ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foxnebraska.com

Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator

The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
HASTINGS, NE
KETV.com

Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update

Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
NEBRASKA STATE
Kearney Hub

Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour

COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
MINDEN, NE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Fair#Politics Local#Ntv News#The Aksarben Stock Show
kscj.com

WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA

THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE
foxnebraska.com

Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska

ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
BOONE COUNTY, NE
dakotafreepress.com

Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy

Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
NEBRASKA STATE
foxnebraska.com

Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest

LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
NEBRASKA STATE
kscj.com

1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA

NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
NEBRASKA STATE
seniorresource.com

Best Small Towns in Nebraska

Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
NEBRASKA STATE
WOWT

Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023

The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
NEBRASKA STATE
KETV.com

Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala

OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
OGALLALA, NE
WOWT

Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
NEBRASKA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy