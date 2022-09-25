ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

10-22-47-57-60, Cash Ball: 2

(ten, twenty-two, forty-seven, fifty-seven, sixty; Cash Ball: two)

The Associated Press

Mariners' late slide continues with 5-0 loss to Rangers

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. “For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. “We need to stop worrying about what other people in the league are doing — what Baltimore is doing, what Tampa is doing, what Toronto is doing,” Ray continued. “We need to play Mariners baseball, and I think for me that should be our main focus every day.”
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Former NJ governor, US Rep. James Florio dies at 85

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed Florio died in statements on Monday. “Governor Florio was a fighter who never backed down. He was a leader who cared more about the future of New Jersey than his own political fortunes,” Murphy, a fellow Democrat, said in a statement. Florio was a longtime public servant who held numerous posts on the local, county, state and federal levels.
TRENTON, NJ
The Associated Press

Progressive Democrats frustrated with 2022 primary losses

NEW YORK (AP) — With less than two months until the midterm elections, progressive Democrats are facing a test of their power. Their party is heading into the final stretch of the campaign with a robust set of legislative accomplishments that include long-term progressive priorities on issues ranging from prescription drug prices to climate change. But the left has also faced a series of disappointments as Democratic voters from Ohio to Illinois to Texas rejected high-profile progressive challengers to moderates or incumbent members of Congress during the primary season.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Trenton, NJ
Trenton, NJ
News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

