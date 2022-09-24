Read full article on original website
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
The Viz: Montanans working from home
This story is excerpted from the MT Lowdown, a weekly newsletter digest containing original reporting and analysis published every Friday. Data from the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that the proportion of Montanans working from home spiked dramatically in the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic. The bureau reports that in...
Montana vs Portland State First Half Highlights
Check out some of the highlights from the first half in Montana's homecoming football game hosting Portland State. Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State. The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a 53-16 homecoming victory on Saturday at Washington-Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.
Montana vs Portland State Postgame Sound
Hear from head coach Bobby Hauck, safety Robby Hauck, and wide receiver Junior Bergen after Montana's 53-16 win over Portland State. Grizzlies Earn Homecoming Victory 53-16 Over Portland State. The Vikings had a fortuitous start but the No. 2-ranked Grizzlies overpowered them down the stretch as Montana rolled to a...
Locals Won’t Be Happy With the List Bozeman Just Made
This news will get under the skin of many locals. If there is one thing that annoys locals here in the Gallatin Valley, it's tourists. The way they drive, act ridiculous, and try to pet the wildlife, they have a way of getting under the skin of Montanans. Well, this won't help their case.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Attorney behind Montana's stream access cases discusses career at Montana State University event
A Bozeman attorney who helped enshrine Montana’s stream access rights into law said during a talk on Thursday that he believes the state’s public trust doctrine is well-protected, and it would be difficult for legislators to alter it. Jim Goetz, the attorney who defended stream access rights along...
Looking To Make Some Quick Fun Cash? Apply For This Montana Gig.
With concerts constantly coming to Montana and as we continue to add shows to Bozeman, there are going to be numerous opportunities for you to be a part of the show. Working backstage and helping stars set up their show is not only fun but rewarding. You can tell your friends, "yeah I set up all those lights" or "I brought all of Thomas Rhett's equipment on stage".
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Montana State vs Eastern Washington Highlights
Check out some of the highlights from Montana State's first conference game of the year at Eastern Washington. Montana State won 38-35. #4 Bobcats Secure 38-35 Win Over #15 Eastern Washington. The offenses were off and running early Saturday afternoon in Cheney, Washington as No. 15-ranked Eastern Washington hosted No....
Yellowstone Harvest Festival in Livingston
If you're looking for some live music and fun this weekend, there's a new festival happening in Livingston. The Yellowstone Harvest Festival is taking place east of town in a field that has been owned by the festival organizer's family for about 60 years.
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
