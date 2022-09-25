Read full article on original website
cleveland19.com
Sheffield Lake woman accused in 85-year-old stepfather’s death
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Sheffield Lake woman is accused in her stepfather’s death. Police say the two lived together, and it turns out, it’s what she didn’t do that has her in trouble. Officers say they found 85-year-old William Brown in his bed, barely breathing in...
cleveland19.com
Woman convicted of killing Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek sentenced to life
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The 19-year-old woman convicted on multiple charges, including aggravated murder, for the shooting death of an off-duty Cleveland police officer, was sentenced Tuesday afternoon by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John O’Donnell. On Aug. 3, a jury found Tamara McLoyd guilty of killing...
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights police release pictures of suspects wanted for murder outside bar
GARFELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police have released several surveillance pictures of suspects wanted for the murder at the Showcase Bar & Grille this past weekend. Garfield Heights police said Ronnie Briggs, 27, of Cleveland, was shot at the bar located in the 5000 block block of Turney Road early Sunday morning.
cleveland19.com
Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose
PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An identity theft suspect is on the loose, Pepper Pike Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. The woman is accused of opening several bank accounts and credit cards, and passing numerous bad checks using the victim’s identity, according to police. Take a...
cleveland19.com
Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway
EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of Plymouth Place for a call of a male that had been shot. When officers...
Cautious but not scammed, resident doesn’t want to be recorded: Strongsville Police Blotter
Suspicious situation, Sandalwood Lane: On Sept. 12, a Sandalwood Lane resident called police to discuss some private information that he didn’t want to disclose to dispatch on a recorded line. The man also refused to go to the police station due to the body camera recordings, as well as...
cleveland19.com
Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested
ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
cleveland19.com
Lakemore police shoot at burglary suspect armed with crowbar
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakemore police officer fired three shots at a burglary suspect after he threatened them with a crowbar, said Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith. According to Chief Smith, officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf Course in the 1500 block of Flickinger Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
cleveland19.com
Sentencing continued for man found guilty in double murder outside Parma bar
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning; however, the hearing was continued because Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula is tied up in another trial. On Aug....
Jury finds men not guilty in retrial of 2006 Cleveland shooting that sent them to prison for 15 years
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- A jury on Tuesday found that two men who had served nearly 15 years in prison for a series of shootings, including one involving a Cleveland police officer, were not guilty of the crimes. Kenny Phillips and Michael Sutton sobbed and embraced attorneys Diane Menashe and Justin...
Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County
AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
cleveland19.com
Cleveland Police release body cam video following car fire
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21. Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm. When police...
cleveland19.com
Suspect tells mom ‘I love you’ as New Franklin police arrest him for murder (bodycam video)
NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio (WOIO) - New information was released Monday about a shooting and crash that killed a 53-year-old man. According to the Summit County Medical Examiner’s Office, the victim was shot early Sunday while fleeing “a domestic altercation” at a home on Dailey Road in New Franklin.
whbc.com
Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
Man shot and killed on motorcycle in Summit County
The New Franklin Police Department is investigating the shooting death of a man on a motorcycle.
cleveland19.com
Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting at Cleveland grocery store
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old man for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Tykis Banks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school.
cleveland19.com
Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
cleveland19.com
Catalytic converter theft suspects wanted on Cleveland’s West Side, police say
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A duo of catalytic converter theft suspects is wanted on the city’s West Side, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying them. The catalytic converter was cut off of a 2015 Mitsubishi Outlander parked in Cleveland’s Second District on Sept. 12, according to police....
In East Cleveland, history of police officer wrongdoing raises questions about the department’s culture, experts say
CLEVELAND, Ohio — In the span of a month, seven current or former East Cleveland police officers tacked their names onto a long-running roster of those from the department who have been charged with committing crimes while being paid to solve them. The seven, including Chief Scott Gardner, are...
Convicted CLE cop killer sentenced to life in prison
It is sentencing day for the woman who shot and killed a Cleveland Police Officer on New Year's Eve.
