WDBJ7.com
Developers finalize plans for new urban community in Botetourt County
BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Developers in Botetourt County are finalizing plans for a “new urban community” in the Roanoke Valley. Partners held a community input meeting with neighbors and stakeholders last week. After weeks of talking with neighbors and community members, the Wilkinson Group is moving forward...
schillingshow.com
Whiteout: Charlottesville High School group demands exclusive space for “students of color”
A note (full text below) posted on an entry door at Charlottesville High School (CHS) this week is making waves. Distributed by a group called “Voice for Students of Color,” (VSC) the flyer offers positions on evolving issues at CHS. Regarding the recent shooting-hoax school lockdown, the group...
WDBJ7.com
Governor Youngkin makes special announcement in Halifax County
HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that Virginia’s first titanium metal facility will be coming to the Southern Virginia Technology Park in Halifax County. The critical metals company, IperionX, plans to invest $82 million into the project over the next three to five years and...
WDBJ7.com
City of Lynchburg gets artistic splash of color on Main Street
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - With the stroke of a paint brush, Main Street in Lynchburg gets a one-of-a-kind mural that is enough to stop visitors going by Main Street. Located on the City Lofts apartments downtown, the 35′ x 35′ mural titled “Creating Our Culture,” pays homage to artists of color who are not always recognized for their talents.
NBC 29 News
The Cleopatra Project informs Charlottesville and beyond about the poisonous and venomous wildlife in Virginia
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The UVA Student Health and Wellness Center is bringing art and science together through its new exhibit, The Cleopatra Project. The exhibition is focused on providing information about the poisonous and venomous animals found in Virginia. “We have seen many accidents in the world. people will...
Augusta Free Press
Attention, Staunton: Do not vote for John Wilson for the Staunton School Board
A Staunton middle-school teacher got in trouble for using his school email account to tell people not to support John Wilson for an open seat on the Staunton School Board. I’ll take the ball and run with it here. Don’t vote for John Wilson for that seat on the...
Augusta Free Press
The yurt life: Young Waynesboro couple lives simply, naturally, in 430 square feet
Maitlyn of Waynesboro just made a big change in her life. Well, there was the change she and boyfriend, Austin, made in January to live in a 430-square-foot yurt. But, a few weeks ago, she quit her full-time job providing international sales and market research for a health and wellness company based in Charlottesville.
WSET
Comparing Hurricane Ian to other storms in Virginia and what to expect
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Wednesday morning the storm was classified as Category 4, but by the time it reaches Virginia, it will no longer be even a tropical storm. But how will Ian compare to other storms that have hit Virginia, like Hurricane Michael (2018), Hurricane Fran (1996), and Agnes (1972)?
Augusta Free Press
Staunton Schools uphold teacher’s First Amendment rights after ‘defamatory’ email about school board candidates
A Staunton middle school teacher emailed parents via his work email to communicate about two city school board candidates. Charles Nesmith, band teacher at Shelburne Middle School, “took disturbing actions to use school resources to attack me and Mrs. Hatter, both personally and politically. Mr. Nesmith used his school email and access to their database to contact a number of Staunton parents and voters for partisan political gain,” school board candidate John Wilson said in a letter September 23 to local and state officials, including Staunton Schools Superintendent Dr. Garett Smith and members of the Staunton School Board.
WSET
"Joyful Moments" Offered at Heritage Green
LYNCHBURG, Va (WSET) — Heritage Green Assisted Living offered week of events to spur "joyful moments." Emily finds out how they are using laughter as medicine to improve their quality of life.
WDBJ7.com
Munters opens new facility in Daleville
DALEVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - More manufacturing jobs are coming to Botetourt County. Munters officially opened a brand new thirty six million dollar state-of-the-art facility on Wednesday and is looking to add 160 new positions. In this new facility, employees will be building data center cooling equipment. “Everything’s connected to the...
timesvirginian.com
Blue Ridge Medical Center holds grand opening for new Appomattox building
The Blue Ridge Medical Center held a grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting today for its new location in Appomattox. The building is dedicated to Debbie Williams, who was once the Chief Operating Officer for Blue Ridge Medical Center. Various town representatives were present, as well as Senator Mark Peake,...
Youngkin promises state funding for $82 million titanium plant in rural Virginia
Governor Glenn Youngkin announced Tuesday that a proposed $82 million titanium recycling plant would receive over $870,000 in state assistance as the commonwealth moves to promote industrial development in southside.
cbs19news
Early voting now underway in Virginia
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- Early voting for November's election is underway. "In person voted 185 people, which was actually surprising for us," said Lauren Eddy, Albemarle County’s General Registrar. She says that this is more people than she expected on the first day of early voting, which...
WDBJ7.com
Claire Parker Foundation builds third home to raise money for children with cancer
ALTAVISTA, Va. (WDBJ) - The Claire Parker Foundation is bettering the community while raising money for children battling cancer. Remodeling on the foundation’s third house, on Lola Avenue in Altavista, began in March. “It’s an older home. It was in pretty rough condition. When we first got here, it...
wfxrtv.com
41st annual “Centerfest” returns to downtown Bedford
BEDFORD, Va (WFXR) — The 41st annual Bedford “Centerfest” brought about sizeable crowds, and a whole lot of fun. The street fair-like event featured games, live music, food, dancing, and much more for members of the community to enjoy. However, all the festival fun was for a cause.
WDBJ7.com
Lynchburg non-profit doing its part to help victims of Hurricane Fiona
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Non-profit organization Gleaning For The World held a supply collection day in front of the Sam’s Club Lynchburg location Monday to help victims of Hurricane Fiona. According to CBS News, the category four hurricane barreled through Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other parts of...
WHSV
Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Hampton Street in Staunton remains closed after a car accident split two power lines in half, police said. According to the Staunton Police Department, crews are out working to repair the poles, but they are unsure of how long it will take. In a Facebook post,...
WDBJ7.com
7@four previews Puzzled Car Show
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Puzzled Car show is happening in Lynchburg this Saturday, October 1 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Pittman Plaza in Lynchburg. Puzzled is an annual non-profit charity event to raise funds and awareness for children and young adults with special needs, such as autism. Puzzled 2022 will benefit Amazement Square and its “EVERYONE IS SPECIAL” program for children and young adults with different abilities!
WSLS
Lynchburg homeowners could receive a real estate tax rebate
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Thanks to a budget surplus of $43 million, because of last year’s increase in real estate taxes, homeowners in Lynchburg could soon get money back into their pockets. Lynchburg City Councilman and Chairman of council’s finance committee, Jeff Helgeson, said he is proposing homeowners get...
