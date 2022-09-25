Read full article on original website
Alleged 7th Ward hit-and-run suspect reportedly got out of vehicle but still drove off
The victim was taken to the hospital by EMS but their condition was not released.
ARRESTED: Man accused of shooting man, daughter during Hammond home invasion
A man accused of pulling the trigger on a Hammond man and his daughter during a home invasion has been taken into custody, Tangipahoa Parish detectives announced on Tuesday (Sept. 27).
String of murders in Marrero pushes neighbors to the edge
MARRERO, La. — Dozens of Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a SWAT roll near Westwood Drive and Gentry Road in Marrero. The JPSO arrived there Monday afternoon to arrest a man wanted in one of three shootings in Marrero over the weekend. The gunfire left four people dead. The...
Police: Mother threw toddler off Louisiana bridge then pulled him from water
HOUMA, La. - A mother is accused of throwing her baby off a Louisiana bridge and then trying to rescue him from the water. Houma Police Department accused 30-year-old Asha Randolph of throwing her 18-month-old baby from the Liberty Street Bridge into the Bayou Terrebonne last Friday evening. Police responded...
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff makes arrest in deadly Hammond home invasion
HAMMOND, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest in connection with a deadly home invasion that killed a father and injured his 12-year-old daughter. Chief Jimmy Travis said Omarion Hookfin was arrested and faces murder charges in connection with the fatal shooting of Donte Perry.
JPSO: Man shot, killed in parking lot of business in Marrero
NEW ORLEANS — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide that left one man dead on Sunday night. Deputies were called around 11 p.m. for a shooting in the parking lot of a business in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. They found a man shot at least one time.
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office reports 1 man killed in Marrero shooting on Sunday
MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide following a shooting around 11 p.m. in Marrero on Sunday. Deputies say a man was found lying on the ground in a parking lot in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard. The victim had at least one gunshot wound and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Mother, 2 children carjacked at gunpoint in Harvey parking lot
A Marrero woman who was carjacked at a Harvey retail store said she barely had time to get her young son out of the vehicle before a gunman sped off in it. The woman was putting groceries in the trunk of her vehicle, a red Honda CR-V sport utility vehicle, when the crime happened Monday at about 7 p.m. Neither the woman nor her sons, ages 1 and 6, were injured.
New Orleans sergeant arrested in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The New Orleans Police Department announced that a sergeant was arrested Monday night in St. Tammany Parish. According to NOPD, Third District sergeant Robert Evangelist was arrested and faces two counts of battery of a domestic partner. Evangelist was placed on emergency suspension pending...
Suspect in Slidell standoff booked in shooting of WWOZ DJ’s husband, police say
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A man who was taken into custody after barricading himself in a Slidell apartment has been booked for shooting a man in New Orleans’ St. Roch neighborhood in late May. U.S. Marshals were serving an arrest warrant for 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz last Wednesday (Sept. 21)...
Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
Woman accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with 3 children present
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are seeking assistance in locating a suspect who is accused of robbing a victim at gunpoint with three kids present in Algiers. According to police, Deijon Thomas, 25, is accused of robbing the passenger of her vehicle with children present at the 3600 block of MacArthur Boulevard on Sept. 23 around 7 p.m.
NOPD Sergeant arrested on domestic violence charges on the Northshore
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans Police reports that Third District Sgt. Robert Evangelist was arrested Monday in St. Tammany Parish on two counts of battery of a domestic partner. An NOPD spokesperson said that Evangelist has been placed on emergency suspension pending the outcome of the criminal case. The NOPD Public Integrity Bureau is investigating the incident.
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
Officials arrest couple after dispute turns fiery, endangers child
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. (WAFB) - An Amite man is behind bars for allegedly setting his home on fire while a woman he was fighting with and their child were inside, according to the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM). The incident happened at a home on Bickham Chapel Road around...
Man injured in shooting on Interstate 10 at North Claiborne Avenue, NOPD says
A man was injured in a shooting Sunday afternoon on Interstate 10 near North Claiborne Avenue, New Orleans police said. At least 22 people have been shot on New Orleans interstates and highways as of Monday. Four of the shootings have been fatal. The shooting was reported to police at...
After warning of 'looming violence,' Baton Rouge police say shootings kill 1, hurt 6 in 24 hours
Days after the city's police chief warned residents of "looming" violence, one person was killed and six others were injured in four separate shootings within 24 hours Sunday and early Monday, Baton Rouge police said. BRPD spokesman Lt. Don Coppola said authorities responded to reports of the first shooting at...
Woman shot in the ankle while in her car in downtown Houma area
On September 24th, 2022 at approximately 6:22 pm the Houma Police Department responded to a report of gunshots in a parking lot in the 7400 Block of West Main Street. Upon arrival, officers were unable to locate anyone in the area but learned that a victim had arrived at a local medical facility with gunshot injury to the ankle. Upon arrival at medical facility, officers contacted the 31 year old female victim and she advised that she was seated in her vehicle when gunshots were fired in her direction for an unknown reason, striking her in the ankle.
Marrero twin gunned down while celebrating birthday; suspect in custody
Twins Wayne and Waynesha Martin rang in their 30th birthday on Sunday, but neither could have known that it would be the last chance they'd ever get to celebrate together. Wayne Martin was shot and killed during an argument across the street from the Marrero bar where he had gathered with friends later Sunday night, according to relatives.
