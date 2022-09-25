Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game
BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:
03-08-16-26-29
(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)
