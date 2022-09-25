Read full article on original website
1 person killed in I-485 south accident
MATTHEWS, N.C. — North Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that left 1 dead in Matthews, Tuesday morning. Medic confirms one person died in this crash. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app. I-485 outer and East John Street is...
WSOC Charlotte
DHEC investigates Chester County senior living facility after resident went missing
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — DHEC has launched an investigation into a Chester County senior living facility after a resident was reported missing for several days. Officials say 79-year-old Judy Pate walked away from Helms-Gordon Residential Care in Fort Lawn on Sept. 13. She was rescued from a wooded area near Cemetery Road three days later.
WSOC Charlotte
Person killed in crash on I-485 in Matthews, troopers say
MATTHEWS, N.C. — One person died in a crash on Interstate 485 in Matthews Tuesday morning, according to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Troopers said the crash happened just before 2:40 a.m. on the outer loop of I-485, where it crosses over East John Street. Investigators said two vehicles were involved in the crash.
wccbcharlotte.com
Man Wanted In York County For Violent Robbery
YORK COUNTY, S.C. — The York County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding David Anthony Todd. Todd, 32, is wanted for two counts of Violent 2nd Degree Burglary 2nd Degree, Malicious Damage to Property, Larceny, and Breaking & Entering. He is described as...
wccbcharlotte.com
Troopers Identify Driver Killed In I-485 Crash In Matthews
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The North Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on the I-485 outer loop in Matthews early Tuesday morning has been identified as Kristen Makayla Vanderpool, 27, of Lincolnton. Troopers say she died after crashing her Acura head-on a Cadillac SUV around 2:38 a.m. near E. John Street in Matthews.
WBTV
Texas man arrested after threat made against Rock Hill, S.C. school
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A man in Texas was taken into custody Monday night after making a threat against a high school in Rock Hill, authorities said. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were made aware of a threat directed toward Northwestern High School circulating on social media on Monday.
WYFF4.com
Car, school bus collide in Spartanburg County, injuries reported, troopers say
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, S.C. — A school bus and a car collided Monday on an Upstate highway and injuries were reported in the crash, according to troopers. The crash happened at about 4:40 p.m. on Highway 9 near Boiling Springs Road, in Spartanburg County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol website.
WSOC Charlotte
Lincoln County charter school employee charged; accused of stealing students’ medications
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — An employee at a Lincoln County charter school is accused of stealing medications belonging to two students, deputies said. Lincoln County sheriff’s deputies said the employee worked at West Lake Preparatory Academy in Denver. Deputies said Holly Lynn Bare, 43, is accused of taking...
FOX Carolina
Gaffney PD investigating after man shot, airlifted to hospital
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Gaffney Police Department is investigating after a man who had been shot ran into the “Welcome to Gaffney” sign on Sunday. Deputies said they were called to a “possible fight” at Tumeby’s Taproom located at 1547 Old Georgia Highway around 1:50 a.m.. Several minutes later, Gaffney Police were called to a shots fired call in the area of 720 South Granard Street.
35-year-old experienced jumper killed at Skydive Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway following a deadly skydiving incident at Skydive Carolina, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Sunday. Deputies responded to calls regarding an incident involving Skydive Carolina around 1:26 p.m. Saturday. Skydive Carolina is located at 1903 King Air Drive in Chester, South Carolina. The sheriff’s […]
wccbcharlotte.com
Woman Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Students’ Medicine
DENVER, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a Preparatory Academy employee was arrested for stealing medicine from students. On September 13th, the Sheriff’s Office was contacted by West Lake Preparatory Academy saying that they believed an employee had taken medicine belonging to students from the nurse’s office.
WBTV
Resolution approved to name I-85 bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
Charlotte’s EpiCentre is finally moving forward with a new name and vision. CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. One dies in crash on I-485 in Matthews. Updated: 8 hours ago. A portion of the outer loop...
wccbcharlotte.com
Lincolnton Woman Missing, Family Worried
LINCOLNTON, N.C. — The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding Kristen Keener, 29. On September 26th, Keener’s mother contacted detectives, saying that she had not spoken to her daughter since September 5th. Keener had been in the Waynesville, N.C. area.
27-Year-Old ID’d As Victim In Deadly Rt. 80 Crash That Seriously Hurt 3 Others: State Police
A 27-year-old from New York was identified as the victim of last week’s deadly Route 80 crash that hurt two other passengers and the driver, state police confirmed. A Toyota Venza was heading westbound when it veered off the left side of the highway and hit a tree near milepost 8.4 in Knowlton Township just after 8:40 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 18, NJSP Sgt. Philip Curry told DailyVoice.com.
WBTV
City leaders start process to rename bridge after fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte city leaders are starting the process of renaming a bridge for a fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer. Ofc. Mia Goodwin was at the scene of a crash last December when authorities say the driver of a tractor-trailer struck Goodwin, killing her. The Charlotte City Council passed...
WBTV
WATCH: Raw video shows incident involving protester and Colorado Springs Police on June 2, 2020
CBRE said in the announcement that the updated name is inspired by Charlotte’s nickname, “The Queen City.”. Some people will experience some traffic when coming out of the Charlotte Douglas International Airport as Hurricane Ian approaches. Local group headed to Florida for relief efforts. Updated: 6 hours ago.
WBTV
Huntersville license plate agency reopening after several violations
Hurricane Ian strengthened to a Category 2 storm on Monday. A nationally known solar power company announced to employees it was closing its doors last week. Residents react to 15-year-old girl being killed in Lancaster drive-by Updated: 5 hours ago. |. The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide...
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Name Man Killed In Friday Homicide
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating a homicide in north-east Charlotte after a man was found shot. Shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday, police were called to the 12000 block of Deaton Hill Drive. Police found a man with multiple gunshot wounds who was later pronounced dead by EMS...
20 arrested, 300 dogs rescued in dogfighting raids in SC
More than 20 people were arrested and more than 300 dogs were recued as authorities raided dogfighting kennels in South Carolina, federal prosecutors said Monday.
The Post and Courier
Charlotte man dies after falls outside Columbia convention center following police chase
COLUMBIA — A man died from a fall at the Columbia Metropolitan Convention Center in the early hours of Sept. 24 following a police chase from Cayce to downtown Columbia. The man crashed his car and ran off, falling from the upper level of the center's outdoor area, authorities said.
