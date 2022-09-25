ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marrero, LA

WWL

String of murders in Marrero pushes neighbors to the edge

MARRERO, La. — Dozens of Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a SWAT roll near Westwood Drive and Gentry Road in Marrero. The JPSO arrived there Monday afternoon to arrest a man wanted in one of three shootings in Marrero over the weekend. The gunfire left four people dead. The...
MARRERO, LA
fox7austin.com

Police: Mother threw toddler off Louisiana bridge then pulled him from water

HOUMA, La. - A mother is accused of throwing her baby off a Louisiana bridge and then trying to rescue him from the water. Houma Police Department accused 30-year-old Asha Randolph of throwing her 18-month-old baby from the Liberty Street Bridge into the Bayou Terrebonne last Friday evening. Police responded...
HOUMA, LA
Jefferson Parish, LA
Louisiana Crime & Safety
Jefferson Parish, LA
Marrero, LA
Marrero, LA
WDSU

Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion

HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
HAMMOND, LA
WWL-TV

JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero

NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
MARRERO, LA
NOLA.com

Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot

A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
HARVEY, LA
WDSU

New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WWL-TV

Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
gentillymessenger.com

Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance

The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WDSU

Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore

NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner

Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area

On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
HOUMA, LA
NOLA.com

Marrero twin gunned down while celebrating birthday; suspect in custody

Twins Wayne and Waynesha Martin rang in their 30th birthday on Sunday, but neither could have known that it would be the last chance they'd ever get to celebrate together. Wayne Martin was shot and killed during an argument across the street from the Marrero bar where he had gathered with friends later Sunday night, according to relatives.
MARRERO, LA
WWL

