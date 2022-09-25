ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

3 teens arrested after shooting at a Hendersonville apartment complex

By Micah Kennedy
 3 days ago
Early Saturday morning, three teenagers were arrested by Hendersonville Police following a shooting incident at the Marina Point Apartments in Hendersonville.

Police say the shooting occurred after an altercation at a party involving different groups. A Snapchat video began circulating amongst the groups documenting the incident as it occurred.

Detectives were able to locate the vehicle and its occupants a short time later. Noah Potash, 18, Curtis Fletcher Jr., 18, and Danny Vu, 19, were taking into custody. They were each charged with Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and Possession of Stolen Property and transported to the Sumner County Jail awaiting court in General Sessions.

Hendersonville Police have not yet confirmed if anyone was harmed in the incident.

If you have any information, please call the Hendersonville Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)-594-4113.

