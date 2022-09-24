Read full article on original website
Pitt QB Kedon Slovis talks to the media after win over Rhode Island
Pitt quarterback Kedon Slovis returned to the starting lineup against Rhode Island and talks about coming back, his offensive line, and the passing game.
After hammering Florida, Ian to make a run up the East Coast
Hurricane Ian is projected to continue rapidly strengthening after moving over Cuba, and AccuWeather forecasters have rated the storm a 3 on its RealImpact Scale for hurricanes when it slams into Florida due to threats including excessive rainfall, storm surge, winds and even severe weather. But, Ian’s impacts will be far from over in the United States.
How to Watch: Louisville Cardinals vs. Boston College Eagles
The Cardinals will head back on the road and resume ACC play when they take on the Eagles.
Boston College vs. Clemson Game Time Announced
Boston College will once again be playing under the lights, as the ACC announced their upcoming game against Clemson will be a night game. The exact timing of the game has not been solidified yet, either at 7:30 or 8pm, with the game showing on the ACC Network. For the...
#3 Syracuse vs Virginia Preview
When looking at both these teams it has been a tale of attempting to exceed expectations. Syracuse was only expected to finish 4th in the Atlantic with 33 points in the pre-season while Virginia was projected to finish last in the Coastal with 21 points. Neither side received any first-place votes ...
Hokie Hub: Virginia Tech vs. North Carolina Coverage
Virginia Tech will look to bounce back from a horrendous showing on Thursday night, when 15 penalties and a lack of offensive production led to a loss at home against West Virginia, on Saturday afternoon when they travel to Chapel Hill, NC, to take on the North Carolina Tar Heels.
Watch: South Florida vs. Louisville | ACC Football Highlights (2022)
South Florida vs. Louisville: The Louisville Cardinals exploded for a convincing 41-3 win over South Florida on Saturday. Malik Cunningham was unstoppable on the day, rushing for a game-high 113 yards and 3 touchdowns in the game while completing 14-of-22 passes for 186 yards and a touchdown pass as well. The Cardinals' defense was stingy, allowing only 146 total yards in the game, forcing 2 interceptions and collecting a fumble recovery in the win.
