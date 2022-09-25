ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Braintree, MA

Winning numbers drawn in ‘MassCash’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BRAINTREE, Mass. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening’s drawing of the Massachusetts Lottery’s “MassCash” game were:

03-08-16-26-29

(three, eight, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine)

