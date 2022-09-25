ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lorain, OH

cleveland19.com

Pepper Pike Police: identity theft suspect on the loose

PEPPER PIKE, Ohio (WOIO) - An identity theft suspect is on the loose, Pepper Pike Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying her. The woman is accused of opening several bank accounts and credit cards, and passing numerous bad checks using the victim’s identity, according to police. Take a...
PEPPER PIKE, OH
cleveland19.com

Man shot and killed in East Cleveland driveway

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - According to East Cleveland Police, a man was shot and killed Tuesday afternoon near Plymouth Place and Shaw Avenue. Police said, at approximately 3 pm officers responded to the area of Plymouth Place for a call of a male that had been shot. When officers...
EAST CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Police in Elyria seize 5 handguns during bust, 2 people arrested

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers seized five handguns and arrested two people during a search warrant in Elyria on Friday, according to Capt. Phillip Hammonds of the Elyria Police Department. Detectives searched the home, located in the 900 block of Case Avenue, at 7 a.m. on Sept. 23, according to...
ELYRIA, OH
cleveland19.com

Lakemore police shoot at burglary suspect armed with crowbar

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lakemore police officer fired three shots at a burglary suspect after he threatened them with a crowbar, said Lakemore Police Chief Roy Smith. According to Chief Smith, officers responded to the Cleveland Clinic Akron General Challenge Golf Course in the 1500 block of Flickinger Road around 10 p.m. on Sunday.
LAKEMORE, OH
cleveland19.com

Sentencing continued for man found guilty in double murder outside Parma bar

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of the two brothers convicted in the 2021 deadly shooting outside of a Parma bar was scheduled to be sentenced Tuesday morning; however, the hearing was continued because Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Kathleen Sutula is tied up in another trial. On Aug....
PARMA, OH
WKYC

Police investigate 2 separate deadly shootings in Summit County

AKRON, Ohio — The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office and other law enforcement officials are investigating two separate fatal shootings in the county over the weekend. The first incident happened around 12:30 p.m. Sunday in the 800 block of Copley Road. Akron police a 62-year-old man was shot in an apartment in that area. He later died at Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Cleveland Police release body cam video following car fire

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released body cam video from a car fire at the rear of a home in Cleveland’s Cudell neighborhood that occurred on Sept. 21. Police and fire were called to a residence in the 10220 block of Unity Avenue around 6:20 pm. When police...
CLEVELAND, OH
whbc.com

Alleged Canton Gang Member Indicted on 28 Counts

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A Canton man who just celebrated his 18th birthday is jailed on $750,000 bond. He’s facing 28 charges including ‘participating in a criminal gang’ for a variety of weapons-related incidents over the the last few years. Jayden Lightner is...
CANTON, OH
cleveland19.com

Grand jury indicts man accused of deadly shooting at Cleveland grocery store

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County Grand Jury indicted a 23-year-old man for the July murder outside the Save-A-Lot near W. 30th Street and Clark Avenue. Tykis Banks was indicted on the charges of aggravated murder, murder, aggravated robbery, felonious assault, having weapons under disability, discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises and improper discharging firearm at or into habitation or school.
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron burglary victim says the same man robbed her and her neighbors

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are searching for a man who has been breaking into homes in the North Hill neighborhood in the middle of the night. 19 News spoke with one woman who lives in this home on Woodward Avenue. She said the crook stood on top of a mini fridge he stole from her neighbor and crawled in through her window. Not only did he steal her two cars, he also stole her peace of mind.
AKRON, OH

