi Slip Not, Milquetoast (from Indianapolis), Very Special People and The Jim Harralson. Louisville StrEatery. $20 | 4-9 p.m. The Facebook event page says it all: “Four...
Wave 3
Millions being raised for loans to West Louisville homebuyers
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Fundraising is underway to provide loans to dozens of potential West Louisville homeowners. The Rotary Club of Louisville called it a first-of-its-kind program in the U.S. The plan is to raise money to give loans to families who want to buy a home in parts of...
Louisville children’s museum receives $500,000 donation
Adventure House of You will be an immersive, interactive children’s museum attached to the Portland Museum in Louisville.
wdrb.com
Baby reunion in Louisville brings families together that struggled with fertility
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A reunion in Louisville on Sunday was on a smaller scale, as dozens of children gathered all with one thing in common. Fertility and Endocrine Associates held its annual baby reunion at the German American Club in Louisville. Attendees are all families who struggled with infertility...
