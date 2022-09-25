Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

SEATTLE (AP) — Robbie Ray has an idea for how to get the Seattle Mariners refocused and hopefully out of their late-season slide. Stop worrying about what is happening elsewhere. “For me, we’ve just got to stop looking at the scoreboard. If it was my choice, we turn that thing off. Because we need to play our brand of baseball, we need to go out every day and try to win that day,” Ray said after the Mariners lost 5-0 to the Texas Rangers on Tuesday night. “We need to stop worrying about what other people in the league are doing — what Baltimore is doing, what Tampa is doing, what Toronto is doing,” Ray continued. “We need to play Mariners baseball, and I think for me that should be our main focus every day.”

SEATTLE, WA ・ 5 HOURS AGO