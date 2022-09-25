Read full article on original website
Related
foxnebraska.com
Metcalf chosen as Hastings city administrator
The Hastings City Council has reached a decision on the new city administrator. Shawn Metcalf was selected out of 40 others from across the nation. Metcalf was previously the city manager and CEO for Rawlins, Wyoming. All of the Hastings City Council members felt strong about Metcalf’s communication, strategic planning,...
KETV.com
Nebraska Department of Corrections gives staff, hiring update
Neb. — Nebraska's Department of Corrections gave an update on its hiring efforts. Since December 2021, the agency said it's hired 675 staff members — nearly 270 workers from 39 states outside Nebraska, and 576 of them in protective service positions. Corrections said due to the increase...
Kearney Hub
Minden first stop on Jim Pillen's Nebraska Values Tour
COLUMBUS — Republican nominee for governor Jim Pillen of Columbus will visit Minden as part of a six-stop town hall tour across central and western Nebraska. Pillen is expected to discuss his vision for bringing Nebraska values to Lincoln. However, Pillen has refused opportunities to debate his Democrat opponent, state Sen. Carol Blood of Lincoln, saying debates are political theater.
foxnebraska.com
Secretary of State announces public hearings for Voter ID, Minimum Wage ballot initiatives
LINCOLN, Neb. — Secretary of State Bob Evnen has invited interested voters to participate in three public hearings for the two ballot initiatives appearing on the ballot for the Nov. 8 general elections. The two ballot initiatives include: Voter ID Constitutional Amendment: Initiative Measure 432 and Minimum Wage Initiative:...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSNB Local4
Two central Nebraska manufacturers advance to final four in “Coolest Things” contest
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska manufacturers entered their products into the “Coolest Thing Made in Nebraska” tournament, and they now are one step away from the finals. Grain Weevil Robotics of Aurora entered their grain weevil, and Chief Fabrication of Grand Island entered their pivot walker.
kscj.com
WARHORSE & HO-CHUNK BRING CASINO GAMING TO NEBRASKA
THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC, THE ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT ARM OF THE WINNEBAGO TRIBE OF NEBRASKA, AND C-E-O LANCE MORGAN SAYS THERE WERE LONG LINES WAITING FOR THE DOORS TO OPEN:
foxnebraska.com
Harvest picks up but some still irrigating in Nebraska
ALBION, Neb. — The weather is picture-perfect for farmers who have begun harvest. On Tuesday, it was sunny and 78 with light winds and low humidity in Boone County as John Krohn harvested soybeans. The problem is the weather was not cooperative when farmers planted. Many had to replant...
The Nebraska City News Press
It was set to be Nebraska’s largest wind project – Then the military stepped in
In bone-dry Banner County, clouds of dirt drift into the sky as rumbling tractors till the sun-baked soil. In some fields, the ground is still too dry to start planting winter wheat. “This is the first time in my life I haven’t been able to get wheat in the ground,”...
Ask Omaha: do you agree to vote on Voter ID in Nebraska?
Nebraska does not require voters to present identification while voting, in most cases. A first-time voter who registered by mail and did not provide identification will be asked for an ID on election day.
dakotafreepress.com
Nebraska Expands Medicaid, Reduces Uninsured, Unpaid Care, and Bankruptcy
Nebraska voters approved Medicaid expansion in 2018. Foot-dragging Governor Pete Ricketts finally implemented the voters’ will in October 2020. Two years in, Medicaid expansion appears to be working out pretty well for Nebraska:. Since the expansion began:. The number of Nebraskans without health insurance has dropped 14.5%. Nebraska hospitals...
foxnebraska.com
Nebraska Extension: Make It With Wool Contest
LINCOLN, Neb. — The deadline to enter the 2022 State Make It With Wool Contest is rapidly approaching. The state contest is the qualifying competition for the National Make It With Wool Contest which is entering its 75th year. Extension Educator Andrea Nisley has more on the contest and...
KETV.com
Flood v. Pansing Brooks: Watch debate for Nebraska's first congressional district
OMAHA, Neb. — After Republican Mike Flood defeated Democrat Patty Pansing Brooks in June's special election, the candidates are meeting again for a live, televised debate hosted by KETV NewsWatch 7. Mike Flood won the special election to serve the remainder of Jeff Fortenberry's term through January 2023. Flood...
kscj.com
1ST WARHORSE CASINO OPENS IN NEBRASKA
NEBRASKA’S FIRST CASINO HAS OPENED. THE WARHORSE CASINO IN LINCOLN BEGAN OPERATIONS ON SATURDAY, ONE DAY AFTER THE STATE RACING AND GAMING COMMISSION UNANIMOUSLY APPROVED A LICENSE. THE TEMPORARY CASINO AT THE LINCOLN RACE COURSE OFF ROUTE 77, IS RUN BY HO-CHUNK INC. IT OFFERS MORE THAN FOUR-HUNDRED SLOT...
seniorresource.com
Best Small Towns in Nebraska
Nebraska, the The Cornhusker State, is located in the midwestern region of the United States. As part of the Great Plains, Nebraska is comprised of vast praries and farmland. Compared to the rest of the US, Nebraska’s cost of living is 10.9% lower than the national average (according to Best Places). It has a population of nearly 2 million people. And, of that number, 16.4% are aged 65 years and older. What’s drawing seniors and retirees to the great state of Nebraska? It might just be these small towns!
foxnebraska.com
Hastings Christian School working toward opening its doors next school year
HASTINGS, Neb. — A new school is expected to open in Hastings in the fall of 2023. The plan is to have the 18th St. YMCA become the Hastings Christian School, which will go from grades 7th to 12th. Many parents said they are excited to have this school...
WOWT
Concealed carry gun bill in Nebraska legislature 2023
The three people injured in the crash were taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Omaha Fire investigators are working to determine who started the fire that destroyed the gazebo at Hanscom Park. 6 News On Your Side: In fight over vaccines, flu could surge. Updated: 6 hours ago. Influenza...
KETV.com
Nebraska State Patrol investigating fatal crash near Ogallala
OGALLALA, Neb. — The Nebraska State Patrol said it's investigating a fatal crash near Ogallala on Monday afternoon. Officials said the crash happened around 1:50 p.m. near mile marker 124 on Interstate 80. According to state patrol, an eastbound Lincoln MKC crossed the center line and collided with a...
WOWT
Nebraska VFW adjusts to locations closing, finds alternatives
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In July, multiple VFW posts closed in the metro area. 6 News spoke with representatives of the organization to get a pulse on how posts are doing now. The commander of the Nebraska VFW says posts are alive and well. Not an end of an era, it’s a change of venue, he says.
KETV.com
NioCorp deal secures millions for critical mineral project in southeast Nebraska
OMAHA, Neb. — On Monday, NioCorp announced a deal to combine with GXII, a deal that could net another $285 million in capital as it tries to launch a project to mine critical minerals in southeast Nebraska. "Given this merger with GXII, it's going to put us in a...
News Channel Nebraska
Retired colonel from Nebraska rides his bike across the country to honor his lost soldiers
SPALDING, Neb. – A Nebraska man is headed to Arlington National Cemetery to honor fallen troops, and he’s getting there on his bicycle. Col. Chris Kolenda, who served as a battalion commander in Afghanistan in 2007, established the Fallen Hero Honor Ride to commemorate the six soldiers he lost under his airborne unit command.
Comments / 0