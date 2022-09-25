UTICA – York County property owners in the Centennial School District received bright pink postcards in the mail informing them of a hearing regarding the district’s more-than-2% increase in tax asking. But there is an issue in that the figures presented on the postcards are wrong – so much so, it makes it look like patrons in the school district will be seeing a doubling of their taxes.

YORK COUNTY, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO