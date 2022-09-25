ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Appomattox, VA

WDBJ7.com

Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
BOTETOURT COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
HALIFAX COUNTY, VA
WDBJ7.com

City of Lynchburg gets artistic splash of color on Main Street

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paint brush, Main Street in Lynchburg gets a one-of-a-kind mural that is enough to stop visitors going by Main Street. Located on the City Lofts apartments downtown, the 35′ x 35′ mural titled “Creating Our Culture,” pays homage to artists of color who are not always recognized for their talents.
LYNCHBURG, VA
Local
Virginia Education
City
Appomattox, VA
City
Community, VA
Appomattox, VA
Education
Local
Virginia Government
Appomattox, VA
Government
WSET

Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
VIRGINIA STATE
Augusta Free Press

Staunton Schools uphold teacher's First Amendment rights after 'defamatory' email about school board candidates

A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
STAUNTON, VA
WSET

"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green

LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
LYNCHBURG, VA
WDBJ7.com

Munters opens new facility in Daleville

DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More manufacturing jobs are coming to Botetourt County. Munters officially opened a brand new thirty six million dollar state-of-the-art facility on Wednesday and is looking to add 160 new positions. In this new facility, employees will be building data center cooling equipment. “Everything’s connected to the...
DALEVILLE, VA
timesvirginian.com

Blue Ridge Medical Center holds grand opening for new Appomattox building

The Blue Ridge Medical Center held a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting today for its new location in Appomattox. The building is dedicated to Debbie Williams, who was once the Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Medical Center. Various town representatives were present, as well as Senator Mark Peake,...
APPOMATTOX, VA
cbs19news

Early voting now underway in Virginia

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
VIRGINIA STATE
wfxrtv.com

41st annual "Centerfest" returns to downtown Bedford

BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
BEDFORD, VA
WDBJ7.com

Lynchburg non-profit doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Fiona

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization Gleaning For The World held a supply collection day in front of the Sam’s Club Lynchburg location Monday to help victims of Hurricane Fiona. According to CBS News, the category four hurricane barreled through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other parts of...
LYNCHBURG, VA
WHSV

Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
STAUNTON, VA
WDBJ7.com

7@four previews Puzzled Car Show

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Puzzled Car show is happening in Lynchburg this Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg. Puzzled is an annual non-profit charity event to raise funds and awareness for children and young adults with special needs, such as autism. Puzzled 2022 will benefit Amazement Square and its “EVERYONE IS SPECIAL” program for children and young adults with different abilities!
LYNCHBURG, VA
WSLS

Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
LYNCHBURG, VA

